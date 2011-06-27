Used 2018 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Consumer Reviews

2018 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Dave M , 04/12/2018 Limited 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Fuel economy is superb for a car with this size and comfort at 40 mpg. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Almost worth the price! Tom , 05/27/2018 XLE Premium 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful If your looking for a very comfortable riding and handling car this is the one for you! Not happy with the navigation system in this model, also not impressed with the collison avoidence system when not in cruise contrl. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

A great luxurious large car Hello , 06/22/2018 Limited 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This car has met above my expectation. I don't even know where to begin with this review because the car offers so much that I don't think I can even listed them all here. I knew this car has a lot to offer such as a heated/ventilation for the both front and back seats, user friendly navigation system, 11 JBL premium speakers (I love them). This car is very safe on the road too, just check out consumer's report crash rating tests. You will pay a super low insurance premium too, just ask your insurance agent. The bottom line is, if you are looking for a large near luxury and a very safe car for your family that cost just around $40,000 this is the winner. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

The best car that never stopped vahideinifar@comcast.net , 04/09/2018 XLE Premium 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 11 of 16 people found this review helpful I purchased a 2018 Hybrid one and got a lot of incentives. Low and behold in a rainy morning on a steep hill in the NW a rookie driver in front of me slammed on her brakes, and though I saw everything, I could not stop the car. Auto sensor did not work, nor did the brakes. To make the matters worse, all Air Bags deployed at 15 miles per hour resulting in totaling the car. Performance