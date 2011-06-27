  1. Home
Estimated values
2015 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,121$14,515$16,985
Clean$11,604$13,908$16,235
Average$10,572$12,695$14,737
Rough$9,539$11,482$13,239
Estimated values
2015 Subaru Outback 2.5i 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,206$13,566$15,992
Clean$10,729$13,000$15,287
Average$9,774$11,866$13,876
Rough$8,819$10,732$12,465
Estimated values
2015 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,992$14,373$16,829
Clean$11,481$13,773$16,087
Average$10,460$12,572$14,602
Rough$9,438$11,370$13,118
Estimated values
2015 Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,714$17,370$20,124
Clean$14,087$16,644$19,236
Average$12,834$15,193$17,461
Rough$11,580$13,741$15,686
Estimated values
2015 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,469$15,953$18,525
Clean$12,895$15,287$17,708
Average$11,747$13,953$16,074
Rough$10,600$12,620$14,439
Estimated values
2015 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,276$15,781$18,372
Clean$12,710$15,122$17,561
Average$11,579$13,803$15,941
Rough$10,448$12,484$14,320
Estimated values
2015 Subaru Outback 2.5i PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,083$13,455$15,891
Clean$10,611$12,893$15,191
Average$9,667$11,768$13,789
Rough$8,723$10,644$12,387
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Subaru Outback on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Subaru Outback with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,729 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,000 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Subaru Outback. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Subaru Outback and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Subaru Outback ranges from $8,819 to $15,992, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Subaru Outback is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.