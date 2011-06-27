Estimated values
2015 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,121
|$14,515
|$16,985
|Clean
|$11,604
|$13,908
|$16,235
|Average
|$10,572
|$12,695
|$14,737
|Rough
|$9,539
|$11,482
|$13,239
Estimated values
2015 Subaru Outback 2.5i 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,206
|$13,566
|$15,992
|Clean
|$10,729
|$13,000
|$15,287
|Average
|$9,774
|$11,866
|$13,876
|Rough
|$8,819
|$10,732
|$12,465
Estimated values
2015 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,992
|$14,373
|$16,829
|Clean
|$11,481
|$13,773
|$16,087
|Average
|$10,460
|$12,572
|$14,602
|Rough
|$9,438
|$11,370
|$13,118
Estimated values
2015 Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,714
|$17,370
|$20,124
|Clean
|$14,087
|$16,644
|$19,236
|Average
|$12,834
|$15,193
|$17,461
|Rough
|$11,580
|$13,741
|$15,686
Estimated values
2015 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,469
|$15,953
|$18,525
|Clean
|$12,895
|$15,287
|$17,708
|Average
|$11,747
|$13,953
|$16,074
|Rough
|$10,600
|$12,620
|$14,439
Estimated values
2015 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,276
|$15,781
|$18,372
|Clean
|$12,710
|$15,122
|$17,561
|Average
|$11,579
|$13,803
|$15,941
|Rough
|$10,448
|$12,484
|$14,320
Estimated values
2015 Subaru Outback 2.5i PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,083
|$13,455
|$15,891
|Clean
|$10,611
|$12,893
|$15,191
|Average
|$9,667
|$11,768
|$13,789
|Rough
|$8,723
|$10,644
|$12,387