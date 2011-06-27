Vehicle overview

With the 2015 Ram CV Tradesman, you're basically getting a two-seat Dodge Grand Caravan prepped for cargo duty. With such a basic premise and dedicated purpose, it's pretty hard to go wrong. The CV Tradesman has a standard V6 engine with 283 horsepower, is capable of towing 3,600 pounds or hauling 1,800 pounds, and posts an EPA-estimated 21 mpg combined. It also has lots of options for customizing the back, including varying door and window configurations and an available flat cargo floor.

Practical though it may be, the 2015 Ram CV Tradesman does have some drawbacks. A heavy-duty suspension helps it to be a more capable hauler, but results in a stiffer ride, which can be annoying if you're spending all day making service calls in the van. And while the CV gets respectable gas mileage compared to some trucks, smaller, more nimble vans from Ford and Nissan get an additional 3-4 mpg combined.

Essentially, the 2015 Ford Transit Connect and the 2015 Nissan NV200 are the 2015 Ram CV Tradesman's closest competitors. They're more efficient, agile and comfortable around town than the Ram. Both the Transit Connect and the NV200, however, aren't as roomy on cargo space. Interestingly, Ram is also bringing out another small van this year, the 2015 Ram ProMaster City, which is based on a popular Fiat van from Europe. We recommend checking it out as well. But if you're looking for a familiar van that can handle light-duty hauling, it's worth considering the 2015 Ram CV Tradesman.