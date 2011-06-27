  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(3)
2015 Ram C/V Tradesman Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong V6 engine
  • well-equipped driver's compartment
  • variety of floor choices.
  • Lower fuel economy than other small cargo vans
  • ride can be stiff over sharper impacts
  • limited legroom for taller drivers.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Ram CV Tradesman offers small business owners much of the functionality of a full-size cargo van in a more space-efficient minivan body. It's one of the few cargo vans that fits between compact and full-size offerings in the segment.

Vehicle overview

With the 2015 Ram CV Tradesman, you're basically getting a two-seat Dodge Grand Caravan prepped for cargo duty. With such a basic premise and dedicated purpose, it's pretty hard to go wrong. The CV Tradesman has a standard V6 engine with 283 horsepower, is capable of towing 3,600 pounds or hauling 1,800 pounds, and posts an EPA-estimated 21 mpg combined. It also has lots of options for customizing the back, including varying door and window configurations and an available flat cargo floor.

Practical though it may be, the 2015 Ram CV Tradesman does have some drawbacks. A heavy-duty suspension helps it to be a more capable hauler, but results in a stiffer ride, which can be annoying if you're spending all day making service calls in the van. And while the CV gets respectable gas mileage compared to some trucks, smaller, more nimble vans from Ford and Nissan get an additional 3-4 mpg combined.

Essentially, the 2015 Ford Transit Connect and the 2015 Nissan NV200 are the 2015 Ram CV Tradesman's closest competitors. They're more efficient, agile and comfortable around town than the Ram. Both the Transit Connect and the NV200, however, aren't as roomy on cargo space. Interestingly, Ram is also bringing out another small van this year, the 2015 Ram ProMaster City, which is based on a popular Fiat van from Europe. We recommend checking it out as well. But if you're looking for a familiar van that can handle light-duty hauling, it's worth considering the 2015 Ram CV Tradesman.

2015 Ram C/V Tradesman models

The 2015 Ram CV Tradesman is a two-passenger minivan intended for commercial use, and it comes in one basic trim level. Standard features include 17-inch steel wheels, a heavy-duty suspension, dual sliding side doors, heated sideview mirrors, rubber floor covering, cruise control, cloth upholstery, power front windows, power locks, keyless entry, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, air-conditioning and a two-speaker sound system with a CD player and auxiliary audio jack.

Available options include a choice of solid or windowed walls and rear liftgate, an engine block heater, trailer hitch, rear privacy glass, power rear windows, a cargo divider, an eight-way power driver seat, an upgraded sound system (with digital music storage and a 6.5-inch touchscreen display), a navigation system, a rearview camera, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, satellite radio and the Uconnect voice command system (with Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a USB port and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls) and an onboard WiFi router.

2015 Highlights

The 2015 Ram CV Tradesman carries over mostly unchanged, aside from the standard 16-inch steel wheels now being replaced by 17-inch steel wheels.

Performance & mpg

All 2015 Ram CV Tradesman models are powered by a 3.6-liter V6 engine that produces 283 hp and 260 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission.

In Edmunds testing, the Grand Caravan upon which the Ram CV is based went from zero to 60 mph in a respectable 8.0 seconds. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 21 mpg combined (18 city/26 highway).

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2015 Ram CV Tradesman include antilock disc brakes, stability control and traction control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag and active front head restraints. A rearview camera is optional.

In Edmunds brake testing, the similar Grand Caravan came to a stop from 60 mph in 123 feet, which is a respectable distance for a minivan.

Driving

As a work truck, the 2015 Ram CV Tradesman is generally pleasant to drive. The V6 engine is strong, capable of hauling around a cabin full of gear. The six-speed automatic transmission does a respectable job of keeping the power on tap, though sometimes it's not that smooth with gearchanges. The steering is firmly weighted and precise, though as expected, given the van's heavy-duty suspension, ride quality is on the firm side. The Ram CV is sturdy, but smaller competitors like the Nissan NV200 and Ford Transit Connect may feel more agile around town.

Interior

The 2015 Ram CV's interior is surprisingly attractive for a work van, with solid materials quality and a pair of comfortable seats. Available features such as navigation and an iPod/USB port make long days behind the wheel considerably easier, and the optional Uconnect is one of our favorite infotainment systems around. It's easy to learn and operates quickly, which should be a benefit on any job site. The only significant gripe is that longer-limbed drivers may find legroom lacking due to limited seat-track travel.

A number of standard and optional features are available to help contractors tailor the Ram CV to their specific needs. A flat load floor is available, as are a choice of solid or windowed walls and a rear liftgate. The Ram CV's cargo capacity is an impressive 144.4 cubic feet. For comparison that's 22 feet more than the Ford Transit Connect and Nissan NV200.

Perfect van for service technicians
sikpuppy,05/20/2015
4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
I just got the C/V as a company vehicle about a month ago. Coming from a Ford Transit, this vehicle is like riding on a cloud...a quick cloud! And I no longer feel like I'm going to get run over while trying to merge onto the freeway. The "expert review" that said the Transit is more comfortable around town is completely inaccurate. Comparing the Transit or NV200 to a Ram C/V isn't even fair...to Ford, Nissan or Chrysler. Any employee or other person travelling from site to site all day is going to be way happier in the C/V...and a lot safer than in a Transit or NV200. The C/V is smooth, powerful, has power everything and ample space for tools/equipment. Even the stock sound system isn't bad for what it is. Ok, 75000 miles later : Cons: The side mirrors have terrible blind spots. They could be better. Invest in some small stick-on blind spot mirrors. The spare tire could be located in a better spot. Other than that, still a great vehicle for service technicians. Very disappointed that Ram discontinued the model.
INCREDIBLE VALUE
NANCY H,04/29/2016
4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
I am an appliance repair(wo)man. Bought the van new 3 years ago. 80k later, I've changed the front brakes and tires once. Although I change the oil every 3k to 4k miles, the book says every 8k. The acceleration is like a race car, even fully loaded to the brim with parts and tools. It goes from -0- to zoom in a few fast seconds. With sliding doors on each side, and a rear hatch, all my parts and tools are easily accessible. There are no rear windows, but the back-up camera works very well. I trust dodge to build a reliable van, and have never....never....been let down. Since 1995, and 4 hard-ridden vehicles later, i've always sold them at about 250k, with no major repairs. I paid 16.5 k, brand new....put 500.00 in shelving, and on the road we went. Peace of mind is priceless. Can't wait to see what they add in 2016! Built in wifi and a tablet station would be very usefull....add a printer into the dash, and you'd have the best service vehicle in history. Thanks again for keeping the faith!
Good option for lighter hauling
Barry,08/14/2017
4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Cargo space is generous for a minivan - no back seats. We liked the van, its ride, styling, etc., but we really needed a larger cargo area. This would be a good delivery van for florists, parts distributors, etc.
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
283 hp @ 6400 rpm
283 hp @ 6400 rpm
Used 2015 Ram C/V Tradesman Overview

The Used 2015 Ram C/V Tradesman is offered in the following submodels: C/V Tradesman Minivan. Available styles include 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

