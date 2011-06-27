Used 2015 Ram C/V Tradesman Consumer Reviews
Perfect van for service technicians
I just got the C/V as a company vehicle about a month ago. Coming from a Ford Transit, this vehicle is like riding on a cloud...a quick cloud! And I no longer feel like I'm going to get run over while trying to merge onto the freeway. The "expert review" that said the Transit is more comfortable around town is completely inaccurate. Comparing the Transit or NV200 to a Ram C/V isn't even fair...to Ford, Nissan or Chrysler. Any employee or other person travelling from site to site all day is going to be way happier in the C/V...and a lot safer than in a Transit or NV200. The C/V is smooth, powerful, has power everything and ample space for tools/equipment. Even the stock sound system isn't bad for what it is. Ok, 75000 miles later : Cons: The side mirrors have terrible blind spots. They could be better. Invest in some small stick-on blind spot mirrors. The spare tire could be located in a better spot. Other than that, still a great vehicle for service technicians. Very disappointed that Ram discontinued the model.
INCREDIBLE VALUE
I am an appliance repair(wo)man. Bought the van new 3 years ago. 80k later, I've changed the front brakes and tires once. Although I change the oil every 3k to 4k miles, the book says every 8k. The acceleration is like a race car, even fully loaded to the brim with parts and tools. It goes from -0- to zoom in a few fast seconds. With sliding doors on each side, and a rear hatch, all my parts and tools are easily accessible. There are no rear windows, but the back-up camera works very well. I trust dodge to build a reliable van, and have never....never....been let down. Since 1995, and 4 hard-ridden vehicles later, i've always sold them at about 250k, with no major repairs. I paid 16.5 k, brand new....put 500.00 in shelving, and on the road we went. Peace of mind is priceless. Can't wait to see what they add in 2016! Built in wifi and a tablet station would be very usefull....add a printer into the dash, and you'd have the best service vehicle in history. Thanks again for keeping the faith!
Good option for lighter hauling
Cargo space is generous for a minivan - no back seats. We liked the van, its ride, styling, etc., but we really needed a larger cargo area. This would be a good delivery van for florists, parts distributors, etc.
