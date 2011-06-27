Used 2014 Porsche Cayman Consumer Reviews

Base PDK is the daily driver king Don , 10/16/2016 2dr Coupe (2.7L 6cyl 6M) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful My 2016 base model Cayman has the PDK transmission. This is my daily driver, as such, economy & reliability were important considerations. I constantly obtain 31/32 MPG at 80+ MPH. In spite of consistent reviews that claim the base engine lacks power, I find the 275 HP adequate and the base Cayman a blast to drive on open roads. The base engine would most likely lack required power to be competitive on a high performance track race, especially when powering out of turns for maximum lap times, but since I'll never get it on a race track, shes plenty fast. The PDK transmission maximizes the cars performance, it's split second shifts can't be matched by man. I got the standard 18" wheels & passed on every other option other than navigation, comfort pkg & sport steering wheel. After adding transportation fees and a clear bra I wangled a deal of $56,000 plus tax&license. I've had the car 7 months & 5,000 miles with no issues or regrets. If your thinking about a sports car, I would strongly recommend the base Cayman with PDK as a consideration. As of mid April 2017, I have nearly 8,000 trouble free miles on my base Cayman. On my latest weekend trip it got a whooping 33.6 MPG at 80/85 MPH!! The only negative is the cost of maintenance, the 1st oil change ran nearly $350!!! I'm told the 2nd service will be nearly $750.00 AND the 4th or 40,000 service is an astronomical $1500!! These are little mentioned details not provided by Porsche dealers during the buying experience. I do love the car, so I'll pay & hopefully keep it 10 years. Just a reminder, mine is a 2016 model with the 2.7 liter six cylinder. The new 2017 Porsche Cayman's are now designated 718 models and have new 4 cylinder turbo charged engines, a design that's yet to be proven. It's now April 2018, I have 11,000 miles on the odometer without a hitch. All the hype about the base model with 275 HP being slow, is strictly MFG spin to get buyers into high end models for more profit with a chance to visit your local jail. My battery was marginal so the dealer installed a new one under warranty. The car is all I expected EXCEPT for the cost of maintenance. The 10,000 mile service did cost $350.00, & the 2 yr (or 20,000 mi) service cost me over a grand and now I understand the 40,000 mi service is nearly TWO GRAND!!! I also head from Porsche service reps that the 718 Turbo Cayman is even more!! So be prepared to take out a 2nd on your house once a year. As of Oct 2018, I now have just under 15,000 miles, no issues or problems, love the car as much today a the day I bought it, of course the 3 year/30,000 oil change is coming due, that may be a bit of a downer, depending on how much I get hit with. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

A great sports car, with amazing handling Mozart , 04/23/2019 2dr Coupe (2.7L 6cyl 6M) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful The flat 6 cylinder base motor is a great sounding engine. I would say the only complaint is that it's not just a bit more powerful. You hear that from quite a few owners. But at the same time, how many drivers are going to have the skill set to be able to handle that extra horse power? I have the DPK 7 speed, with paddle shifters and the 14 way sport heated seats. They are very comfortable. On a 6 hour drive after purchasing the car, I had zero complaints about the comfort level of these seats. The other complaint you hear from Cayman owners, is that a base model car, that started at $53,500 MSRP, doesn't have a lot of options standard. My car new had an MSRP of just under $69,000. I have the Navigation system, upgraded stereo, Sport package with the 19" wheels. I bought it with 25,204 miles on it, and got it for a fraction of the new price. The car handles fantastically. Great grip from the 265/40-19VR Michelin Super Sports on the rear and 235/40-19VR fronts. The acceleration isn't going to push you into the seats at 5.7 seconds to 60MPH. But it has a high redline at 7,400, and once you get it up around 4,000 RPM the magic happens. 60mph-100mph happens before you know it. And when you do hit the triple digit number, you don't feel like you are going that fast. The suspension is tight, and you do feel the bumps but not so much so that it is bothersome. There is almost zero body roll when entering turns at high speeds. Much faster than I'm used to but the grip is just insanely good. The wide base and the summer UHP tires just work their magic. The car has beautiful lines, and it turns heads where ever I go. I'm talking about people stopping and staring, or doing the 90 degree head turn as I go by, with that flat 6 humming its baritone growl. The interior is fairly upscale, with excellent fit and finish. The one gripe is the cup holders are a bit weak. I don't trust to put my coffee tumbler in the too shallow holders. But that's a trivial complaint. You do hear the road noise, and the sound of the engine as she purrs and then growls as the RPM's climb. A wonderful sound that I will never tire of hearing!

What more do you need! casapulla , 05/20/2014 13 of 16 people found this review helpful I just bought a 2014 Cayman S. Base price $63,800.00 after options sticker was over $ 84,000.00. The only negative about this car. But no regrets. I can't say how much I love this car. The feeling you get when you get behind the wheel and turn the key and hear that engine behind you is a like a natural high. And when you get it out on the road and hit the pedal in Sports Plus the rush is amazing. This car has all the power you need. Actually you can't really get to enjoy it because there is not many roads that you can really take advantage of what this car can deliver. This is my second Cayman. First was a 2007 Cayman Base. The difference in the 2014 is amazing. A total different car.

OMG Mega!! Tony A. , 05/19/2016 S 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 6M) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Pure sports car! Better than the 911S. Great every day driver. Awesome track car. No need to gussy it up with options! The lighter the better! It's a pure drivers and Sports car. Among the Best money can buy and it's under 100K. As they say "there is No substitute." If you get your hands on one you will never let go. Mega! Note cockpit best suits a person over 5'5 and under 6'1. It's a very compact and sporty interior. Exactly what you want in a superb sports car! Trust me! You've got to get one. As the say "many miles of smiles and excitement! Guaranteed!! The best sports car I've ever owned hands down!