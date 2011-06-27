Estimated values
2014 Porsche Cayman GTS 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,906
|$45,324
|$49,697
|Clean
|$39,184
|$43,443
|$47,524
|Average
|$35,740
|$39,681
|$43,178
|Rough
|$32,296
|$35,920
|$38,832
Estimated values
2014 Porsche Cayman S 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,322
|$37,052
|$41,623
|Clean
|$30,961
|$35,514
|$39,803
|Average
|$28,240
|$32,439
|$36,163
|Rough
|$25,519
|$29,364
|$32,523
Estimated values
2014 Porsche Cayman 2dr Coupe (2.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,287
|$31,280
|$35,139
|Clean
|$26,139
|$29,982
|$33,603
|Average
|$23,841
|$27,386
|$30,530
|Rough
|$21,544
|$24,790
|$27,457