2005 Porsche Cayenne Review
Pros & Cons
- Sports car performance, available adjustable ride height and suspension damping control, solid off-road capability and towing capacity, slightly more cargo room than a Range Rover.
- Can't match the Rover in the dirt, annoying turbo lag on top end model, you have to pay a little extra for the name.
Other years
List Price
$8,900
Edmunds' Expert Review
Awkward-looking but thrilling behind the wheel, the Cayenne is a thoroughly capable vehicle that makes good on its Porsche nameplate.
2005 Highlights
The base Cayenne receives a six-speed manual transmission and Porsche's Drive-Off Assistant System, otherwise known as a "hill-holder" clutch. All Cayenne models now feature a power rear tailgate and body-colored side sills and fascias. An optional panoramic power sunroof debuts this year, along with an available rearview camera system. A comprehensive performance upgrade package is available on the Turbo model through Porsche's Tequipment program. Highlights include a horsepower increase to 500 and upgraded brakes.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Porsche Cayenne.
Most helpful consumer reviews
roy_taylor,01/23/2012
I absolutely loved everything about my Cayenne GTS and have been thrilled with it, until this weekend. On a ski trip to Mammoth from LA the transmission has gotten stuck in low range. It wont move up to give me a limited differential and it wont move down to road mode. If I try the 307 mile journey home I have to do it at 50mph. I googled the issue and now find that its a common problem. Porsche roadside assistance is coming tomorrow to get it but wont tow it back to LA only to Fresno. Porsche have totally let ,me down.
Greg Wolfner,12/12/2004
My Porsche Cayenns is an awesome SUV, I have the 6 cylinder model and would love to try the turbo. Make sure your Cayenne has the best headlights made. I'm very disappointed in the standard headlights. This is not a very large SUV, the interior room is only fair. Keep in mind if you look to go off road that the stock tires are not designed for it. My final conclusion is that this is a 911 with a SUV Body. It is a lot of fun to drive!
Gustavo,09/26/2009
This SUV is a dream to drive. The handling is superb and the feeling of comfort and security are incredible. However, I had to: 1. Reprogram the software several times, 2. Replace a solenoid in the transmission (hard painful "clunk" when decelerating), 3. Replace crankshaft because of defective rubber housing, 4. cheap plastic parts in the interior keep braking at minor touch, 5. PCM2 system screen went bad after 60,000 miles. According to the dealer and my mechanic, all of the above problems seem to be common for the 2005 model. I hope that Porsche is listening. Would I buy another Cayenne again? Absolutely yes. The pleasure of driving one far exceeds the pain of repairing it.
Ethan,12/17/2006
The Porsche Cayenne Turbo is the ultimate "utility" vehicle, being extremely capable on the road, offering good performance off-road, a good towing capacity of 7,700 lbs., and feeling good doing it all. Nothing else really compares to it. If you are not planning on taking advantage of this superb technology, I would suggest getting a BMW X5, Lexus RX350, or an Audi Q7. Most SUV owners never tow or take the vehicle off road, so save your money and shop elsewhere. Also, the Cayenne Turbo is equipped with high performance, soft Pirelli tires that wear quickly...something the customer needs to understand.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2005 Porsche Cayenne features & specs
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
340 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
13 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
247 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
247 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
450 hp @ 6000 rpm
