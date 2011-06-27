  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche Cayenne
  4. Used 2005 Porsche Cayenne
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(95)
Appraise this car

2005 Porsche Cayenne Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sports car performance, available adjustable ride height and suspension damping control, solid off-road capability and towing capacity, slightly more cargo room than a Range Rover.
  • Can't match the Rover in the dirt, annoying turbo lag on top end model, you have to pay a little extra for the name.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2006
2005
2004
2003
Porsche Cayenne for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2006
2005
2004
2003
List Price
$8,900
Used Cayenne for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Awkward-looking but thrilling behind the wheel, the Cayenne is a thoroughly capable vehicle that makes good on its Porsche nameplate.

2005 Highlights

The base Cayenne receives a six-speed manual transmission and Porsche's Drive-Off Assistant System, otherwise known as a "hill-holder" clutch. All Cayenne models now feature a power rear tailgate and body-colored side sills and fascias. An optional panoramic power sunroof debuts this year, along with an available rearview camera system. A comprehensive performance upgrade package is available on the Turbo model through Porsche's Tequipment program. Highlights include a horsepower increase to 500 and upgraded brakes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Porsche Cayenne.

5(80%)
4(13%)
3(3%)
2(3%)
1(1%)
4.7
95 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 95 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Loved this car for 4 years and then...
roy_taylor,01/23/2012
I absolutely loved everything about my Cayenne GTS and have been thrilled with it, until this weekend. On a ski trip to Mammoth from LA the transmission has gotten stuck in low range. It wont move up to give me a limited differential and it wont move down to road mode. If I try the 307 mile journey home I have to do it at 50mph. I googled the issue and now find that its a common problem. Porsche roadside assistance is coming tomorrow to get it but wont tow it back to LA only to Fresno. Porsche have totally let ,me down.
2005 Porsche Cayenne 6 Cyl. Review
Greg Wolfner,12/12/2004
My Porsche Cayenns is an awesome SUV, I have the 6 cylinder model and would love to try the turbo. Make sure your Cayenne has the best headlights made. I'm very disappointed in the standard headlights. This is not a very large SUV, the interior room is only fair. Keep in mind if you look to go off road that the stock tires are not designed for it. My final conclusion is that this is a 911 with a SUV Body. It is a lot of fun to drive!
Great performance, poor reliability
Gustavo,09/26/2009
This SUV is a dream to drive. The handling is superb and the feeling of comfort and security are incredible. However, I had to: 1. Reprogram the software several times, 2. Replace a solenoid in the transmission (hard painful "clunk" when decelerating), 3. Replace crankshaft because of defective rubber housing, 4. cheap plastic parts in the interior keep braking at minor touch, 5. PCM2 system screen went bad after 60,000 miles. According to the dealer and my mechanic, all of the above problems seem to be common for the 2005 model. I hope that Porsche is listening. Would I buy another Cayenne again? Absolutely yes. The pleasure of driving one far exceeds the pain of repairing it.
Ultimate Sport "Utility" Vehicle
Ethan,12/17/2006
The Porsche Cayenne Turbo is the ultimate "utility" vehicle, being extremely capable on the road, offering good performance off-road, a good towing capacity of 7,700 lbs., and feeling good doing it all. Nothing else really compares to it. If you are not planning on taking advantage of this superb technology, I would suggest getting a BMW X5, Lexus RX350, or an Audi Q7. Most SUV owners never tow or take the vehicle off road, so save your money and shop elsewhere. Also, the Cayenne Turbo is equipped with high performance, soft Pirelli tires that wear quickly...something the customer needs to understand.
See all 95 reviews of the 2005 Porsche Cayenne
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
340 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
13 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
247 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
247 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
450 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2005 Porsche Cayenne features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2005 Porsche Cayenne

Used 2005 Porsche Cayenne Overview

The Used 2005 Porsche Cayenne is offered in the following submodels: Cayenne SUV. Available styles include S AWD 4dr SUV (4.5L 8cyl 6A), AWD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 6M), Tiptronic AWD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 6A), and Turbo AWD 4dr SUV (4.5L 8cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Porsche Cayenne?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 Porsche Cayenne trim styles:

  • The Used 2005 Porsche Cayenne S is priced between $8,900 and$8,900 with odometer readings between 133978 and133978 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Porsche Cayennes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Porsche Cayenne for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2005 Cayennes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,900 and mileage as low as 133978 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Porsche Cayenne.

Can't find a used 2005 Porsche Cayennes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Porsche Cayenne for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $24,755.

Find a used Porsche for sale - 1 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $8,879.

Find a used certified pre-owned Porsche Cayenne for sale - 4 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $14,678.

Find a used certified pre-owned Porsche for sale - 7 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $12,699.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Porsche Cayenne?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Porsche lease specials
Check out Porsche Cayenne lease specials

Related Used 2005 Porsche Cayenne info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles