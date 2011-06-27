  1. Home
2015 Porsche Cayenne Review

Pros & Cons

  • Rewarding handling
  • efficient diesel engine
  • innovative plug-in hybrid model
  • ultrafast Turbo trim
  • exquisite interior
  • highly customizable.
  • Limited cargo capacity
  • relatively small touchscreen.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Porsche Cayenne is at once sporty and sumptuous, and its comprehensive lineup includes a diesel-powered model and a plug-in hybrid. It might be the best all-around crossover on the market.

Vehicle overview

For a minute there, it looked as if the 2015 Porsche Cayenne might get lost in the shuffle. With the debut of the compact Porsche Macan crossover SUV earlier this year, the Cayenne suddenly wasn't the hottest SUV under Porsche's roof. But it seems the Cayenne's designers couldn't just stand idly by while the pipsqueak got all the press. Accordingly, the 2015 Cayenne gets a host of upgrades aimed at reinvigorating its flagship status.

Engine offerings are a telltale sign of where a vehicle falls in the Porsche pecking order, and the 2015 Cayenne is clearly on top from this vantage point. Although the fuel-efficient diesel engines soldier on, the popular Cayenne S takes a step forward in terms of both performance and fuel economy. Instead of having a V8 like it did in prior years, it how has a turbocharged V6 (it's also used in the upgrade Macan Turbo). Compared to the old V8, it produces more power and torque, yet returns better fuel economy. The Cayenne Turbo keeps its V8, but it boasts 20 extra horsepower and 37 more pound-feet of torque this year. The more performance-tuned Turbo S and GTS trims take a model year off. They will return for 2016 along with the base model.

The new S E-Hybrid, meanwhile, is a story in itself, bursting on the scene this year as the first plug-in hybrid in the segment (and sending the previous S Hybrid packing). It allows about 14 miles of all-electric propulsion, which isn't a lot, but it's beneficial on short commutes, and the enlarged plug-in battery pack provides more energy to supplement the gasoline engine. This not only improves overall fuel economy, but allows for acceleration that rivals that of the regular Cayenne S.

There are also numerous exterior changes to keep the Cayenne looking fresh alongside its fashion-forward younger sibling, including new front and rear fascias, redesigned LED taillights and available LED headlights. With all the changes afoot for 2015, our consequential complaints about the Cayenne have dwindled to a single kvetch: There's still not much cargo space given the vehicle's significant size. That's one way in which the Cayenne would be expected to set itself apart from the Macan, but it's just not happening as long as the current body style sticks around.

As such, we'd recommend checking out the Macan as well as the Cayenne. As for other options, the 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is certainly a worthy alternative, offering a third-row seat for the kids and a new SVR model with some serious performance credentials. The 2015 BMW X5 is pretty athletic as well, with a vestigial third-row seat of its own, and it more or less matches the Cayenne engine for engine, lacking only a hybrid model. Although the 2015 Mercedes-Benz M-Class doesn't like to dance around turns as much as the Porsche, it runs down the straightaways like a freight train, and its ride might be the smoothest in this class. But if you want the best all-around performance crossover SUV for the price -- or any price, really -- the 2015 Porsche Cayenne earns our recommendation.

2015 Porsche Cayenne models

The 2015 Porsche Cayenne is a five-passenger midsize SUV available in four trim levels: Diesel, S, S E-Hybrid and Turbo.

The Diesel starts with 18-inch alloy wheels, xenon headlights, LED running lights and taillights, automatic wipers, heated mirrors, a power tailgate, rear privacy glass, dual-zone automatic climate control, eight-way power front seats, partial leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, a cooled glovebox, a manually sliding and reclining rear seat, 40/20/40-split-folding rear seatbacks, a 7-inch central touchscreen, a navigation system, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a 10-speaker audio system with a USB interface and HD radio.

 The Cayenne S is similar but is powered by a turbocharged V6 gasoline engine and also has 19-inch wheels, speed-sensitive variable steering effort ("Power Steering Plus"), a sunroof, front and rear parking sensors and driver memory settings.

The S E-Hybrid comes with a plug-in hybrid power system, adaptive suspension dampers, Porsche Car Connect with E-mobility (providing remote access to important hybrid features via a smartphone app), a 3.6-kilowatt onboard charger (a 7.2 kW charger is available) and an energy management display in the instrument cluster.

Going with the Turbo gets you the most powerful engine available, as well as adaptive LED headlights, LED running lights and foglights, an adjustable air suspension, a simulated suede roof liner, a full leather interior, 18-way adaptive sport seats, rear outboard sport seats and a 14-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system with satellite radio and HD radio.

The Cayenne's dizzying options list starts with three main packages. The Infotainment package, offered on all but the Turbo, adds the Bose stereo, satellite radio and integrated "online services" (including the Aha smartphone app with on-demand music, Internet radio, Facebook and Twitter feeds, traffic and weather reports and Google POI search).

The Premium package adds (where not already specified) Power Steering Plus, extended LED accent lighting, adaptive bi-xenon headlights, auto-dimming mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera and 14-way power heated and ventilated front seats with memory functions. The Diesel's version of this package includes the sunroof, while the S, S E-Hybrid and Turbo get a panoramic sunroof (optional on Diesel).

Finally, the Premium Package Plus includes the Premium package and adds (where not already specified) adaptive LED headlights, keyless entry and ignition, heated rear seats, power rear window sunshades and a blind-spot monitor (upgradable to a lane-departure warning system).

Stand-alone options are extensive, including many of the above items plus various wheel designs (ranging from 18-21 inches in diameter), ceramic composite brakes, aero body-panel extensions, skid plates, off-road underbody protection, running boards, roof rails, power-closing doors, quad-zone automatic climate control and a seemingly endless array of customizable interior bits. There's also adaptive cruise control with automatic emergency braking, a blind-spot warning system, voice command functionality, a dual-screen rear seat entertainment system, a 16-speaker Burmester audio system and Wi-Fi hotspot capability.

Unlike many rivals, the Cayenne offers almost all of its high-end options on every trim level. One exception is Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC), which features active stabilizer bars that promote flatter cornering; another is Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus), which distributes torque between the rear wheels to sharpen handling response. Both are only available on the S and Turbo trims.

2015 Highlights

For 2015, the Porsche Cayenne receives significant changes. The Cayenne S now has a turbocharged V6 rather than a V8 and the plug-in S E-Hybrid replaces last year's S Hybrid. The Turbo also gets 20 extra horsepower and the same torque rating as the old Turbo S. The suspension design has been tweaked to improve ride and handling, and the available air suspension now includes a retractable load sill in the cargo area. A surround-view parking camera is now offered, as are ventilated rear seats. Revised exterior styling, active grille shutters for better fuel economy and additional standard features (with a commensurate higher base price) round out the updates. Note that the base, Turbo S and GTS trim levels are on hiatus and will return in the next model year.

Performance & mpg

All 2015 Cayennes employ an eight-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is standard as well, but there are two versions: The Diesel and S E-Hybrid feature a single-mode system with a self-locking center differential, while the S and Turbo come with an active system that adds two additional off-road modes and a locking rear differential.

The Cayenne Diesel features a turbocharged 3.0-liter diesel V6 engine that produces 240 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque. Porsche says the Diesel will hit 60 mph in 7.2 seconds. EPA-estimated fuel economy is a laudable 23 mpg combined (20 city/29 highway).

The Cayenne S steps up to a turbocharged 3.6-liter gasoline V6 good for 420 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque. It zips to 60 mph in 5.2 seconds, according to Porsche. Fuel economy is 20 mpg combined (17 city/24 highway), a respectable showing for this level of output.

The Cayenne GTS features a more powerful version of the S' engine with 440 hp and 443 lb-ft of torque. Porsche claims the GTS can sprint to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds.

The plug-in Cayenne S E-Hybrid features a 3.0-liter supercharged V6 that works in tandem with an electric motor to produce 416 hp and 435 lb-ft of torque. The sprint to 60 mph is projected to take 5.4 seconds. Plug-in hybrids offer pure electric propulsion for limited distances, and the S E-Hybrid should be capable of about 20 miles of electric range before the gas engine kicks in. With the standard 3.6-kilowatt onboard charger, you'll need 2.7 hours to recharge the lithium-ion battery pack using high-voltage current; there's also an optional 7.2-kilowatt onboard charger that needs just 1.3 hours for the same task. Fuel economy for the E-Hybrid is an EPA-estimated 22 mpg combined (21 city/24 highway).

The Cayenne Turbo gets a turbocharged 4.8-liter V8 good for 520 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque. Porsche says 60 mph arrives in just 4.2 seconds, making it one of the quickest SUVs on the planet. EPA estimated fuel economy for the Cayenne Turbo checks in at 17 mpg combined (14 city/21 highway).

Notably, the optional Sport Chrono package (not available on S E-Hybrid) shaves a tenth of a second from these 0-60 times when its launch control program is activated.

All Cayennes except the S E-Hybrid are rated to tow a healthy 7,716 pounds.

Safety

The 2015 Porsche Cayenne comes standard with antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front and rear side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. The standard "multi-collision brake system" automatically slows the vehicle down to 6 mph after an initial collision occurs in order to minimize further damage; note that the driver can override it by pressing the accelerator.

Available electronic safety features include front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, a surround-view camera, a blind-spot monitor and lane-departure warning. The optional adaptive cruise control system is bundled with a forward collision mitigation system that provides automatic pre-impact emergency braking if a collision is deemed imminent.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Cayenne Turbo came to a stop from 60 mph in 108 feet, while a Cayenne Diesel stopped in 109 feet. These are exceptional braking distances for an SUV.

Driving

The current Cayenne is a remarkably easy vehicle to drive, with very precise steering and a nimble, responsive character that makes it the athlete of the segment. That's especially true if you have the optional PDCC system, which keeps the Cayenne flat when driving through fast turns. Yet it ultimately feels like a big, five-passenger SUV that Porsche engineers massaged with wizard-like mechanical expertise. It feels capable for what it is rather than capable, period. It's a sensation not present in the smaller Macan that feels truer to the Porsche ethos from behind the wheel.

Although the Cayenne's ride is never what we'd call plush, it's supple and sophisticated, and the air suspension improves compliance noticeably. And while the 2015 Cayenne isn't advertised as a full-on desert runner, it's still plenty capable in less extreme off-road scenarios.

Under the hood, the changes for 2015 have left the Cayenne with four aces in its hand. The throaty V6 diesel engine explodes off the line and returns great fuel economy besides, while the S trim's turbo V6 is both quicker and more fuel-efficient than the V8 it replaces. The S E-Hybrid, meanwhile, gives up almost nothing to the regular S in terms of performance, and it adds the flexibility of pure electric driving range for quick jaunts. As for the Turbo, it's faster and crazier than ever. You really can't go wrong here.

Interior

The Cayenne's interior shows its age a bit in the standard touchscreen's 7-inch diagonal, a modest measurement compared to the eye-popping widescreen systems found in some rivals (the X5, for example). The menu structure is straightforward, though, and the system is quick to process inputs. The center console can seem overwhelming at first with its 50-plus buttons, but the more time you spend in the driver seat, the more you'll appreciate the layout's logic. As in every Porsche these days, that center console rises dramatically to meet the dash, creating a snug, jet fighter-like driving environment that emphasizes the Cayenne's sporty nature.

As expected at this price, the Cayenne utilizes top-shelf interior materials, and its various doors, levers and mechanisms give the impression of superior build quality. You can keep adding leather trim until the cows come home, or perhaps until there aren't any cows left, and other trim options include carbon fiber and faux suede. Even the standard eight-way power seats are superbly comfortable, but the adaptive sport seats are sublime and well worth the extra expense. The sculpted rear seats not only recline, but also slide fore and aft to create extra rear cargo space (they also gain cool sport bolsters in Turbo trim).

With the backseat in its aft-most position, the Cayenne has a luggage capacity of 23.6 cubic feet behind the rear seats, which is a pretty tiny number for a midsize crossover. Maximum space with the rear seatbacks flipped forward is a slightly more respectable 62.9 cubic feet, matching the rival Range Rover Sport. In the S E-Hybrid, these figures drop to 20.5 and 59.7, respectively, while the Turbo gets the full 23.6 cubes in back but drops to 60.2 in total. On the bright side, the air suspension comes with a retractable load sill that lowers the cargo-area liftover height by a couple inches.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Porsche Cayenne.

5(42%)
4(44%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(14%)
4.0
7 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Don't believe everything you read
RPLOU,09/09/2019
Diesel 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
I bought my 2015 Cayenne Diesel used from the local Porsche dealership. Since the first day they have treated me like a king. I get a Porsche loaner whenever I need it while mine is being serviced. I have sat and waited while they do minor stuff and I am in and out. The service has been one of the best things about owning it. I feel I am treated the same way as someone who just put down $150k. The car itself is awesome in every respect except one. The gear changes combined with some lag at low speeds are a real pain. It is amazing to me that in a car this sophisticated something so basic is a real problem. Otherwise it is an incredible tourer. Tons of mid range power, quiet, comfortable economical and great to drive. The brakes are awesome too.
yes, it is a sports car in an SUV body
Alamodave,01/18/2017
Turbo 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
My "other car" is a 2014 911 Turbo S, and I have to say it's hard to pick which car is more fun to drive on an ordinary day. The Cayenne is so comfortable, but the V-8 in this (in Sport Mode) is just a beast. I'm not sure I'd pay the $$ for a new one, but I got this used with 14K miles...the CPO warranty takes me to 100K miles. Highly recommend it if you're looking for a sports car, but need the size/convenience of an SUV.
2015 Cayenne S
tim merrifield,03/25/2015
S 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
I have had this SUV for about 4 months. I was driving a Mercedes S550 AWD the last several years. I miss some of the creature comforts of the Mercedes and the smooth ride.It is simply more refined. The Cayenne is more responsive and a blast to drive. I am sell getting used to the profound differences of the two vehicles.
Great SUV.
Jim Gronski,09/30/2018
Diesel 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
This is a nice SUV with a Euro driving feel. The handling is tight but could use a little more power. Over all it’s a Porsche fit and finish nice attention to detail.
See all 7 reviews of the 2015 Porsche Cayenne
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Diesel
240 hp @ 3500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
420 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
520 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Hybrid
416 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2015 Porsche Cayenne features & specs

More about the 2015 Porsche Cayenne
More About This Model

Quick Summary
The 2015 Porsche Cayenne GTS and Turbo S fulfill slightly different roles in Porsche's lineup. The GTS nestles between the Cayenne S and the standard Turbo and poses as the driver's choice with upgrades to the suspension, a 440-horsepower 3.6-liter twin-turbo V6 and styling tweaks. By contrast, the Turbo S is the SUV for the Porsche driver who must tick every box. It boasts 570 hp from its 4.8-liter twin-turbo V8 and is fitted with almost every conceivable gadget from Porsche's gargantuan options list. Both vehicles are luxury SUVs that deliver segment-leading performance and amenities to go along with their sumptuous interiors.

What Is It?
The Cayenne is Porsche's midsize SUV and a rival to the BMW X5/X6, Range Rover Sport and Mercedes M-Class. While most of its competitors offer at least the option of seven seats, the Porsche is strictly for five passengers only. The new GTS and Turbo S models plug two very small gaps in the range.

The GTS badge designates models in Porsche's lineup that are targeted at hard-core enthusiasts. We're already fans of the Boxster, Cayenne and 911 GTS models, and the Cayenne seeks to build on their success with uprated suspension and styling, together with a 440-hp V6 engine. It sits between the 420-hp Cayenne S and the 520-hp Turbo in the Cayenne range. Its rivals include the BMW X5/X6 M and the Mercedes ML63 AMG. Base price of the GTS is $96,495.

By contrast, the Turbo S targets Porsche customers who must have the fastest and most lavish variant, whatever the cost. It features the most powerful engine in the lineup, a 570-hp twin-turbo V8 along with nearly every feature Porsche offers as standard. Base price for the Turbo S is $158,295.

2015 Porsche Cayenne

What Do You Get With the New GTS and Turbo S Trim Levels?
The GTS is distinguished by a standard Sport Design package that includes more heavily stylized sills and wheel-arch moldings, together with 20-inch alloy wheels and a front end that mimics the Turbo. Also standard is a sports exhaust and Porsche's Active Suspension Management system (PASM), which lowers the ride height by nearly an inch for vehicles fitted with the standard steel suspension, or slightly less if you choose the optional air suspension. Porsche says its intent was to make the GTS the most agile of all the Cayenne models.

By contrast, the Turbo S's specification is for the gadget-fetishist. The chassis systems include Porsche Traction Management (PTM), Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) and Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus), all of which are designed to ensure that this 4,927-pound SUV has a dynamic repertoire worthy of the Stuttgart crest.

LED headlights also come standard, while responsibility for stopping this behemoth falls on carbon-composite brakes boasting 10-piston front calipers. They are housed within 21-inch alloy wheels, which replicate those of the 911 Turbo. The only surprising omission from the standard specification is a sports exhaust system, which is an option.

2015 Porsche Cayenne

How Do They Drive?
We must start with a major caveat. Our test-drive was done in the frozen wastes of Sweden. Even with the benefits of all-wheel drive and an armada of electronic systems, we were never able to deploy more than a modest percentage of the Porsche's ponies.

The GTS's 3.6-liter V6 develops 440 hp and 442 pound-feet of torque, enough power to deliver a 0-60-mph time of 4.9 seconds, says Porsche (or 4.8 seconds if you opt for the Sport Chrono package) and a top speed of 163 mph. We had no means of verifying these figures, but it's clear the GTS does not want for pace, and although some may miss the distinctive burble of the old V8, the sports exhaust system helps deliver a satisfying rasp.

At 4,651 pounds, the GTS weighs 285 pounds less than the Turbo S, and much of this saving is over the nose. It feels more agile and anxious to turn than the Turbo, and there is a delicacy to its approach that belies its size. The steering is beautifully weighted and the poise, balance and agility it showed on the ice bode well for more normal conditions.

We suspect that on dry, grippy asphalt the GTS will prove the driver's choice of the Cayenne line.

The Turbo S takes the sledgehammer approach to life. The 4.8-liter V8 employs two turbochargers mounted in the exhaust manifold to produce 570 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque. For such a large and sturdy-feeling vehicle, its performance is almost comedic. Porsche claims a 0-60-mph time of 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 176 mph. It may lack the subtlety or agility of the GTS, but for straight-line thrust, this is the SUV of choice.

2015 Porsche Cayenne

How Do They Rate in Terms of Interior Comfort?
The smaller Porsche Macan compact SUV has earned its share of rave reviews but if you want to carry a few adults and their luggage, the Cayenne is still a more desirable proposition. It lacks the seven-seater appeal of its key rivals, but five occupants travel in considerable comfort, and the luggage bay can be extended from 23.7 to 62.9 cubic feet with the seats folded. Given its versatility, it's little surprise that the Cayenne is currently Porsche's best-selling model.

Porsche's build quality is superb, but in other ways, the Cayenne is starting to feel old. The fascia is a cacophony of similar buttons (in the Turbo S we counted close to a hundred) and it lacks the luxurious simplicity of the Range Rover Sport or even Volvo's forthcoming (and much cheaper) XC90. Expect Porsche to develop a more sophisticated touchscreen system for the next-generation Cayenne.

As you'd expect, the Turbo S cockpit comes wrapped in plenty of leather along with extra details like the Porsche emblem embossed on the head restraints of the outer seats. Carbon fiber has also been used to decorate the interior, even if its weight-saving properties are worth nothing in this application. There's no denying that the Turbo S's cabin is a pleasant place to be, but we'd question whether it really feels worthy of a $160K SUV. You never really escape the feeling that this is a tarted-up version of a cabin designed for a sub-$100,000 sticker price.

Indeed, it feels little better than the GTS cabin, which is distinguished by lashings of Alcantara on the seats, roof lining and doors. There are subtle GTS logos and a brushed aluminum detailing that to our eyes looks at least as convincing as the Turbo S's carbon fiber. No one sitting in the GTS will feel as if they're in a cut-price alternative.

2015 Porsche Cayenne

What Are Its Closest Competitors?
The latest generation of the Land Rover Range Rover Sport moves ever closer to the Cayenne's natural territory. It has the added versatility of seven seats, and the forthcoming SVR model should have the performance to match the GTS and even threaten the Turbo.

The BMW X5 M goes head-to-head with the GTS quite competitively, and if you want to make more of a statement (for good or bad), the X6 M is also worth a look.

The Mercedes M-Class isn't as inherently sporting as the Porsche, but in AMG trim it has more firepower (518 hp) than the GTS.

Why Should You Consider This Car?
You need a midsize SUV but you really want a sports car. The Cayenne GTS is about as close to a perfect compromise as you're going to get in terms of all-around performance, while the Turbo S has the kind of straight-line power typically reserved for super sports cars.

Why Should You Think Twice About This Car?
Objectively, it's hard to make an argument that the Turbo S is worth almost three times as much as the entry-level, 300-hp Cayenne, which we'd argue has 75 percent of its ability. We also find the $60K premium over the GTS hard to justify.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2015 Porsche Cayenne Overview

The Used 2015 Porsche Cayenne is offered in the following submodels: Cayenne SUV, Cayenne Hybrid, Cayenne Diesel. Available styles include Diesel 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), S 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A), Turbo 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A), S E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A), and GTS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Porsche Cayenne?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Porsche Cayennes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Porsche Cayenne for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Porsche Cayenne.

Can't find a used 2015 Porsche Cayennes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Porsche Cayenne for sale - 9 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $9,586.

Find a used Porsche for sale - 4 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $25,070.

Find a used certified pre-owned Porsche Cayenne for sale - 10 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $15,220.

Find a used certified pre-owned Porsche for sale - 9 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $20,981.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Porsche Cayenne?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

