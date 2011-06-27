Vehicle overview

When the Porsche Cayenne debuted a few years back, it seemed like sacrilege. A Porsche SUV was as off-putting to car enthusiasts as a Spago hot dog would be to food connoisseurs. Why would this maker of magnificent sports cars stoop so low as to make a truck? The answer is best expressed in dollar signs -- the Cayenne's sales success has netted the company a fortune. However, it's also a vehicle that fully lives up to the Porsche name, even if it doesn't fit the classic mold. The 2009 Porsche Cayenne may be a heavy SUV, but its unexpected levels of acceleration and handling are attributes that even the crankiest enthusiast can appreciate.

The Cayenne received its first major update last year. Exterior styling was only marginally tweaked, but the engine lineup received substantial changes. The base V6 went from a 3.2-liter laughingstock to a 3.6-liter unit better suited to such a large vehicle. The naturally aspirated and turbocharged V8s were also pumped up, and the new GTS trim level was designed to maximize the Cayenne's handling potential. For 2009, the Cayenne gets even spicier, thanks to the return of the granddaddy Turbo S model, now boasting a whopping 550 hp and 553 pound-feet of torque. With an estimated 0-60 time of 4.7 seconds, the Cayenne Turbo S is as quick as a 911 Carrera.

The other big news for 2009 is the updated electronic equipment that's being applied to all of Porsche's models. The clunky number pad and tiny knob that controlled the old stereo and navigation systems are gone, replaced by a touchscreen interface with more user-friendly physical buttons. Bluetooth, satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack are also newly available.

Overall, the 2009 Porsche Cayenne is one of a handful of performance-oriented luxury SUVs. The BMW X5 and X6, the Infiniti FX, the Mercedes-Benz ML63 AMG and the Land Rover Range Rover Sport are all compelling entries, each offering a distinctive take on this peculiar segment. Nonetheless, while the Cayenne can get very expensive if you sample liberally from the options list, we think it's clearly the top choice in this group. Porsche enthusiasts might still roll their eyes at the Cayenne, but if they were ever to find themselves shopping for an SUV, we're sure the Cayenne would be at the top of their list.