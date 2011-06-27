Used 2006 Porsche Cayenne for Sale Near Me
2006 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S108,292 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
GNS Motors - West Berlin / New Jersey
ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE KEPT IN OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM SO PLEASE CALL TO MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TO SEE... THIS FULLY DEALER SERVICED!! LIMITED PRODUCTION 2006 PORSCHE CAYENNE TURBO S AWD!! ONLY 1200 OF THESE PRODUCED IN 06 WITH AN ORIGINAL WINDOW STICKER OF OVER $110K THIS IS ONE TO HOLD ON TO!! VEHICLE IS ELIGIBLE FOR A 5 YEAR 100K MILE WARRANTY!! IT IS IN IMMACULATE CONDITION AND LOADED WITH NAVIGATION AND BACK UP CAMERA * SUNROOF * HEATED LEATHER MEMORY SEATS WITH POWER LUMBAR * HEATED REAR SEATS * HEATED AND COOLED GLOVEBOX * SPORT ADJUSTABLE SUSPENSION * ALPINE STEREO WITH AM/FM CD WITH ADDITIONAL CD CHANGER * BLUETOOTH * USB AND AUX INPUT * WOOD STEERING WHEEL WITH TIPTRONIC CONTROLS * DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL * POWER WINDOWS * POWER LOCKS * POWER HEATED MIRRORS * CRUISE CONTROL * TILT/TELESCOPING STEERING WHEEL * FRONT/SIDE AND REAR AIRBAGS * FOLDING REAR SEAT * FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS * REAR DEFROSTER * REAR WIPER * XENON HEADLIGHTS * FOG LIGHTS * KEYLESS ENTRY ALARM * 20 ALLOY WHEELS WITH NEWER TIRES AND NEWER BRAKES * ONLY 108292 MILES!! MUST SEE!! 27 YEARS IN BUSINESS WE PRIDE OURSELVES IN NO HIDDEN FEE'S NO PRESSURE ENVIRONMENT!! WE NOW OFFER AS LOW AS 3.99% FINANCING!! .. ALL CARS COME WITH A FREE CARFAX .. WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE ON MOST VEHICLES .. PLEASE CALL 856-753-4515 .. TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT TO COME SEE AND DRIVE .. OUR VEHICLES ARE KEPT IN OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM SO AN APPOINTMENT IS NECESSARY .. WE ARE CONVENIENTLY LOCATED 30 MIN FROM PHILLY 45 MIN FROM DE AND 90 MIN FROM NYC .. FOR MORE PICTURES AND TO VIEW OUR INVENTORY ONLINE GO TO... WWW.GNSMOTORS.COM .. Visit GNS Motors Inc. online at gnsmotors.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 856-753-4515 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AC29P56LA92011
Stock: 92011
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$7,911
2006 Porsche Cayenne Base106,430 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Volvo Cars of Naples - Naples / Florida
* 2006 Porsche Cayenne AWD **Local Trade - Super Clean Inside - Garage KeptBlack with Sand Beige InteriorLow Miles with Only 106430Selling AS-IS with Pre Auction Prices.Nav and Radio Inoperable other wise... Runs Great Everything Else Works and This is a Great Way to have the Appeal of a Luxury SUV without Paying Too Much... *****WHOLESALE TO PUBLIC VEHICLE DISCLOSURE / ACKNOWLEDGEMENTYou are viewing a vehicle that has been identified as a "Wholesale to Public" Vehicle.Wholesale to Public vehicles are offered as pre-reconditioned or "As Is" with No Warranty.Wholesale to Public vehicles are typically priced "wholesale" to the public since they have not been reconditioned nor have they gone through the normal retail reconditioning process.Had this vehicle been fully reconditioned it would not qualify for this special pricing as the cost would be higher.Wholesale to Public vehicles are washed and vacuumed at the time of purchase and WILL NOT be fully detailed.Wholesale to Public vehicles may not have fuel topped off at time of sale. Wholesale to public vehicles are only inspected to pass the state required "Safety" standards and have not been fully reconditioned. Wholesale to public vehicles are sold with the clients understanding that these are: As Is / No Warranty / No Recourse vehicles. May need further mechanical / cosmetic work in the near future at your expense May have a blemish or accident reported to CarFax.Once taking delivery of this vehicle VOLVO CARS OF NAPLES is in no way obligated to any future obligations or repairs.VOLVO CARS OF NAPLES is passing this "Wholesale" vehicle onto you, thus saving you from the normal retail pricing and as a result you are purchasing this vehicle at your own discretion.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Porsche Cayenne with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AA29P86LA25862
Stock: VTA25862
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $14,995
2006 Porsche Cayenne Turbo113,607 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Dallas Autos Direct - Carrollton / Texas
Dallas Autos Direct has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2006 Porsche Cayenne. In their original incarnation, SUVs were chiefly owned by folks who valued utility above sport. Not anymore! The Porsche Cayenne Turbo S redefines the SUV and makes the perfect all around family companion. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this Porsche Cayenne Turbo S. Well-known by many, the Cayenne has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. Few vehicles can match the safety and comfort of this AWD Porsche Cayenne Turbo S. With enhanced performance, refined interior and exceptional fuel efficiency, this AWD Porsche is in a class of its own. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. Finance available with applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Porsche Cayenne Turbo with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AC29P36LA91066
Stock: 6LA91066
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-03-2020
- $8,999
2006 Porsche Cayenne S120,103 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Auto Express - Orlando / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Porsche Cayenne S with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AB29PX6LA69715
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $16,295
2005 Porsche Cayenne Turbo97,441 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
LV Cars East - Las Vegas / Nevada
All prices shown are cash prices do not include doc fee recon fee state taxes and bank fees ( if applicable ) All vehicles are sold as is- warranty options are available at additional cost. All sales are final- no refunds or exchanges. All prices shown are cash prices do not include doc fee recon fee state taxes and bank fees ( if applicable ) All vehicles are sold as is- warranty options are available at additional cost. All sales are final- no refunds or exchanges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Porsche Cayenne Turbo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AC29P65LA92596
Stock: LVCEA92596
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,000
2005 Porsche Cayenne Turbo118,973 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lee Auto Group - Fort Myers / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Porsche Cayenne Turbo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AC29PX5LA92536
Stock: 3178
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,995
2004 Porsche Cayenne Turbo150,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut
A Turbo Porsche for how much??? Yep. $7,995. Runs excellent. Strong motor. good transmission, tons of neck jerking power, good clean interior, factory navigation, 4.5L turbo V8, power sliding sunroof, BOSE sound system, premium aluminum alloy wheels, recently replaced air struts and brakes, Brembo brakes, height adjustable suspension, and so much more. It does have a CLEAN only 2nd owner title! yes. clean title and CLEAN CARFAX with zero accident history. For these reasons it is $7,995 and not a penny less. We will even deliver it to you for a small delivery fee if you so choose. Keep in mind...this was a $110,000 truck brand new!!! Now you can drive turbo Cayenne for the price of driving a Honda Civic! Buy it with cash or finance with only $1,800 down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings. Have good credit? We work with several lenders to get you the best rate. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? Not to worry. BAD or NO credit is perfectly acceptable with our Guaranteed Credit approval program available to ANYONE who has ANY FORM of income, whether it be paystubs, unemployment, self employment, Social Security, Disability..You name it, We accept it!!! Easy weekly payments deducted directly from your checking or savings and there is no penalty for early payoffs! Sales tax and registration are included in your down payment. Hurry before it goes!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Porsche Cayenne Turbo with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AC29P84LA92937
Stock: A92937
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,999
2008 Porsche Cayenne S115,907 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Toyota Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Leather Seats Metallic Paint All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. The Porsche Cayenne S offers a fair amount of utility thanks to its advanced features and unique styling. It's also quite sporty, and injects an ample amount of handling chutzpah into the ridin'-high body of a family-friendly SUV. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Porsche Cayenne S is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. Savor the satisfaction of safety in any condition with this AWD Porsche Cayenne. Superior acceleration, unmatched traction and stability as well as a luxurious interior round out the impressive features of this AWD Porsche Cayenne. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Porsche Cayenne S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AB29PX8LA34630
Stock: 8LA34630
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- New Listing$14,950
2008 Porsche Cayenne Tiptronic40,267 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Shift - Los Angeles - Whittier / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1753004 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift's website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Porsche Cayenne Tiptronic with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AA29P58LA20296
Stock: c115272
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- $8,859
2004 Porsche Cayenne S105,546 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Williamsburg Hyundai - Williamsburg / Virginia
Recent Arrival! 2004 Porsche Cayenne S 4.5L V8 DOHC SMPI.Odometer is 34990 miles below market average!All Vehicle Purchase now come with our "FOREVER WARRANTY"
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Porsche Cayenne S with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AB29P14LA74606
Stock: HOH1236N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $9,990Fair Deal | $232 below market
2008 Porsche Cayenne S123,165 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Capitol Auto Pre-Owned - Raleigh / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Porsche Cayenne S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AB29P38LA44061
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,995Fair Deal
2008 Porsche Cayenne S90,597 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Dallas Autos Direct - Carrollton / Texas
This 2008 Porsche Cayenne S is proudly offered by Dallas Autos Direct Treat yourself to an SUV that surrounds you with all the comfort and conveniences of a luxury sedan. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. Once you see this Porsche, you'll quickly see that this is the perfect vehicle for the outdoor junky! You'll even feel relaxed knowing that this All-Wheel drive vehicle will get you to where you are going no matter what may come your way. Also, with this Porsche Cayenne's dependable control you'll be able to drive into the sunset without a care in the world! It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Porsche Cayenne. More information about the 2008 Porsche Cayenne: The 2008 Porsche Cayenne appeals to people who want a nimble, fast vehicle with a driving experience that's almost like that of Porsche's sports cars, combined with the ability to tow a trailer or take on rough terrain. Strengths of this model include extraordinary acceleration (S and Turbo), nimble handling relative to other SUVs., Seating comfort, and ample cargo space Finance available with applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Porsche Cayenne S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AB29P98LA46381
Stock: 8LA46381
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $12,966
2004 Porsche Cayenne Turbo77,807 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Larson Cadillac - Fife / Washington
Gray 2004 Porsche Cayenne Turbo AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 4.5L V8 DOHC SMPI Twin Turbochargers 4.5L V8 DOHC SMPI Twin Turbochargers. Odometer is 51583 miles below market average! Larson Motor Company has over 800 quality pre-owned cars & trucks in stock to choose from!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Porsche Cayenne Turbo with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AC29P34LA94269
Stock: PP1251A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $9,777
2004 Porsche Cayenne Tiptronic107,954 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Zone Motors - Addison / Illinois
BUY AND DRIVE WORRY FREE! Own this CARFAX Buyback Guarantee Qualified Cayenne today, worry free! LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning. This Porsche Cayenne also includes Power Driver's Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, Rear Wipers, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Premium Sound.BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX Buyback Guarantee qualified! WARRANTY A Limited Warranty is included with this vehicle. Contact seller for more information. LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Heated Front Seats. This Porsche Cayenne also includes Air Conditioning, Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Sunroof, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, Navigation System, Sport Seats, Rear Wipers, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Center Console, Accent Stripes, Heated Mirrors, Body Side Moldings, Child Proof Door Locks, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, PCM, Premium Sound, Exterior Keypad Entry, 12v Power Outlet, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Overhead Console, Compass And Temperature Display, Front Heated Seats, Power Brakes. Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, CD Player, Full Leather Interior Surface, Active Seatbelts 12v Power Outlet, Accent Stripes, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Exterior Keypad Entry, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, PCM, Power Brakes, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats - Contact Sales Department at 630-543-7005 or contactus@zonemotorsales.com for more information. - PLEASE CALL US FOR SPECIAL FINANCING TRADES ARE WELCOME 630-543-7005 -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Porsche Cayenne Tiptronic with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AA29P94LA23020
Stock: C859
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- $8,291
2004 Porsche Cayenne Turbo173,851 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lapin Motor Co. - Portland / Oregon
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Porsche Cayenne Turbo with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AC29P34LA90495
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,991
2008 Porsche Cayenne SNot providedNo AccidentsDelivery available*
RPM Garage - Dallas / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Porsche Cayenne S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AB29P08LA51338
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $14,900
2008 Porsche Cayenne Turbo129,095 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarChoice - Dallas / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Porsche Cayenne Turbo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AC29P68LA96507
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,888
2008 Porsche Cayenne Base164,397 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Elite Auto Mall - Eustis / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Porsche Cayenne with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Rear Bench Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AA29P48LA23562
Certified Pre-Owned: No