GNS Motors - West Berlin / New Jersey

ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE KEPT IN OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM SO PLEASE CALL TO MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TO SEE... THIS FULLY DEALER SERVICED!! LIMITED PRODUCTION 2006 PORSCHE CAYENNE TURBO S AWD!! ONLY 1200 OF THESE PRODUCED IN 06 WITH AN ORIGINAL WINDOW STICKER OF OVER $110K THIS IS ONE TO HOLD ON TO!! VEHICLE IS ELIGIBLE FOR A 5 YEAR 100K MILE WARRANTY!! IT IS IN IMMACULATE CONDITION AND LOADED WITH NAVIGATION AND BACK UP CAMERA * SUNROOF * HEATED LEATHER MEMORY SEATS WITH POWER LUMBAR * HEATED REAR SEATS * HEATED AND COOLED GLOVEBOX * SPORT ADJUSTABLE SUSPENSION * ALPINE STEREO WITH AM/FM CD WITH ADDITIONAL CD CHANGER * BLUETOOTH * USB AND AUX INPUT * WOOD STEERING WHEEL WITH TIPTRONIC CONTROLS * DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL * POWER WINDOWS * POWER LOCKS * POWER HEATED MIRRORS * CRUISE CONTROL * TILT/TELESCOPING STEERING WHEEL * FRONT/SIDE AND REAR AIRBAGS * FOLDING REAR SEAT * FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS * REAR DEFROSTER * REAR WIPER * XENON HEADLIGHTS * FOG LIGHTS * KEYLESS ENTRY ALARM * 20 ALLOY WHEELS WITH NEWER TIRES AND NEWER BRAKES * ONLY 108292 MILES!! MUST SEE!! 27 YEARS IN BUSINESS WE PRIDE OURSELVES IN NO HIDDEN FEE'S NO PRESSURE ENVIRONMENT!! WE NOW OFFER AS LOW AS 3.99% FINANCING!! .. ALL CARS COME WITH A FREE CARFAX .. WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE ON MOST VEHICLES .. PLEASE CALL 856-753-4515 .. TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT TO COME SEE AND DRIVE .. OUR VEHICLES ARE KEPT IN OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM SO AN APPOINTMENT IS NECESSARY .. WE ARE CONVENIENTLY LOCATED 30 MIN FROM PHILLY 45 MIN FROM DE AND 90 MIN FROM NYC .. FOR MORE PICTURES AND TO VIEW OUR INVENTORY ONLINE GO TO... WWW.GNSMOTORS.COM .. Visit GNS Motors Inc. online at gnsmotors.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 856-753-4515 today to schedule your test drive.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WP1AC29P56LA92011

Stock: 92011

Certified Pre-Owned: No