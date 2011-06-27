Close

Volvo Cars of Naples - Naples / Florida

* 2006 Porsche Cayenne AWD **Local Trade - Super Clean Inside - Garage KeptBlack with Sand Beige InteriorLow Miles with Only 106430Selling AS-IS with Pre Auction Prices.Nav and Radio Inoperable other wise... Runs Great Everything Else Works and This is a Great Way to have the Appeal of a Luxury SUV without Paying Too Much... *****WHOLESALE TO PUBLIC VEHICLE DISCLOSURE / ACKNOWLEDGEMENTYou are viewing a vehicle that has been identified as a "Wholesale to Public" Vehicle.Wholesale to Public vehicles are offered as pre-reconditioned or "As Is" with No Warranty.Wholesale to Public vehicles are typically priced "wholesale" to the public since they have not been reconditioned nor have they gone through the normal retail reconditioning process.Had this vehicle been fully reconditioned it would not qualify for this special pricing as the cost would be higher.Wholesale to Public vehicles are washed and vacuumed at the time of purchase and WILL NOT be fully detailed.Wholesale to Public vehicles may not have fuel topped off at time of sale. Wholesale to public vehicles are only inspected to pass the state required "Safety" standards and have not been fully reconditioned. Wholesale to public vehicles are sold with the clients understanding that these are: As Is / No Warranty / No Recourse vehicles. May need further mechanical / cosmetic work in the near future at your expense May have a blemish or accident reported to CarFax.Once taking delivery of this vehicle VOLVO CARS OF NAPLES is in no way obligated to any future obligations or repairs.VOLVO CARS OF NAPLES is passing this "Wholesale" vehicle onto you, thus saving you from the normal retail pricing and as a result you are purchasing this vehicle at your own discretion.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Porsche Cayenne with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WP1AA29P86LA25862

Stock: VTA25862

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-17-2020