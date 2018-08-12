Used 2018 Porsche Cayenne for Sale Near Me

  • 2018 Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition in Silver
    certified

    2018 Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition

    12,576 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $52,898

    $9,749 Below Market
  • 2018 Porsche Cayenne Turbo in Silver
    certified

    2018 Porsche Cayenne Turbo

    9,342 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $94,995

    $8,250 Below Market
  • 2018 Porsche Cayenne in Gray
    certified

    2018 Porsche Cayenne

    23,006 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $51,898

    $6,428 Below Market
  • 2018 Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition in Black
    used

    2018 Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition

    29,375 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $42,977

    $6,279 Below Market
  • 2018 Porsche Cayenne in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Porsche Cayenne

    31,163 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $44,499

    $7,260 Below Market
  • 2018 Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition in Silver
    certified

    2018 Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition

    22,875 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $52,000

    $4,309 Below Market
  • 2018 Porsche Cayenne S in Dark Blue
    certified

    2018 Porsche Cayenne S

    34,073 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $58,595

    $4,802 Below Market
  • 2018 Porsche Cayenne in Black
    used

    2018 Porsche Cayenne

    24,314 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $47,218

    $7,342 Below Market
  • 2018 Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition in Black
    certified

    2018 Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition

    25,957 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $55,890

    $4,713 Below Market
  • 2018 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid in White
    used

    2018 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid

    33,981 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $50,994

    $3,003 Below Market
  • 2018 Porsche Cayenne in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Porsche Cayenne

    40,339 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $45,497

    $4,909 Below Market
  • 2018 Porsche Cayenne GTS in Dark Blue
    certified

    2018 Porsche Cayenne GTS

    20,147 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $74,497

    $7,143 Below Market
  • 2018 Porsche Cayenne in Dark Blue
    certified

    2018 Porsche Cayenne

    25,498 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $51,000

    $5,346 Below Market
  • 2018 Porsche Cayenne S in Black
    used

    2018 Porsche Cayenne S

    12,027 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $59,991

    $918 Below Market
  • 2018 Porsche Cayenne in Dark Blue
    certified

    2018 Porsche Cayenne

    14,620 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $54,900

    $649 Below Market
  • 2018 Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition in White
    used

    2018 Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition

    18,463 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Five Star Dealer

    $51,999

    $638 Below Market
  • 2018 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid Platinum Edition in Black
    certified

    2018 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid Platinum Edition

    15,126 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $64,898

    $2,569 Below Market
  • 2018 Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition in White
    certified

    2018 Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition

    23,364 miles

    $58,900

Consumer Reviews for the Porsche Cayenne

Write a review
Posh Porsche
WJL,12/08/2018
4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
No changes since the last update. Overall fantastic car except the door mirror on the driver's side remains annoying. Updated 10 June 2019. No changes from the original review. Fantastic car with the following unchanged cons: The driver's side rear view mirror remains dangerous and annoying, despite the improvements I paid for. The Porsche online Nav System remained impressive, but not available where I live and drive most, so I stopped paying for the subscription and use the built in sat nav system or online programs on my iPhone such as Waze. Original Review: I bought the base model at a great price, it was the dealership loaner for almost a year, it had 8000 miles on it. I commute about 60 miles a day in heavy traffic to work in it. I get about 25 mpg, lower if traffic comes to a standstill. I have had no problems with it in the 10 months I have owned it. It is a pleasure to drive. Took it on a trip to the mountains and the performance was great at 12,000 ft above sea level. The road handling was awesome on the mountain roads. I traded a Cayman S for it and do not miss the minor obvious performance differences. The obvious difference in comfort and luxury over the Cayman are very noticeable, and really nice - no regrets about the trade. The standard (not adaptive) cruise control on it is the best I have ever used. It is very intuitive and quick to activate, and accurately maintains the set speed whether you are going steeply uphill, steeply downhill, or flat. I use very easily and safely in traffic on my daily commute, and it saves gas. When available in an area, the automatic traffic/re-routing system on the built in Porsche Nav system is the most impressive I have ever seen, much better than Waze. Only cons so far are luggage space is borderline with the rear seats up, great with them down (you can drop them all, or individually by left, right or middle). Standard rear view driver’s side mirror has a dangerous blind spot that cannot be adjusted for. There is a warning light that illuminates on it when a vehicle is in collision range, but this light can be inadvertently turned off by the mirror adjustment controls. Porsche makes an alternate mirror which I paid $140 to buy and install at the dealership. It totally eliminates the blind spot, but the vehicles in it are much, much closer than they appear in the mirror. The entertainment system works with an iPhone, but not seamlessly, and there is a large learning curve, and it is intermittently aggravating.
