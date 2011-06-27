  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche Cayenne
  4. Used 2012 Porsche Cayenne
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(13)
Appraise this car

2012 Porsche Cayenne Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent handling
  • invigorating V8s
  • finely crafted interior
  • sliding and reclining rear seat
  • many available options.
  • Expensive options
  • short on cargo capacity
  • Hybrid's awkward brake feel.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2006
2005
2004
2003
Porsche Cayenne for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2006
2005
2004
2003
List Price Range
$18,999 - $33,888
Used Cayenne for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

After last year's thorough redesign, the 2012 Porsche Cayenne remains essentially unchanged with only a couple updates. If you can live with modest cargo capability and an immodest price tag, it's definitely a top pick.

Vehicle overview

When shopping for a sport-utility vehicle, you'll usually come across convenient car-based crossovers, luxury SUVs and hard-core off-roaders. But sometimes you'll find a model that resists classification, and the 2012 Porsche Cayenne is a prime example. Coming from a company whose racing lineage dates back more than 50 years, the Cayenne impressively fulfills the sporting promises that the Porsche name implies while also maintaining high levels of luxury and quality.

Granted, the Cayenne doesn't have a third-row seat or as much cargo capacity as some other SUVs, but for most shoppers that probably won't matter much. What the all-wheel-drive Cayenne does provide is thrilling performance, with exceptional handling and a diverse lineup of engines. The base V6 generates 300 horsepower, the midlevel V8 ups the output to 400 hp and the Turbo can crank it up all the way to 540 horses. For those who want better fuel efficiency blended with their Porsche experience, there's the 380-hp gasoline-electric Cayenne S Hybrid and its 24 mpg highway rating.

If the Cayenne's standard equipment list doesn't satisfy, there is -- also in Porsche tradition -- a bevy of options that will please high-tech infotainment wonks and/or speed freaks alike. Features like upgraded audio and communication systems (that will even keep track of racetrack lap times) are available, as are upgraded wheel/tire and active suspension options to further the Cayenne's handling potential.

The Cayenne is quite pricey, especially if you start sampling from the extensive list of options. And it's true that you can find other luxury SUVs that are less expensive yet also have a lot of performance potential, including the BMW X5, Infiniti FX and Range Rover Sport. And if all you want is top fuel efficiency, a Lexus RX 450h will serve you better. But for a luxurious SUV that's performance-minded no matter what trim level you get, you won't do better than the 2012 Porsche Cayenne.

2012 Porsche Cayenne models

The 2012 Porsche Cayenne is a five-passenger midsize SUV available in a number of different trims aligned to engine choice.

The base Cayenne comes standard with 18-inch wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, a power liftgate, automatic wipers, dual-zone automatic climate control, eight-way power front seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a sliding and reclining 40/20/40-split rear seat, leather upholstery, Bluetooth, a touchscreen interface and a 10-speaker sound system with CD player and auxiliary audio jack.

The Cayenne S and Cayenne S Hybrid differ in powertrain and feature different steering systems (an enhanced speed-sensitive hydraulic system for the Cayenne S and an electric-assist system for the Hybrid), but both add a sunroof and driver memory functions. The Cayenne Turbo adds a turbocharged V8, 19-inch wheels, an air suspension, adaptive bi-xenon headlights, heated front sport seats with adjustable cushion and backrest side bolsters, a heated power-adjustable steering wheel, a navigation system and a 14-speaker Bose surround-sound system with satellite radio, HD radio and an iPod/USB audio interface.

Aside from engine choice, the extra equipment found on upper trims is available as options for the lower trim levels. The options list is extensive, with such items as different wheels, adaptive suspension dampers, active stabilizer bars, an upgraded torque-vectoring rear differential, underbody skid plates, carbon-ceramic brakes, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, a blind-spot warning system, a panoramic sunroof, adaptive cruise control, keyless ignition/entry, four-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, extended leather upholstery, voice-activated controls (requires navigation system), a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, a six-CD/DVD changer and a 16-speaker Burmester surround-sound audio system.

2012 Highlights

For 2012, the Porsche Cayenne gets a newly available blind-spot warning system. For the Cayenne Turbo, the optional carbon-ceramic brake discs are larger, and a Power Kit option debuts that provides a 40-horsepower bump.

Performance & mpg

The base 2012 Porsche Cayenne is powered by a 3.6-liter V6 that produces 300 hp and 295 pound-feet of torque. All-wheel drive and a six-speed manual transmission are standard. An eight-speed automatic is optional and features automatic stop/start technology to conserve fuel. Porsche estimates this Cayenne V6 will reach 60 mph from a standstill in 7.1 seconds with the manual transmission and 7.4 seconds with the automatic. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 16 mpg city/23 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined with the automatic. It's 1 mpg worse with the manual.

The Cayenne S features a 4.8-liter V8 good for 400 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. All-wheel drive is standard, as is the eight-speed automatic transmission. Porsche's estimated 0-60 time is 5.6 seconds. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 16 mpg city/22 mpg highway and 18 mpg combined.

The 2012 Porsche Cayenne S Hybrid features a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 attached to a 34kW electric motor and an eight-speed automatic. Combined, this hybrid powertrain produces 380 hp and 427 lb-ft of torque. In Edmunds performance testing, the 5,000-pound Hybrid went from zero to 60 mph in 6.1 seconds, yet EPA-estimated fuel economy stands at 20/24/21.

The Cayenne Turbo gets a turbocharged 4.8-liter V8 that produces 500 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. With its standard eight-speed automatic, the Turbo hit 60 mph in 4.6 seconds during Edmunds testing, which puts it alongside the BMW X5 M and X6 M as the quickest, fastest SUVs sold. Estimated fuel economy is 15/22/17. An optional Power Kit turbocharger upgrade raises output to 540 hp and 553 lb-ft and also increases brake-cooling capacity.

Regardless of trim, each Cayenne equipped with the eight-speed automatic is rated to tow as much as 7,716 pounds.

Safety

The Cayenne comes standard with antilock brakes with enhanced brake assist and readiness, stability and traction control, driver knee airbags, front side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Rear side airbags, parking sensors, a rearview camera and a blind-spot warning system are available.

In Edmunds brake testing, the Cayenne Turbo came to a stop from 60 mph in 108 feet -- exceptional for any vehicle, especially an SUV. With its regenerative brakes, the Cayenne S Hybrid fared worse with a stop of 120 feet, but that's still acceptable in this class.

Driving

The 2012 Porsche Cayenne drives with a laid-back demeanor, especially with the standard V6. You'd be hard-pressed to describe it as quicker than other 300-hp SUVs, yet it is one of few sport-utilities to be offered with a manual transmission.

Handling, on the other hand, is impressive and the steering deserves special praise for its linearity and precision. Body roll is well controlled and the Cayenne can be hustled along with gusto, helped by a rear-biased all-wheel-drive system that delivers 60 percent of its thrust to the rear wheels under normal conditions. The optional active suspension system provides a supple ride even with the dampers in their most aggressive setting. As a result, the Cayenne is an excellent candidate for long-distance driving and even light off-roading. Adding the optional active stabilizer bar system and torque-vectoring (power-directing) differential further the handling quotient.

The V8-powered Cayenne S delivers the sure-footed handling and poise of the V6 model, but adds a deeper voice and a generous portion of muscle and exhilaration. The Cayenne S Hybrid, with its electric power steering and odd-feeling regenerative brakes, is slightly less direct and thus less enjoyable to drive. Still, it remains a Porsche and does provide a nice blend of performance and fuel economy, splitting the difference between V6 and V8.

The accelerative performance alone of the Cayenne Turbo earns it a place in a very exclusive club. Add the optional turbo upgrade, racing-bred carbon-ceramic brakes and all the available suspension and drivetrain upgrades, and there are few sports cars (let alone SUVs) that can keep up.

Interior

The Cayenne's sophisticated, cockpit-style layout reminiscent of the Porsche Panamera sedan debuted last year. The center console, adorned in upwards of 50 buttons, rises to meet the dash and large touchscreen display, creating an enveloping driver's environment. With so many buttons, it can be difficult to find what you're looking for quickly, though once you discover the logic behind each set of controls, you might argue that this Porsche system is more efficient than the few-buttons-many-menu systems found in its competitors. Or you could argue that it's hopelessly busy.

Like other Porsches, the Cayenne features fine interior materials put together with excellent craftsmanship. Handsome wood, alloy trim and leather upholstery further add to the luxurious ambience. The front seats are available in three different designs, ranging from simple eight-way power adjustment to the 18-way sport seats, which feature adjustable bolsters, lumbar and seat cushion length. The sculpted rear seats not only recline but slide fore and aft as well, which is a feature not typically found in five-passenger luxury SUVs.

At the same time, the Cayenne has a maximum luggage capacity of 62.9 cubic feet (a figure reduced to 59.7 and 60.2, respectively for the Hybrid and Turbo models). This is on the small side for the Cayenne's class.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Porsche Cayenne.

5(54%)
4(38%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(8%)
4.3
13 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Take The Plunge
Gillman,05/27/2018
S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.8L 8cyl 8A)
Bought my 2012 S in Sept of 2016 with 45k on the odometer. Bose, 18ways, dubs. Researched local mechanics to see if I could purchase my own parts for installation and there are many former dealer mechanics that understand the logic. Have replaced all filters, and front pads with rotors just to be sure. Change my own oil (you tube). Still running orig. plugs at 66k, it's normally aspirated and the mpg (17.5 overall) suggests the logic holds, esp. with a smooth idle. Had an X5 for a decade and averaged 16.5 with 225hp and a six, this 400hp eight screams, you can toss your blue pills. I drove the six but a buddy told me to drive the eight before pulling the trigger and I'm still thanking him two years later, for a one mpg difference this bad boy is oh so light it's feet. (n.b. i'm running regular gas only) The Bose is more than you need, you may hurt yourself with it but Floyd never sounded so good. At night on the interstate at 80 with the stereo tuned to your liking you are there, where there is, is your own personal choice but it's probably near your glory days. I have never spent as much time in the 90's inadvertently, you'd best set the cruise. Fit and finish is boffo, rubbed this out with Meguiars compound and waxed it and the metal flake gray is an inch deep, like nothing I've ever owned. I'm a big guy and this thing swallows me whole, don't know about the back seats but my passengers are all smiling. Paid 36k, bought a 4 year bumper to bumper for 3600, piece of mind baby! At the time a new Traverse would have cost me the same, you choose. Screw the bucket list, zip up your big boy pants and get one of these, it's about the day to day . Job leave something to desire, make the drive to and fro nirvana. Later; now I have to go for a drive!
Best vehicle I’ve ever owned!
Sharon B,01/23/2018
S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.8L 8cyl 8A)
I’ve had many cars and SUV’s over the years, and quite a few luxury cars, 2 Mercedes AMG’s, BMW 530i, Cadillacs, Ford Explorer, but none take a candle to the Porsche Cayenne S I currently own. The front seats are without a doubt the absolute most comfortable. It functions like an SUV, but it handles and performs like a sports car. One of my favorite features is the Porsche Dynamic Lighting System (PDLS) that links the headlights to the steering wheel, so there are no more blind curves or turns at night! It’s comfortable, quite, functional and most fun to drive. I’ve owned two Cayennes over the past 7 years and both have been awesome vehicles!
3 months in.
haap62,01/24/2012
Wow! This is the 1st car I've spent 6 figures on, and so far, so amazing! No issues as I would expect for 3k miles. It was very difficult to keep the RPM's below 4000 for the first 1000 miles. It drives like a Cadilac when you are just cruising, and roars off like a tiger on steroids when you ask it to. Plus we are averaging 18mpg in town and 21 hwy. Not bad for 500 HP. It replaced a very nice Landcruiser that on it's best day got 17mpg, with half the horse power. The interior is more luxurious than any other car I have owned. I love the seats 18way adjustable bolsters fit wonderful, and I'm a big guy. Long story short, I love this SUV. Mine is black with 21" black wheels. Lots of stares
2012 Cayenne Turbo
mgustaplay,11/04/2012
Self-admitted, car-research guy. Brought this beast in Mar '12. Traded '08 911 4s; needed 4 doors and back seats (3 teenagers and complaining wife). Ubmer, two-tone leather, 21" turbo whls, sprt, premium, steel skids, Burmester - $130k (4% dsct off MSRP). Mixed impressions. The Good: Super fast, sounds great, corners like no other, beautiful interior, roomy enough for four (five is tight), pano roof is awesome, sport mode changes character of car. The Mixed: oil leak first week (bad "o" ring in mftg build); the breaks squeak when coming to stop (not subtle squeak; very loud; service says it is a reality of these cars); Exterior styling is just OK. For $130k I want only positives.
See all 13 reviews of the 2012 Porsche Cayenne
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Hybrid
380 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
400 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
500 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2012 Porsche Cayenne features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2012 Porsche Cayenne

Used 2012 Porsche Cayenne Overview

The Used 2012 Porsche Cayenne is offered in the following submodels: Cayenne SUV, Cayenne Hybrid. Available styles include S Hybrid 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A), S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.8L 8cyl 8A), Tiptronic 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Turbo 4dr SUV 4WD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A), and 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Porsche Cayenne?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Porsche Cayenne trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Porsche Cayenne S is priced between $23,850 and$23,850 with odometer readings between 75525 and75525 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Porsche Cayenne Tiptronic is priced between $18,999 and$18,999 with odometer readings between 105876 and105876 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Porsche Cayenne Turbo is priced between $33,888 and$33,888 with odometer readings between 73608 and73608 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 Porsche Cayennes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Porsche Cayenne for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2012 Cayennes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $18,999 and mileage as low as 73608 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Porsche Cayenne.

Can't find a used 2012 Porsche Cayennes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Porsche Cayenne for sale - 9 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $16,744.

Find a used Porsche for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $10,900.

Find a used certified pre-owned Porsche Cayenne for sale - 1 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $19,244.

Find a used certified pre-owned Porsche for sale - 10 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $19,482.

Should I lease or buy a 2012 Porsche Cayenne?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Porsche lease specials
Check out Porsche Cayenne lease specials

Related Used 2012 Porsche Cayenne info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles