  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche Cayenne
  4. Used 2014 Porsche Cayenne
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(12)
Appraise this car

2014 Porsche Cayenne Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent handling
  • invigorating V8s
  • efficient diesel engine
  • finely crafted interior
  • sliding and reclining rear seat
  • highly customizable.
  • Less cargo capacity than some rivals
  • ho-hum base V6
  • hybrid's awkward brake feel.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2006
2005
2004
2003
Porsche Cayenne for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2006
2005
2004
2003
List Price Range
$18,990 - $28,995
Used Cayenne for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

It doesn't come cheap, but the 2014 Porsche Cayenne is more engaging and enjoyable to drive than just about any other SUV on the planet, and it has some of the richest cabin furnishings. If you're shopping for a high-end crossover, put it on your list.

Vehicle overview

If there's one thing the 2014 Porsche Cayenne needed, it was more power; after all, the best last year's Cayenne could do was 500 hp in Turbo guise. Clearly, we jest. On the list of thoughts you're likely to have behind the wheel of a Cayenne Turbo, "needs more power" ranks well behind "Whose deranged idea was this frightening machine?" But Porsche had to do something, so what the hey, why not give the Turbo a 10 percent horsepower boost and call this new creation the Cayenne Turbo S?

So it was that the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S became the big news for 2014, effectively replacing last year's optional "power kit" for the Turbo. In addition to its 550-hp V8, the Turbo S builds on the Turbo's standard air suspension and electronically adjustable dampers (PASM in Porsche-speak) by adding active antiroll technology (which Porsche calls Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control or PDCC) and side-to-side torque-vectoring with an electronically controlled rear differential lock (PTV Plus). That's all pretty neat, but to be honest, you can get the same basic setup on the regular Turbo by tacking on PDCC and PTV Plus as options. In other words, the Turbo S is mainly about extracting a little more power from the Turbo's engine, along with a little more green from your wallet.

This year also brings the Platinum Edition trims as stylish upgrades to the base Cayenne and Cayenne Turbo. Otherwise, the 2014 Porsche Cayenne is essentially unchanged from the previous year, and that's just fine by us. It's still one of the best-driving luxury SUVs on the block, and there's an incredible variety of engines to choose from, including an efficient turbodiesel V6 and a few different versions of Porsche's stellar 4.8-liter V8. You can even get a quirky hybrid variant that boasts 380 horses of its own. Off-road ability is diminished relative to the original Cayenne, but this second-generation model is considerably lighter, so it provides a better real-world mix of agility and all-weather traction. Its interior is a home run, too, ranking with the best in terms of materials quality, style and attention to detail.

The world may not have needed a more powerful Cayenne, but Porsche's high rider continues to be a beacon in the sea of luxury crossovers. As can be seen in the 2014 Porsche Cayenne's ratings, it is strong in nearly every area. Of course, you might also want to take a look at rivals such as the BMW X5 and X5 M, Mercedes-Benz M-Class and the Land Rover Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, which have strong engines and elegant interiors of their own. But if you're looking for the most dynamic vehicle in this segment, the 2014 Porsche Cayenne is a fine choice.

2014 Porsche Cayenne models

The 2014 Porsche Cayenne is a five-passenger midsize SUV available in nine trim levels: base Cayenne, Cayenne Platinum Edition, Cayenne Diesel, Cayenne Diesel Platinum Edition, Cayenne S, Cayenne S Hybrid, Cayenne GTS, Cayenne Turbo and Cayenne Turbo S. They mostly differ by engine.

The base Cayenne, Cayenne Diesel, Cayenne S and Cayenne S Hybrid come standard with 18-inch wheels, automatic headlights, LED running lights, front and rear foglamps, rear privacy glass, a power liftgate (with separately opening window), automatic wipers, heated washer nozzles, heated mirrors, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, eight-way power front seats with optional driver memory functions, leather upholstery, a 40/20/40 split-folding rear seat that slides and reclines, Bluetooth phone connectivity and a 10-speaker sound system with a 7-inch touchscreen display (an 11-speaker system with iPod/USB connectivity is available at extra cost). The S Hybrid also comes with an enhanced speed-sensitive power steering system that's optional on other Cayennes.

The Platinum Editions of the base Cayenne and Cayenne Diesel feature Platinum Silver exterior accents, 19-inch wheels, a sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, adaptive bi-xenon headlights, auto-dimming mirrors, a sport steering wheel, heated front seats, a navigation system, driver memory settings and a 14-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system (with satellite radio and a six-CD changer).

To the base Cayenne, the Cayenne GTS adds Porsche's active air suspension system with adjustable ride height (known as PASM), a lower stance overall, 20-inch wheels, a different final-drive ratio, upgraded brakes, adaptive bi-xenon headlights, the Turbo's more aggressive front fascia, the SportDesign exterior body kit package, GTS-specific sport front seats, a sport steering wheel and extensive use of faux suede in the interior.

Besides its turbocharged engine, the Cayenne Turbo includes 19-inch wheels, PASM, adaptive bi-xenon headlights, 14-way adjustable front sport seats with driver and passenger memory functions, a power-adjustable steering column, heated front and rear seats, a heated power-adjustable steering wheel, a faux-suede headliner, a navigation system and a 14-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system with satellite radio. You can get 10-way adjustable front seats with less aggressive lateral bolstering as a no-cost option.

The Turbo S adds even more power, 21-inch "911 Turbo II" wheels, high-gloss black exterior trim, uniquely styled exhaust tips, the Sport Chrono package with a dash-mounted timer and exclusive two-tone interior designs. It also features standard handling upgrades in the form of an active antiroll suspension system (PDCC) and a side-to-side torque-vectoring rear differential (PTV Plus).

Note that many of the higher trims' standard features are optional on lesser models.

As with any Porsche, there are enough options to just about double your Cayenne's base price if you check off enough of them. Exterior and mechanical items include different wheels (ranging from 18-21 inches in diameter), ceramic composite brakes, skid plates, off-road underbody protection, running boards, roof rails, a sunroof (regular or panoramic), a heated windshield and noise-insulated privacy glass. Interior comfort and design items include four-zone automatic climate control, power rear side sunshades, ventilated front seats and a seemingly endless array of customizable interior bits (leather-trimmed air vent slats, anyone?). Available electronics include a rearview camera with parking sensors, keyless ignition/entry, adaptive cruise control, a blind-spot warning system, voice-command functionality, a dual-screen rear seat entertainment system and a 16-speaker Burmester surround-sound audio system.

2014 Highlights

The Porsche Cayenne family welcomes the 550-horsepower Turbo S and Platinum Edition variants into the fold for 2014.

Performance & mpg

All-wheel drive is standard on every Cayenne, but there are two types: The Cayenne Diesel and Cayenne S Hybrid feature a permanent AWD system with a self-locking center differential, while the other models come with an active AWD system that offers variable torque distribution and multiple off-road modes.

The base 2014 Porsche Cayenne is powered by a 3.6-liter V6 that produces 300 hp and 295 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard. Optional (but standard on the Platinum Edition) is Porsche's eight-speed Tiptronic S automatic transmission, which includes an automatic stop-start system for reduced fuel consumption. Porsche estimates this engine will bring the Cayenne from zero to 60 mph in 7.4 seconds with the automatic (7.1 with the manual), a rather leisurely performance for a luxury SUV. EPA-estimated fuel economy with the automatic is a lackluster 20 mpg combined (17 mpg city/23 mpg highway), dropping to 17 mpg combined with the manual.

The Cayenne Diesel features a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 diesel that produces 240 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque. As with every Cayenne other than the base version, the eight-speed automatic is standard. Porsche says the diesel Cayenne will hit 60 mph in 7.2 seconds. EPA-estimated fuel economy is a laudable 23 mpg combined (20 mpg city/29 mpg highway).

The Cayenne S represents a substantial upgrade, with its 4.8-liter V8 good for 400 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. Porsche estimates the S will hit 60 mph in 5.6 seconds. EPA-estimated fuel economy nearly equals that of the V6 at 18 mpg combined (16 mpg city/22 mpg highway).

The Cayenne S Hybrid features a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 attached to a 34kW electric motor. Combined, this hybrid powertrain produces 380 hp and 427 lb-ft of torque. EPA-estimated mpg, at 21 mpg combined (20 mpg city/24 mpg highway), is lower than that of the Cayenne Diesel, but acceleration is stronger: In Edmunds performance testing, the Cayenne S Hybrid hit 60 mph in 6.1 seconds.

The Cayenne GTS gets an upgraded version of the S engine good for 420 hp and 380 lb-ft of torque. Its 0-60 time is pegged by Porsche at 5.4 seconds. EPA-estimated fuel economy stands at 17 mpg combined (15 mpg city/21 mpg highway).

The Cayenne Turbo gets a turbocharged 4.8-liter V8 good for 500 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. In Edmunds performance testing, the Turbo hit 60 mph in 4.6 seconds. EPA estimated fuel economy is also 17 mpg combined (15 mpg city/22 mpg highway).

The range-topping Turbo S squeezes 550 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque out of that turbocharged V8. Porsche estimates a 0-60 sprint of 4.3 seconds, while the EPA estimates fuel economy of 16 mpg combined (14 mpg city/20 mpg highway).

Regardless of trim, each Cayenne with the eight-speed automatic is rated to tow up to 7,716 pounds when properly equipped.

Safety

The 2014 Porsche Cayenne comes standard with antilock brakes with enhanced brake assist and readiness, stability and traction control, a driver knee airbag, front side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Rear side airbags, parking sensors, a rearview camera and a blind-spot warning system are available.

In Edmunds brake testing, the Cayenne Turbo came to a stop from 60 mph in 108 feet, while the Cayenne Diesel stopped in 109 feet. These are exceptional braking distances for an SUV. With its regenerative braking system, the Cayenne S Hybrid fared worse with a stop of 120 feet, but that's still acceptable in this class.

Driving

Few luxury SUVs come with such a wide variety of powertrain options. The base V6 delivers merely average acceleration, but the turbodiesel V6 adds a satisfying slab of low-end torque, while the Cayenne S Hybrid is downright quick off the line. Still, the Cayenne feels best with one of the four available V8s under the hood. They're all based on the same 4.8-liter configuration, but their characters differ dramatically -- the S version is relatively smooth and quiet, while the GTS channels Porsche's racing heritage. The two Turbo variants are just plumb crazy.

Even on less performance-oriented Porsche Cayennes, handling is impressive by crossover standards. The steering deserves special praise for its precision and sporty feel. In addition, the Cayenne maintains a high level of composure when you're going around turns at speed (all the more so with PDCC aboard) and can generally be driven like a sport sedan whenever the mood strikes. The rear-biased AWD system helps out here, as it delivers 60 percent of engine power to the rear wheels under normal conditions.

In spite of the priority given to athletic handling, the ride is remarkably supple, making the 2014 Porsche Cayenne an excellent candidate for long-distance trips and even light-duty off-roading. One of our few complaints about Porsche's SUV is the Cayenne S Hybrid's regenerative braking system, which although effective, makes it difficult to bring the vehicle to a stop smoothly in city traffic.

Interior

The Cayenne features the sophisticated cockpit-style layout for which contemporary Porsches are known. The center console, adorned with upward of 50 buttons, rises to meet the dash and its large touchscreen display, creating an enveloping driver's environment. With so many buttons, it can be difficult to find what you're looking for at first, but the touchscreen menus are straightforward and the system is quick to process inputs. Overall, it's a solid system and not any more difficult to use than the dial/knob-based systems in rival luxury SUVs.

Like other Porsches, the Cayenne features high-end interior materials and excellent build quality. Handsome wood inserts, alloy trim and leather upholstery create a luxurious ambience, and you can add even more leather and wood if you like, not to mention carbon fiber and/or faux suede embellishments. The front seats are available in three designs, ranging from simple eight-way power adjustment to 14-way sport seats with adjustable bolsters, lumbar and seat-cushion length. The sculpted rear seats not only recline, but also slide fore and aft.

The Cayenne has a maximum luggage capacity of 62.9 cubic feet, a figure reduced to 59.7 and 60.2 for the Hybrid and Turbo models, respectively. This is on the small side for the Cayenne's class.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Porsche Cayenne.

5(67%)
4(25%)
3(8%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
12 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

An SUV that thinks it's a sports car...
DrBillyD,12/22/2015
Turbo S 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
Previous vehicle was a MB GL550. Cayenne obviously much more sporty. Ride on stock 21" wheels/tires pretty stiff, even with diminished tire pressure. I sprang for 19" winter wheels/tires (Blizzaks) and ride much smoother. Acceleration, braking, handling are all insane--hard to believe you're driving a 2.5 ton SUV. What's not to like? Not much. Rear visibility stinks (but Lane Change Assist is nice). Ambient interior lighting OK for city but need to turn off on lonely highway at night. Seat memory function on key kind of finicky--need to insert key, wait for seat to adjust, then start, otherwise seat will stop adjusting when you turn ignition. Girlfriend complains about difficulty getting out but when I help her exit I get a nice view, and get to act like a gentleman in the process. Fuel economy stinks, if it's anything like the GL550, it's gonna eat tires every 20K or so and I'm sure repair bills will be breathtaking. If you get a Porsche and then complain about things like that, well, might be time to trade it in. Update: Took a 2000 mile road trip and performed well. Nice cruiser when suspension set to "comfort" mode. On a long highway cruise with speedo set @ 78mph, got 22 MPG. Could use more storage/cupholders in the center console and less switches. Some of the metallic trim on the dash, vent covers, etc. can reflect sunlight and be irritating. Wish the sun visor extended so that when it's moved to cover the driver side window there wasn't a 2" gap that the sun *always* seems to find. Minor issues but other manufacturers have figured out ergonomics. Update: Just turned 30K. Changed spark plugs, cabin & engine air filters, and transfer case fluid myself. Have not had any transfer case issues. Installed secondary cat bypasses... nice sound! Summer tires replaced at about 18K, with Michelin, didn't like OEM PZeroes. No issues & still running like a champ.
DieselNice but...
BillR,04/14/2016
Platinum Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
This is the 3.0 Diesel. Bought new Aug 2014 4 weeks later left me stranded 150 miles from home (bad computer connector) Terrible and expensive dealer service. I've had it to 3 different dealers, all pretty much the same. $300. for an oil change, $300 for wheel alignment. Porsche requires oil changes every 5,000 miles but Audi requires oil changes every 10,000 mile on the same engine which Audi makes. My Cayenne has the Porsche Dynamic Lighting System (PDLS). The system has great features but are dangerous on hilly terrain. The headlights have a sharp cutoff at the top of the beam so when you approach a hill, you can't see beyond the base of the hill. I drive in an area with a lot of wildlife and I have to drive slowly, that's not what I bought a Porsche for. Dealer says the lights are per factory specs and they can't do anything about them. Porsche refuses to do anything. Another issue Porsche refuses to do anything about, the speedometer reads high, between 6% and 8%. The dealers tell me all Cayennes read the same as mine. Quite a scam, people think they are getting much better gas mileage and everyone gets shorted on their warranty (odometer shows over 50,000 miles but you actually only have 47,000 miles. On the plus side, it rides and handles great and has the best seats I've ever had. It pulls my 6,000+ pound boat with ease. Mileage on the diesel is great (I get around 30 mpg highway factoring in the odometer error but $600. in oil changes in 10,000 miles more than negates the advantage over the gas engine. They have not corrected the pollution issue with my diesel yet so I don't know what affect it will have on my mileage or use of adblue. Update, they have performed the Diesel fix to make the vehicle compliant with emission standards. The engine still runs well but the transmission is not as responsive as it was so you don't get the instant surge of power as before. The vehicle has been 100% reliable since it stranded me a month after purchase. Porsche still refuses to do anything about the unsafe headlights and the grossly inaccurate odometer and speedometer. Porsche got caught in one scam (Dieselgate) but is still getting away with the inaccurate speedometers and odometers so people think they are going faster and getting better mileage than they really are.
I smile every time I see my car.
Sue ,04/19/2019
Diesel Platinum Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
I have very specific things that I need my vehicle to be able to handle & I don't want to drive a suburban or big truck. This is it. It tows over 7K lbs. Every day I take it off road. It goes up and down a steep hill, in the rain and mud, including where a jeep got stuck. It is luxury at it's best, and so much FUN to drive ON the road too. The gas mileage is amazing and again, it Tows over 7K lbs. It's a beautiful beast.
Treat yourself to the best!
Dale1usa,04/29/2018
S 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl 8A)
The Cayenne S with the 400 HP V8 is hard to find. It has much more power than the V6 and is only 1 mpg less than the V6!
See all 12 reviews of the 2014 Porsche Cayenne
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Diesel
240 hp @ 3500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
400 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
420 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2014 Porsche Cayenne features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2014 Porsche Cayenne

Used 2014 Porsche Cayenne Overview

The Used 2014 Porsche Cayenne is offered in the following submodels: Cayenne SUV, Cayenne Hybrid, Cayenne Diesel. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Diesel 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), S 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl 8A), GTS 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl 8A), S Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A), Platinum Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Turbo S 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A), Diesel Platinum Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), and Turbo 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Porsche Cayenne?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Porsche Cayenne trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Porsche Cayenne Base is priced between $23,498 and$28,995 with odometer readings between 52841 and79804 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Porsche Cayenne GTS is priced between $26,867 and$26,867 with odometer readings between 141947 and141947 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition is priced between $27,995 and$27,995 with odometer readings between 52028 and52028 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Porsche Cayenne S Hybrid is priced between $18,990 and$18,990 with odometer readings between 117467 and117467 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Porsche Cayennes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Porsche Cayenne for sale near. There are currently 6 used and CPO 2014 Cayennes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $18,990 and mileage as low as 52028 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Porsche Cayenne.

Can't find a used 2014 Porsche Cayennes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Porsche Cayenne for sale - 2 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $22,053.

Find a used Porsche for sale - 12 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $12,935.

Find a used certified pre-owned Porsche Cayenne for sale - 1 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $16,696.

Find a used certified pre-owned Porsche for sale - 3 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $22,200.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Porsche Cayenne?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Porsche lease specials
Check out Porsche Cayenne lease specials

Related Used 2014 Porsche Cayenne info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles