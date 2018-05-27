Used 2012 Porsche Cayenne for Sale Near Me

886 listings
Cayenne Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 886 listings
  • 2012 Porsche Cayenne Tiptronic in Gray
    used

    2012 Porsche Cayenne Tiptronic

    99,193 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,975

    $2,839 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Porsche Cayenne Turbo in Silver
    used

    2012 Porsche Cayenne Turbo

    54,489 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $29,987

    $4,753 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Porsche Cayenne Turbo in Black
    used

    2012 Porsche Cayenne Turbo

    92,868 miles
    Lemon history, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $23,900

    Details
  • 2012 Porsche Cayenne Tiptronic in Silver
    used

    2012 Porsche Cayenne Tiptronic

    83,882 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,950

    $2,228 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Porsche Cayenne Tiptronic in Silver
    used

    2012 Porsche Cayenne Tiptronic

    115,184 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,995

    $395 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Porsche Cayenne Tiptronic in White
    used

    2012 Porsche Cayenne Tiptronic

    70,638 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,998

    Details
  • 2012 Porsche Cayenne Tiptronic in Black
    used

    2012 Porsche Cayenne Tiptronic

    105,876 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,999

    $421 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Porsche Cayenne Tiptronic in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Porsche Cayenne Tiptronic

    129,747 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,950

    Details
  • 2012 Porsche Cayenne Tiptronic in White
    used

    2012 Porsche Cayenne Tiptronic

    85,755 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $21,995

    Details
  • 2012 Porsche Cayenne S in Gray
    used

    2012 Porsche Cayenne S

    100,014 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,999

    Details
  • 2012 Porsche Cayenne Turbo in Black
    used

    2012 Porsche Cayenne Turbo

    63,699 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $34,594

    Details
  • 2012 Porsche Cayenne in Black
    used

    2012 Porsche Cayenne

    104,239 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,983

    Details
  • 2012 Porsche Cayenne Turbo in Black
    used

    2012 Porsche Cayenne Turbo

    59,661 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $34,991

    Details
  • 2012 Porsche Cayenne Turbo in Gray
    used

    2012 Porsche Cayenne Turbo

    74,776 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $32,990

    Details
  • 2012 Porsche Cayenne
    used

    2012 Porsche Cayenne

    85,750 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,130

    Details
  • 2012 Porsche Cayenne Tiptronic in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Porsche Cayenne Tiptronic

    106,166 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,995

    Details
  • 2012 Porsche Cayenne S in White
    used

    2012 Porsche Cayenne S

    105,579 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,995

    Details
  • 2012 Porsche Cayenne Tiptronic in Gray
    used

    2012 Porsche Cayenne Tiptronic

    79,776 miles

    $22,497

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

Write a review
Take The Plunge
Gillman,05/27/2018
S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.8L 8cyl 8A)
Bought my 2012 S in Sept of 2016 with 45k on the odometer. Bose, 18ways, dubs. Researched local mechanics to see if I could purchase my own parts for installation and there are many former dealer mechanics that understand the logic. Have replaced all filters, and front pads with rotors just to be sure. Change my own oil (you tube). Still running orig. plugs at 66k, it's normally aspirated and the mpg (17.5 overall) suggests the logic holds, esp. with a smooth idle. Had an X5 for a decade and averaged 16.5 with 225hp and a six, this 400hp eight screams, you can toss your blue pills. I drove the six but a buddy told me to drive the eight before pulling the trigger and I'm still thanking him two years later, for a one mpg difference this bad boy is oh so light it's feet. (n.b. i'm running regular gas only) The Bose is more than you need, you may hurt yourself with it but Floyd never sounded so good. At night on the interstate at 80 with the stereo tuned to your liking you are there, where there is, is your own personal choice but it's probably near your glory days. I have never spent as much time in the 90's inadvertently, you'd best set the cruise. Fit and finish is boffo, rubbed this out with Meguiars compound and waxed it and the metal flake gray is an inch deep, like nothing I've ever owned. I'm a big guy and this thing swallows me whole, don't know about the back seats but my passengers are all smiling. Paid 36k, bought a 4 year bumper to bumper for 3600, piece of mind baby! At the time a new Traverse would have cost me the same, you choose. Screw the bucket list, zip up your big boy pants and get one of these, it's about the day to day . Job leave something to desire, make the drive to and fro nirvana. Later; now I have to go for a drive!
Report abuse
