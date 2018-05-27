Used 2012 Porsche Cayenne for Sale Near Me
- 99,193 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,975$2,839 Below Market
- 54,489 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$29,987$4,753 Below Market
- 92,868 milesLemon history, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$23,900
- 83,882 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,950$2,228 Below Market
- 115,184 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,995$395 Below Market
- 70,638 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,998
- 105,876 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,999$421 Below Market
- 129,747 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,950
- 85,755 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$21,995
- 100,014 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,999
- 63,699 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$34,594
- 104,239 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,983
- 59,661 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$34,991
- 74,776 milesDelivery Available*
$32,990
- 85,750 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,130
- 106,166 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$21,995
- 105,579 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,995
- 79,776 miles
$22,497
Consumer Reviews for the Porsche Cayenne
Read recent reviews for the Porsche Cayenne
Write a reviewSee all 13 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.313 Reviews
Report abuse
Gillman,05/27/2018
S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.8L 8cyl 8A)
Bought my 2012 S in Sept of 2016 with 45k on the odometer. Bose, 18ways, dubs. Researched local mechanics to see if I could purchase my own parts for installation and there are many former dealer mechanics that understand the logic. Have replaced all filters, and front pads with rotors just to be sure. Change my own oil (you tube). Still running orig. plugs at 66k, it's normally aspirated and the mpg (17.5 overall) suggests the logic holds, esp. with a smooth idle. Had an X5 for a decade and averaged 16.5 with 225hp and a six, this 400hp eight screams, you can toss your blue pills. I drove the six but a buddy told me to drive the eight before pulling the trigger and I'm still thanking him two years later, for a one mpg difference this bad boy is oh so light it's feet. (n.b. i'm running regular gas only) The Bose is more than you need, you may hurt yourself with it but Floyd never sounded so good. At night on the interstate at 80 with the stereo tuned to your liking you are there, where there is, is your own personal choice but it's probably near your glory days. I have never spent as much time in the 90's inadvertently, you'd best set the cruise. Fit and finish is boffo, rubbed this out with Meguiars compound and waxed it and the metal flake gray is an inch deep, like nothing I've ever owned. I'm a big guy and this thing swallows me whole, don't know about the back seats but my passengers are all smiling. Paid 36k, bought a 4 year bumper to bumper for 3600, piece of mind baby! At the time a new Traverse would have cost me the same, you choose. Screw the bucket list, zip up your big boy pants and get one of these, it's about the day to day . Job leave something to desire, make the drive to and fro nirvana. Later; now I have to go for a drive!
