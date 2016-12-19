  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
4.5 / 5
Consumer Rating
(14)
Appraise this car

2017 Porsche Cayenne Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Truly impressive handling for a crossover SUV
  • Wide selection of strong engines available
  • Exquisite interior and build quality
  • Plenty of customization options
  • Relatively small cargo capacity for the segment
  • Quite a few optional features should be standard given the price tag
List Price Range
$38,991 - $69,975
Which Cayenne does Edmunds recommend?

Let's start with what we wouldn't recommend: the E-Hybrid. Inconsistent reactions from the gas and brake pedal are constant sources of frustration. We would avoid it. Otherwise, take your pick. From a performance and price perspective, the Cayenne S is probably the sweet spot and we would recommend getting the Porsche Connect Plus and Sport packages, as well as the adaptive cruise control system that includes forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

4.5 / 5

The 2017 Porsche Cayenne is both sporty and indulgent, and its comprehensive lineup ranges from a green-cred plug-in hybrid to a sports-car-beating all-star with a turbo V8. Park a Cayenne in your garage and you could be convinced that it's the best all-around crossover on the market.

Regardless of where you start in the Cayenne line — be it the 300-horsepower base model or 570-hp Turbo S — there is no shortage of options to equip and customize it to your liking. You've got close to 20 wheel choices alone, plus a dozen leather interior arrangements and numerous trim accents such as aluminum, carbon fiber, imitation suede or even more leather. Porsche offers an adjustable air suspension, electronically controlled dampers and active anti-roll bars that endow the Cayenne with physics-defying levels of handling.

Now, is the Cayenne vice-free? No. There are several optional features that should probably be standard from a utility standpoint. And although there is indeed a useful amount of passenger and cargo space, most similarly priced rivals outdo it. The E-Hybrid model is also so frustrating to drive that we would not recommend it. But with so much else to like from the 2017 Cayenne lineup, it is very much worthy of your consideration.

2017 Porsche Cayenne models

The 2017 Porsche Cayenne is a five-passenger midsize SUV available in an usually high number of trim levels: Cayenne, S, S E-Hybrid, GTS, Turbo and Turbo S. Each of these have different engines and a consequent increase in performance, although they do typically include a few extra features beyond what the trim below provides. For 2017 there are also two limited-edition models: the Cayenne Platinum and Cayenne S E-Hybrid Platinum. All come with all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Standard feature highlights for the base Cayenne include a 3.6-liter V6 (300 horsepower, 295 pound-feet of torque), 18-inch wheels, xenon headlights, power-folding heated mirrors, a power tailgate, dual-zone automatic climate control, power front seats, partial leather upholstery, a 40/20/40-split folding rear seat (with slide and recline), a 7-inch central touchscreen, a navigation system, Bluetooth and a 10-speaker audio system.

The Cayenne S upgrades to a 3.6-liter turbocharged V6 (420 hp, 406 lb-ft) plus 19-inch wheels, speed-sensitive variable steering effort (Power Steering Plus), a power-adjustable steering wheel, a sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, and driver-seat memory settings.

The Cayenne S E-Hybrid has a special hybrid-electric powertrain that features a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 and an electric motor that together produce 416 hp and 435 lb-ft of torque. It also includes adaptive suspension dampers (PASM), Porsche Car Connect with E-Mobility (provides remote access to important hybrid features via a smartphone app), a 3.6-kilowatt onboard charger (a 7.2-kW charger is available) and an energy management display in the instrument cluster.

When you pick the Cayenne GTS you're back with a regular powertrain, in this case a more powerful version of the S engine good for 440 hp and 443 lb-ft. It also gets a variety of additional performance-enhancing elements that include 20-inch wheels, a specially tuned adjustable air suspension, larger high-performance brakes, front sport seats, partial simulated-suede upholstery and headliner, and unique exterior styling elements.

The Cayenne Turbo adds to the Cayenne S equipment a turbocharged 4.8-liter V8 (520 hp, 553 lb-ft), adaptive LED headlights, a heated steering wheel, a full leather interior, upgraded front seats, heated rear outboard sport seats, and a 14-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system.

The range-topping Cayenne Turbo S adds an even more powerful version of the Turbo V8 (570 hp, 590 lb-ft) plus 21-inch wheels, two-tone leather upholstery, carbon-fiber interior trim and the Sport Chrono package with dash-mounted timer. It also includes handling upgrades such as active anti-roll bars (PDCC), brake torque-vectoring and electronic-locking rear differential (PTV Plus) and ultra high-performance carbon-ceramic brakes.

The two Platinum Edition models adds a selection of popular options plus exclusive 20-inch wheels and special exterior trim. The E-Hybrid version also includes an auxiliary climate system that allows preheating or precooling of the cabin before occupants enter

Many features that come standard on upper trim levels can be ordered as stand-alone options. Indeed, like other Porsches, the Cayenne is one of the most customizable vehicles you can buy.

Then you've got even more choice from a dizzying options list. It starts with four main packages — Sport, Porsche Connect Plus, Premium and Premium Package Plus — and then goes to a huge list of standalone choices. All serve to enhance the Cayenne's performance, technology and audio, comfort, safety, and exterior and interior style. For a price, of course.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2015 Porsche Cayenne S (turbo 3.6L V6 | 8-speed automatic | AWD). Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Cayenne since there have been no significant changes since then.

Driving

5.0
The 2017 Porsche Cayenne S isn't the sportiest trim available from Porsche, but it provides a surprisingly high level of on-road performance, even by sedan standards. Combine this with a good tow rating plus off-road competence, and you end up with a surprisingly versatile SUV.

Acceleration

5.0
Motivating more than two-and-a-half tons of vehicle to 60 mph in just 5.4 seconds is a tall order, but the Cayenne S does so without breaking a sweat. At full throttle, the all-wheel-drive Cayenne launches from a standstill without drama.

Braking

5.0
The Cayenne S needed just 106 feet to stop from 60 mph in our tests, which is better than many dedicated sports cars with summer tires.

Steering

5.0
The steering response and feel are about as good as it gets in a SUV. The reduced assist (heavier steering feel) in Sport and Sport Plus modes is suitable for enthusiastic driving, while Comfort mode provides effortless parking-lot and around-town maneuvering.

Handling

5.0
The Cayenne's handling is impressive in a vehicle of this size. Although it had a nose-heavy attitude around the long, sustained arc of our skid pad test, the Cayenne S handles real-world driving amazingly well.

Drivability

4.0
This is an easy SUV to drive overall, but leaving stoplights can take longer than expected due to a slight delay from both the eight-speed automatic transmission and the engine. The auto start-stop system isn't intrusive unless driving in very heavy traffic.

Off-road

4.0
The Cayenne's specialty is peerless stability on curvy roads, yet it's also decent in an off-road environment. The height-adjustable air suspension provides plenty of clearance. You can't get low-range gearing in the Cayenne, though.

Comfort

5.0
The 2017 Cayenne S combines a quiet cabin with seating that preserves comfort for long-distance cruising and still offers excellent support for more dynamic driving. The optional adjustable air suspension is key in this area, offering varied height and ride-comfort settings.

Seat comfort

5.0
Several front seat designs are available, but they mostly differ in the number of adjustments, including those for the bolsters. All are superb in terms of long-distance and cornering support. The rear bench is split 40/20/40 for improved comfort and versatility.

Ride comfort

4.0
On the softest suspension setting of three available (Comfort), the Cayenne's underlying sporting nature can still be discerned. The ride isn't harsh in the least, but if you're expecting pillow-like comfort, look elsewhere.

Noise & vibration

4.5
The Cayenne's cabin is quiet at all times and keeps wind and road noise to a minimum. A low-frequency engine/exhaust note at idle is a little louder than expected, especially given the Cayenne's lack of a burly exhaust sound at full throttle.

Interior

4.0
Porsche does interiors well. The 2017 Cayenne's cabin layout is highly intuitive and well insulated, and it has excellent fit and finish. Whether you spend your time commuting or taking long road trips, the Cayenne provides a fast-moving sanctuary of comfort from the world outside.

Ease of use

5.0
Like Apple's iPhone, the Cayenne's controls and switchgear require little instruction and effort to use. The number of buttons may be dizzying at first glance, but the layout is thoughtful and quickly becomes second nature.

Getting in/getting out

5.0
The door openings are typical for an SUV, opening to nearly 90 degrees. The seat cushions have more aggressive lateral bolstering than in most rivals (even in the back), but the adjustable air suspension option allows for low step-in and loading heights.

Driving position

With so many available adjustments, the Cayenne's many seating options should all provide a better driving position than can be achieved in most other vehicles. A low-slung, 911-like seating position it's not, but you'll definitely feel in control and part of the car.

Roominess

4.0
Headroom is abundant, as is shoulder and hip room for the front passengers. The high center console reduces some open cabin air space, but it isn't a hindrance. In back, rear legroom is adequate, but not much more.

Visibility

3.0
The door-mounted side mirrors provide a clearer view out the windows (compared to the more typical mounting next to the roof pillar), but the mirrors themselves are small. The optional Lane Change Assist is pretty much a necessity.

Quality

5.0
Build quality is something at which Porsche consistently excels, and the Cayenne is no exception. The interior design is thoughtful and functional, with high-quality materials and tight fit. Everything is finished to an elegant standard.

Utility

3.0
Does the Cayenne offer more utility than other Porsches and other vehicles similar performance? Yes. However, for an SUV of its size and weight, its utility disappoints. Similarly priced rivals are almost all better in this regard.

Small-item storage

3.0
With its high center console packed with buttons, there really isn't much opportunity for small item storage beyond the smallish under-armrest bin and glovebox. At least the door pockets are of a fair size.

Cargo space

2.5
The Cayenne concedes considerable cargo room to its competition, with 24 cubic feet with the seats raised and 63 cubic feet with them folded. That's about what you can expect from compact luxury SUVs (though it is a fair bit more room than the Macan has).

Towing

4.5
The Cayenne S is rated to tow up to 7,716 pounds, more than most other luxury crossover SUVs.

Technology

The Porsche Cayenne offers most of the infotainment and safety tech expected at this price range. Note we said "offers" because most of it is optional. Features such as a rearview camera, Apple CarPlay and forward collision warning are often standard these days on far cheaper cars.

Audio & navigation

The Cayenne gets a jolt for 2017 with Porsche's new touchscreen interface. It's quicker to respond, easier to use, less prone to fingerprints and can be equipped with Apple CarPlay. Pretty good for the segment, though, you may prefer the functionality of rival systems.

Driver aids

Essentially all driving aids are optional: a rearview camera, parking sensors, lane departure warning and blind-spot monitoring, lane change assist, adaptive cruise control (includes forward collision warning with auto-brake). Some of this should be standard at this price.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall4.5 / 5
Driving5.0
Comfort5.0
Interior4.0
Utility3.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Porsche Cayenne.

5(43%)
4(21%)
3(22%)
2(0%)
1(14%)
3.8
14 reviews
See all 14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1 year ownership review
Wayne,06/10/2018
S E-Hybrid Platinum Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A)
I got the car last year and had driven it for about 8000 miles. For interior, Cayenne hybrid build quality is great. The car had practicality in mind without overdone and over engineering. I would consider MB interior are overdone with too much distraction, Tesla features are over-engineering. I am OK with some of the plastic on the switches. That's how you keep the weight down. It is not Rolls or Bentley nonetheless. For performance, the acceleration is good(about 5.4s from 0-60). Brake is very sensitive. For reliability, I expect Porsche reliability is great. So far, no problem what-so-ever from my car. So, I will consider it excellent. This car has a very steep learning curve, it can achieve most of the stuff it promised, but you just need to take some time to learn and understand how this machine work. For example, one reviewer complain that the in-car navigation cannot be cancelled. Actually, it can be cancelled pretty easily. just wave you hand in front of the navigation. The proximity sensor will bring up optional choice to cancel the current destination. Climate control is automatic. you can turn off the AC with the AC button. Heat will come-in automatically once you set the temperature. So, I am very pleased with its comfort during the harsh winter. Fuel economy is also great if you know how to use it, cruise control on high speed can save you a lot of fuel, especially during downhill and soft braking. I only refilled my tank 6 times from initial 100 miles in odometer(I admit I charge my car a lot). 1 tank of fuel supposed to last for 400 miles only. I especially like the full electric mode that is literally like a second set of engine that you can use in most light weight short distant city driving. With my current driving habit, I expect this car to last for a long time. Porsche engineering is up there, you got what you pay for, for such powerful and complicated machine, you have got to take some time to learn how to use it properly. One last thing I want to say is, Cayenne hybrid is like having an option to drive a hybrid or a Porsche. If you drive like a hybrid, it delivers great fuel economy and quiet comfort, don't expect super fast acceleration and exciting throttle noise in this mode. If you drive like a Porsche under sport plus mode, it deliver great handling and good acceleration, but the fuel economy will not be good(~23mpg in pure gas engine). With Porsche, you are the driver with options.
Coco
KLW,10/18/2016
4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
Love this car after driving for one month. Of course the maintenance is not as cheap as many others because it's a Porsche. The interior is beautiful and the 2017 model seems vastly improved in features from what I've read in reviews. This is the platinum edition. The mahogany color is very eye catching with a saddle brown interior. We are very pleased with the purchase and got outstanding service from Mike at The Exchange in Highland Park Il. He delivered our car and spent two hours training us on the electronics after the dealer closing time!
2017 V6
VWB,07/06/2019
4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
I purchased my SUV basic V6 in 2018 from a pvt party w only 5k miles. The Car was flawless. Amazing in Sport mode. I already have 50k on it. Now... not so good: The service at the Dealer was over the top and my dealership (Asheville NC) was really REALLY bad. Was told I had to wait 2 month for an oil change because only had 1 service guy because no one wanted to work for them! I found a local shop that does the work and it was s very affordable. Oil change was a simple $120. The only thing I have done to it has been a Wash n wax! Quality car for sure.. but there is more: There is a problem with All of these Vehicles. It's the "TRANSFER CASE issue". The cars starts to slip around 40k. This is a know consumer problem and Porsche ignores it and won’t take any responsibility. It makes me think twice if I will ever buy a Porsche (any Porsche) again. 2nd time I had a problem w a Porsche. A very simple problem at that. Apparently my “TRANSFER CASE” is a known problem w Porsche as many cars have had the problem and I believe it includes 2017 models and I believe a few years before. Not sure about 2018 or 19. Porsche claims they know nothing about it, but when you read the Porsche reviews they seem to all have the same problem. "TRANSFER CASE" I was told by my mechanic that it will slowly get worse over time and will need to be prepared. Around 4k+ So unfortunately I bought a wrong year SUV! I will attempt one more time to have Porsche do the repair and if not then there I will start up a Class Action Law suit and force Porsche to do the repair at their expense. This is rather unfortunate for such a wonderful Vehicle and a big let down by Porsche Corporation USA. Will I buy another Porsche... unfortunately probably not! And the resale of this Auto is embarrassing low....
VERY Disappointed Cayenne Platinum Edition owner
Mike,06/27/2018
Platinum Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
The 2017 Cayenne Platinum Edition is overpriced and Porsche USA customer support is atrocious. There are many problems highlighted online that the paid test drivers won't tell you. Driver controls and gauges are very poorly placed and designed. Passenger side dash is an obnoxious protrusion and hazardous in even medium sunlight. Engine and drive line require software updates that customer service and most dealers don't want you to know about. They are covered under warranty but very expensive out of warranty. Transfer case issues are common. PCM issues are mysterious and PCNA refuses to address. Tire and brake wear are far worse than competition. STAY AWAY from the 17 and 18 Cayenne. Litigation is pending.
See all 14 reviews of the 2017 Porsche Cayenne
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
420 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
440 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2017 Porsche Cayenne features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Cayenne models:

Porsche Active Safe
Warns you about impending forward collisions and automatically applies the brakes if necessary. Bundled with the adaptive cruise control.
Reversing Camera
Shows what's behind you. A surround-view version is also available. It's a must-have.
Multi-Collision Brake System
Automatically applies the Cayenne's brakes after an initial collision occurs to minimize further damage to other vehicles.

More about the 2017 Porsche Cayenne

Used 2017 Porsche Cayenne Overview

The Used 2017 Porsche Cayenne is offered in the following submodels: Cayenne SUV, Cayenne Hybrid. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), S 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A), Platinum Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), GTS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A), S E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A), Turbo 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A), Turbo S 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A), and S E-Hybrid Platinum Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Porsche Cayenne?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Porsche Cayenne trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition is priced between $40,995 and$49,223 with odometer readings between 24392 and38087 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Porsche Cayenne Base is priced between $38,991 and$47,995 with odometer readings between 24209 and42430 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Porsche Cayenne S is priced between $46,999 and$46,999 with odometer readings between 53942 and53942 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Porsche Cayenne Turbo is priced between $69,975 and$69,975 with odometer readings between 34750 and34750 miles.

Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Porsche Cayennes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Porsche Cayenne for sale near. There are currently 13 used and CPO 2017 Cayennes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $38,991 and mileage as low as 24209 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Porsche Cayenne.

Can't find a used 2017 Porsche Cayennes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Porsche Cayenne for sale - 1 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $25,381.

Find a used Porsche for sale - 1 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $18,897.

Find a used certified pre-owned Porsche Cayenne for sale - 11 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $8,482.

Find a used certified pre-owned Porsche for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $10,728.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Porsche Cayenne?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

