Used 2008 Porsche Cayenne for Sale Near Me

  • 2008 Porsche Cayenne S in Dark Green
    used

    2008 Porsche Cayenne S

    115,907 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,999

    Details
  • 2008 Porsche Cayenne Tiptronic in Black
    used

    2008 Porsche Cayenne Tiptronic

    40,267 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,950

    Details
  • 2008 Porsche Cayenne S in Gray
    used

    2008 Porsche Cayenne S

    123,165 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,990

    $232 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Porsche Cayenne S in Silver
    used

    2008 Porsche Cayenne S

    90,597 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2008 Porsche Cayenne S
    used

    2008 Porsche Cayenne S

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,991

    Details
  • 2008 Porsche Cayenne Turbo in Black
    used

    2008 Porsche Cayenne Turbo

    129,095 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,900

    Details
  • 2008 Porsche Cayenne in Dark Green
    used

    2008 Porsche Cayenne

    164,397 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,888

    Details
  • 2009 Porsche Cayenne S in Gray
    used

    2009 Porsche Cayenne S

    76,790 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $13,995

    $2,833 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Porsche Cayenne S in Black
    used

    2009 Porsche Cayenne S

    117,533 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $11,995

    $568 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Porsche Cayenne S
    used

    2009 Porsche Cayenne S

    110,780 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease

    $10,977

    $932 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Porsche Cayenne GTS Tiptronic in Black
    used

    2009 Porsche Cayenne GTS Tiptronic

    94,549 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,966

    Details
  • 2009 Porsche Cayenne S in Black
    used

    2009 Porsche Cayenne S

    67,779 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,990

    Details
  • 2009 Porsche Cayenne Turbo in Black
    used

    2009 Porsche Cayenne Turbo

    49,880 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $27,977

    Details
  • 2009 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S in Black
    used

    2009 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S

    57,297 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $32,997

    Details
  • 2009 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S in Black
    used

    2009 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S

    72,305 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $25,500

    Details
  • 2009 Porsche Cayenne
    used

    2009 Porsche Cayenne

    73,040 miles

    $14,450

    Details
  • 2009 Porsche Cayenne GTS in Silver
    used

    2009 Porsche Cayenne GTS

    114,917 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $17,250

    Details
  • 2009 Porsche Cayenne Turbo in Silver
    used

    2009 Porsche Cayenne Turbo

    64,035 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $28,999

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Porsche Cayenne

Overall Consumer Rating
4.854 Reviews
  • 5
    (83%)
  • 4
    (13%)
  • 3
    (4%)
More than I expected in a SUV
el415,01/04/2011
You wonder how they do it, other than you being high off of the ground you hardly notice the weight and size of this car. No it doesn't have Porsche speed, but it's plenty quick for any base luxury SUV. I had a Discovery 2 and a 540i. It really drives a like the 540i, but not as quick, it's very similar to a 528i or an Audi A6 3.0. As to the Disco, the Cayenne is far more nimbler and much more responsive. It's a European sports sedan that's tall, big, and can go off-road (if that's important to you, check out videos on Youtube).
Report abuse
