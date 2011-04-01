Used 2008 Porsche Cayenne for Sale Near Me
- 115,907 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,999
AutoNation Toyota Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Leather Seats Metallic Paint All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. The Porsche Cayenne S offers a fair amount of utility thanks to its advanced features and unique styling. It's also quite sporty, and injects an ample amount of handling chutzpah into the ridin'-high body of a family-friendly SUV. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Porsche Cayenne S is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. Savor the satisfaction of safety in any condition with this AWD Porsche Cayenne. Superior acceleration, unmatched traction and stability as well as a luxurious interior round out the impressive features of this AWD Porsche Cayenne. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Porsche Cayenne S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AB29PX8LA34630
Stock: 8LA34630
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 40,267 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,950
Shift - Los Angeles - Whittier / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1753004 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift's website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Porsche Cayenne Tiptronic with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AA29P58LA20296
Stock: c115272
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 123,165 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$9,990$232 Below Market
Capitol Auto Pre-Owned - Raleigh / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Porsche Cayenne S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AB29P38LA44061
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,597 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,995
Dallas Autos Direct - Carrollton / Texas
This 2008 Porsche Cayenne S is proudly offered by Dallas Autos Direct Treat yourself to an SUV that surrounds you with all the comfort and conveniences of a luxury sedan. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. Once you see this Porsche, you'll quickly see that this is the perfect vehicle for the outdoor junky! You'll even feel relaxed knowing that this All-Wheel drive vehicle will get you to where you are going no matter what may come your way. Also, with this Porsche Cayenne's dependable control you'll be able to drive into the sunset without a care in the world! It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Porsche Cayenne. More information about the 2008 Porsche Cayenne: The 2008 Porsche Cayenne appeals to people who want a nimble, fast vehicle with a driving experience that's almost like that of Porsche's sports cars, combined with the ability to tow a trailer or take on rough terrain. Strengths of this model include extraordinary acceleration (S and Turbo), nimble handling relative to other SUVs., Seating comfort, and ample cargo space Finance available with applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Porsche Cayenne S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AB29P98LA46381
Stock: 8LA46381
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,991
RPM Garage - Dallas / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Porsche Cayenne S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AB29P08LA51338
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 129,095 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,900
CarChoice - Dallas / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Porsche Cayenne Turbo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AC29P68LA96507
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 164,397 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,888
Elite Auto Mall - Eustis / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Porsche Cayenne with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Rear Bench Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AA29P48LA23562
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 76,790 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$13,995$2,833 Below Market
Haus of Imports - Lemont / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Porsche Cayenne S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AB29P79LA44114
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 117,533 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$11,995$568 Below Market
Rockland Motors - West Nyack / New York
DISCLAIMER: We make every effort to present information that is accurate. However it is based on data provided by the vehicle manufacturer and other sources therefore exact configuration color certification and accessories should be used as a guide and are not guaranteed under any circumstances for any inaccuracies claims of losses of any nature nevertheless inventory is subject to prior sales and prices are subject to change with out notice combined with any other offer(s) during your search for a vehicle beware of undisclosed fees which effect the total selling price of your vehicle. Rockland Motors adheres to a strict full disclosure policy of your purchase and financing. Rockland Motors guarantees all of our internet prices. To ensure your complete satisfaction verify with our sales team representatives prior to purchase. Call us right away at 1(845)535-3081 to ask any questions. Price includes all cost to be paid by a consumer except for licensing costs dealer fees registration fees and taxes.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Porsche Cayenne S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AB29P09LA40163
Stock: A40163
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 110,780 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease
$10,977$932 Below Market
Zia Auto Wholesalers - Albuquerque / New Mexico
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Porsche Cayenne S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AB29P89LA45174
Stock: 40146
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 94,549 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$14,966
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
This Porsche Cayenne GTS 6-Speed Automatic is one that you really need to take out for a test drive to appreciate. It is a super clean one-owner SUV, one of the best that we have ever seen. Rest assured knowing that this Porsche Cayenne GTS 6-Speed Automatic has the low miles that you have been searching for with only 94,549 on the odometer. The previous owner was a non-smoker, which is a definite plus. This SUV has been very well maintained, and a complete SERVICE HISTORY is available for it. Our customers are important, and we want to make sure that they get the best, so we put all of our inventory including this Porsche Cayenne GTS 6-Speed Automatic through a strict and severe MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. Anything meant to stand the test of time must first be built upon a solid foundation. Without a shred of doubt, we guarantee that this vehicle's foundation has not been compromised by any structural damage. Looking for power? Look no further! This 4.8L V8 DOHC 32V engine has all the power that you want in a vehicle. You can count on the 4.8L V8 DOHC 32V engine to get great gas mileage and go the distance between fill ups. Make driving fun again with the exhilaration of a sports suspension that is precision tuned to grip the road. If you require superior ground clearance and an off-road style suspension, then this baby is for you. Why not be pampered by your vehicle? This SUV has all of the comforts that you could want. Nothing was spared in outfitting this highly functional SUV. You will find every desirable feature accounted for. This baby 'purrs like a kitten' under the hood. We have made sure that this Porsche has kept its same faultless beauty as when it first rolled out the factory doors. The condition of the interior will have you believing that you just bought a brand new SUV. The drive train and other major mechanical systems are all confirmed to be in good shape and ready to hit the road. Overall, the exterior is in really good shape with just a few insignificant blemishes in the finish that aren't even noticeable from a short distance. The interior is really quite clean and has no unsightly stains or rips anywhere to be found. We also provide a free CARFAX report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. Our CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership is dedicated to ensuring that you not only drive away happy but confident that the vehicle you are purchasing stands up to CARFAX's rigorous standards. A lot can happen between owners and CARFAX backs us up when we say that this SUV has only had one previous owner. We run a AutoCheck Report on every car we buy and make that information available to you just for asking. Our AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership is dedicated to ensuring that you not only drive away happy but confident that the vehicle you are purchasing stands up to AutoCheck's rigorous standards. We want you to be completely satisfied with your purchase, so we offer an optional extended warranty at a very affordable price. Just ask for the details. Call us now to find out how our GUARANTEED FINANCING program will put you in this ride today! Let us make your car buying experience a little easier by getting you the lowest monthly payment possible. If you trust BLUE BOOK's pricing then you better believe the fact that we have priced this SUV below its BLUE BOOK means it won't stay on our lot long. Act today! With amazing deals at Merlex Auto Group, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Merrifield. Runs great and drives like new.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Porsche Cayenne GTS Tiptronic with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AD29PX9LA62391
Stock: A62391
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 67,779 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$18,990
Discovery Auto Center - Tampa / Florida
CARFAX CERTIFIED**LOW LOW MILES**LOADED**NAVI**CAMERA**MOONROOF**AND MUCH MORE*8CALL US FOR MORE DETAILS***Price shown is after Trade & Finance Assist credit. To receive $500 Trade Assist credit, customer must trade-in a vehicle. To receive $500 Finance Assist credit, financing must be provided by a lender through dealers assistance; See dealer for complete details. Nationwide shipping is available. Conveniently located in Tampa, FL at 10536 N Florida Ave. Call today to schedule your test drive! (813) 443-8244. Se habla espanol! *Information and description deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before relying on it to make a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include tax, tag, title, finance charges, or $795 dealer fee. $195 processing fee will be charged to all customers registering outside of Florida. CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES *By submitting my cell phone number to the Dealership, I agree to receive text messages and phone calls, which may be recorded and/or sent using automated dialing equipment or software from Discovery Auto Center and its affiliates in the future. I understand that my consent to be contacted is not a requirement to purchase any product or service and that I can opt-out at any time. I agree to pay my mobile service providers text messaging rates, if applicable.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Porsche Cayenne S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AB29P29LA42867
Stock: A42867
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 49,880 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,977
Baron BMW - Merriam / Kansas
Looking for a 2009 Porsche Cayenne? This is it. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The Cayenne Turbo doesn't disappoint, and comes with all the quality and understated opulence buyers have come to expect from the respected Porsche marque. A truly versatile SUV, this vehicle will please even the most discerning of buyers. This Porsche Cayenne Turbo is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. This Porsche Cayenne Turbo comes equipped with all wheel drive, which means no limitations as to how or where you can drive. Different terrains and varying weather conditions will have little effect as to how this vehicle performs. This 2009 Porsche Cayenne has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Drive any city's streets like you've lived there all your life using the navigation system on this Porsche Cayenne. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Porsche Cayenne Turbo. More information about the 2009 Porsche Cayenne: The 2009 Porsche Cayenne appeals to people who want a nimble, high-performance SUV that features the kind of driving experience expected of Porsche, combined with the ability to tow a trailer or take on rough terrain. Strengths of this model include ample cargo space, Seating comfort, tremendous performance, and nimble handling We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Porsche Cayenne Turbo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AC29P19LA82127
Stock: 9LA82127
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 57,297 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$32,997
Cosmo Motors - Hickory / North Carolina
2009 PORSCHE CAYENNE TURBO S RARE!! $132K MSRP!! TWIN TURBO!! ALL WHEEL DRIVE!! ONLY 57K MILES!! FINISHED IN THE STUNNING BLACK EXTERIOR PAINT OVER BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR!! COMPLETELY SMOKE-FREE!! GORGEOUS FACTORY ALLOY WHEELS!! IN-DASH SCREEN EQUIPPED WITH NAVIGATION AND BACK UP CAMERA!! AM/FM RADIO!! CD PLAYER!! XM RADIO!! BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE PHONE INTERFACE!! PANORAMIC ROOF SYSTEM!! LIGHT COMFORT PACKAGE WITH MEMORY!! HOMELINK GARAGE DOOR OPENER!! POWER WINDOWS!! AMAZING SOUNDING BOSE AUDIO!! LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL AND SHIFT LEVER!! AND SO MUCH MORE!! WAY TOO MUCH TO LIST!! ALL POWERED BY THE INCREDIBLE 4.8L TWIN TURBO V8 ENGINE, LINKED TO A SMOOTH SHIFTING 6-SPEED TIPTRONIC TRANSMISSION!! ALL WHEEL DRIVE!! FACTORY OPTIONS: BLACK, FULL LEATHER INTERIOR LIGHT COMFORT PACKAGE WITH MEMORY $610 PANORAMIC ROOF SYSTEM $3900 XM SATELLITE RADIO $750 UNIVERSAL AUDIO INTERFACE $440 BLUETOOTH HANDSFREE PHONE INTERFACE $695 FRONT/REAR CARPETED FLOOR MATS $140 ROLL UP SUNSCREENS ON REAR SIDE WINDOWS $190 REMOVABLE FABRIC SKI BAG IN REAR CENTER ARMREST CAYENNE TURBO S BLACK ALL WHEEL DRIVE BEST FOOT FORWARD RIGHT FROM THE START, OUR NO-HAGGLE PRICING POLICY IS OUR WAY OF OFFERING CUSTOMERS THE BEST PRICE POSSIBLE ON YOUR NEXT THOROUGHLY INSPECTED, RECONDITIONED, HIGH-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLE!! WITH A DOCUMENTATION FEE OF 659.50, YOU WILL NOT FIND ANY SURPRISES WHEN SHOPPING WITH COSMO MOTORS!! NO SMOKE AND MIRRORS, NO HIDDEN FEES, NO UNOBTAINABLE REBATES, AND NO GAMES!! THIS BEAUTY WILL NOT LAST LONG AT ALL IN OUR INVENTORY, SO GIVE US A CALL TODAY BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE!! DO NOT MISS OUT ON YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO COME BY AND CHECK THIS ONE OUT FOR YOURSELF!! ONLY AT COSMO MOTORS!! CARFAX CERTIFIED - TWO OWNERS 3.0L TWIN TURBO I6 ENGINE - ALL WHEEL DRIVE BLACK EXTERIOR PAINT - FACTORY ALLOY WHEELS BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR - IN-DASH SCREEN - NAVIGATION - BACK UP CAMERA - ICE COLD A/C - AM/FM RADIO - CD PLAYER - XM RADIO - LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL - AND MUCH MORE NEVER SMOKED IN THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND FULLY DETAILED WE HAVE PASSION FOR WHAT WE DO ALL OF OUR VEHICLES GO THROUGH A THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND ARE FREE AND CLEAR OF ANY KNOWN ISSUES. EMPLOYING NONE OTHER THAN THE MOST KNOWLEDGEABLE AND CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS IN THE INDUSTRY, HAVING THE PROPER TOOLS AND MOST MANUFACTURERS SCAN TOOLS, TRUST THAT YOUR VEHICLE HAS BEEN THOROUGHLY INSPECTED AND IS READY TO HIT THE OPEN ROAD. UPON COMPLETION OF SERVICE, OUR PROFESSIONALLY TRAINED STAFF RECONDITION THE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR OF EVERY VEHICLE TO A NEAR NEW FINISH. EACH AUTOMOBILE GOES THROUGH AN EXTENSIVE 6 HOUR MINIMUM PROCESS USING ONLY THE FINEST MATERIAL AND PRODUCTS THE INDUSTRY OFFERS. THIS PROCESS INCLUDES PAINT CORRECTION, CUT, POLISH, WAXING, INTERIOR EXTRACTION OF ANY BLEMISHES, RESTORATION, AND CLEANING. AS THE VEHICLES MEET OUR HIGH COSMO MOTORS STANDARD, ONLY THEN ARE WE COMFORTABLE HAVING BRINGING THEM INTO OUR 20,000 SQFT SHOWROOM. PLACING THE AUTOMOBILE INTO OUR STATE OF THE ART PHOTOBOOTH, OUR PHOTOGRAPHER THEN PROCEEDS TO TAKE VERY DETAILED PICTURES AND THEN LIST THE VEHICLES ONLINE FOR SALE. INFLATING PRICES ON OUR VEHICLES JUST TO HAGGLE WITH OUR CUSTOMERS SO THAT YOU FEEL AS IF YOU GOT A GREAT DEAL IS NOT SOMETHING THAT COSMO MOTORS WILL EVER BE KNOWN FOR. OUR PRICES ARE SET AT A REASONABLE MARGIN ABOVE COST, AND MORE OFTEN THAN NOT WE HAVE TO LIST VEHICLES CLOSE TO WHAT IS INVESTED IN THEM. WE TAKE EXTREME PRIDE IN SUPPLYING OUR CUSTOMERS WITH THE HIGHEST QUALITY VEHICLE IN THE MARKET WITH THE BEST PRICE ADVERTISED. WORKING HAND IN HAND WITH OVER 30 LENDERS, OUR FINANCE MANAGER WORKS HARD FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. HELPING YOU RECEIVE THE BEST RATE AND TERMS POSSIBLE, WE STRIVE FOR ALL OF OUR CLIENTS TO BE EXTREMELY COMFORTABLE WITH THE PURCHASE OF THEIR NEW VEHICLE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE OFFERED FOR NEARLY ALL VEHICLES IN WHICH WE SELL AT COSMO MOTORS! WITH MANY DIFFERENT WARRANTY OPTIONS IN PLACE, WE OFFER A WARRANTY PROGRAM TO FIT EVERYONE. HIGHLY MODIFIED VEHICLES ARE NOT ELIGIBLE, HOWEVER VEHICLES WITH AN INTAKE AND EXHAUST SYSTEM TYPICALLY ARE. WHEN IT COMES TO OUR CUSTOMERS THAT WOULD PREFER TO HAVE THEIR VEHICLE DROPPED OFF AT THEIR FRONT DOOR STEP, WE PROVIDE AFFORDABLE COAST TO COAST SHIPPING!! ENCLOSED SHIPPING IS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!! CHECK OUT OUR COSMO MOTORS COMMERCIAL TO SEE OUR PROCESS!! LINK BELOW: https://youtu.be/bF3DkO2Y7SU - - Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Homelink System, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, PCM, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact COSMO MOTORS at 828-324-2444 or cosmomotorsonline@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AC29P09LA82863
Stock: CM6972
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 72,305 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$25,500
Heritage Motor Company - Virginia Beach / Virginia
**CALL OR TEXT CHASE NOW 757-576-1287, **VIN NUMBER INCLUDED ON FREE CARFAX, **2 OWNERS, **VIRGINIA STATE INSPECTED, **LOADED, **INCLUDES WARRANTY, **DEALER TRADE IN, **SERVICE RECORDS, **MOONROOF SUNROOF, **LEATHER INTERIOR, **HEATED SEATS, **COOLED SEATS, **PREMIUM SOUND, **NAVIGATION, **BLUETOOTH, **AUX INPUT, **BACKUP CAMERA, **REAR ENTERTAINMENT, **SIRIUS XM, **AWD, **MUST BRING IN AD TO GET SPECIAL INTERNET PRICE, 14 Speakers, 21'' x 10J Cayenne Sportplus Painted Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Audio memory, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic Headlamps, Automatic temperature control, Black Exterior Package, BluetoothÂ® Hands-Free Phone Interface, Bose AM/FM/CD Sound System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electrically Controlled Rear Axle Differential Lock, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front Sport Bucket Seats, Full Leather Seat Trim, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Infrared Headphones, Leather Package, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Off-Road Technology Package w/Running Boards, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Panoramic Roof System, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Rear-View Camera Including Park Assist, Remote keyless entry, Running Boards, Seatbelt memory, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer. Odometer is 31523 miles below market average! 12/19 City/Highway MPG We are located on Shore Drive across from the Little Creek Amphibious Base. We happily serve our community, and we proudly offer our military exclusive deals. -In-House Financing & Bank Financing On Location. -Bad Credit / No Credit / NO PROBLEM! -Low Down Payments / Bank Financing As Low As 1.9%... -Proudly serving the Military and all of Hampton Roads for 28 years. Value is the combination of quality & pricing. Meaning, High-quality with low prices equal the best value!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AC29P49LA80503
Stock: 16791
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 73,040 miles
$14,450
DMV Auto Group - Falls Church / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Porsche Cayenne with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AA29P79LA08085
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 114,917 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$17,250
Austin Direct Auto Sales - Austin / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Porsche Cayenne GTS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AD29P59LA63318
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 64,035 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$28,999
AutoNation Buick GMC Park Meadows - Lone Tree / Colorado
Sportdesign Pkg 21" Sport Wheels W/Wheel Arch Extension In Exterior Color Pwr Tilt/Sliding Moonroof Bluetooth Handsfree Phone Interface Trailer Hitch W/O Hitch Ball Light Comfort Pkg W/Memory Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Universal Audio Interface Dark Wood Pkg W/Lever Porsche Crest In Headrest Roll-Up Sunscreens On Rear Side Windows Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black; Full Leather Interior Crystal Silver Metallic Removable Fabric Ski Bag In Rear Center Armrest Sport Seats W/Memory This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This Porsche Cayenne offers all the comforts of a well-optioned sedan with the utility you demand from an SUV. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2009 Porsche Cayenne Turbo is the perfect example of the modern luxury. Take home this 2009 Porsche Cayenne Turbo and enjoy the safety and added performance of AWD. This 2009 Porsche Cayenne has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Porsche Cayenne Turbo. Drive any city's streets like you've lived there all your life using the navigation system on this Porsche Cayenne. More information about the 2009 Porsche Cayenne: The 2009 Porsche Cayenne appeals to people who want a nimble, high-performance SUV that features the kind of driving experience expected of Porsche, combined with the ability to tow a trailer or take on rough terrain. Interesting features of this model are ample cargo space, Seating comfort, tremendous performance, and nimble handling All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Porsche Cayenne Turbo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AC29P59LA83586
Stock: 9LA83586
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
Consumer Reviews for the Porsche Cayenne
- 5(83%)
- 4(13%)
- 3(4%)
