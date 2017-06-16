No changes since the last update. Overall fantastic car except the door mirror on the driver's side remains annoying. Updated 10 June 2019. No changes from the original review. Fantastic car with the following unchanged cons: The driver's side rear view mirror remains dangerous and annoying, despite the improvements I paid for. The Porsche online Nav System remained impressive, but not available where I live and drive most, so I stopped paying for the subscription and use the built in sat nav system or online programs on my iPhone such as Waze. Original Review: I bought the base model at a great price, it was the dealership loaner for almost a year, it had 8000 miles on it. I commute about 60 miles a day in heavy traffic to work in it. I get about 25 mpg, lower if traffic comes to a standstill. I have had no problems with it in the 10 months I have owned it. It is a pleasure to drive. Took it on a trip to the mountains and the performance was great at 12,000 ft above sea level. The road handling was awesome on the mountain roads. I traded a Cayman S for it and do not miss the minor obvious performance differences. The obvious difference in comfort and luxury over the Cayman are very noticeable, and really nice - no regrets about the trade. The standard (not adaptive) cruise control on it is the best I have ever used. It is very intuitive and quick to activate, and accurately maintains the set speed whether you are going steeply uphill, steeply downhill, or flat. I use very easily and safely in traffic on my daily commute, and it saves gas. When available in an area, the automatic traffic/re-routing system on the built in Porsche Nav system is the most impressive I have ever seen, much better than Waze. Only cons so far are luggage space is borderline with the rear seats up, great with them down (you can drop them all, or individually by left, right or middle). Standard rear view driver’s side mirror has a dangerous blind spot that cannot be adjusted for. There is a warning light that illuminates on it when a vehicle is in collision range, but this light can be inadvertently turned off by the mirror adjustment controls. Porsche makes an alternate mirror which I paid $140 to buy and install at the dealership. It totally eliminates the blind spot, but the vehicles in it are much, much closer than they appear in the mirror. The entertainment system works with an iPhone, but not seamlessly, and there is a large learning curve, and it is intermittently aggravating.

