  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche Cayenne
  4. Used 2018 Porsche Cayenne
  5. Review
Edmunds Rating
8.5 / 10
Consumer Rating
(4)
Appraise this car

2018 Porsche Cayenne Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Truly impressive handling for a crossover SUV
  • Wide selection of powerful engines available
  • Exquisite interior and build quality
  • Plenty of customization options
  • Relatively small cargo capacity for the segment
  • Quite a few optional features should be standard given the price tag
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2006
2005
2004
2003
Porsche Cayenne for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2006
2005
2004
2003
List Price Range
$50,750 - $83,490
Used Cayenne for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which Cayenne does Edmunds recommend?

As far as performance and luxury go, we're confident that most shoppers will find the base Cayenne to their liking. Porsche buyers tend to crave a bit more performance, however, so we think the Cayenne S hits a good balance point for power and price. Additionally, we'd add the Sport package and the adaptive cruise control with forward collision mitigation.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.5 / 10

The 2018 Porsche Cayenne is one of those vehicles that has a broad range of appeal. On one hand, it's an SUV that is focused on performance, yet it's very luxurious and easy to live with on an everyday basis. There's also a wide breadth of powerplants, from a base V6 to a hybrid model, all the way up to a stout V8. Likewise, the price varies wildly from the $60,000 range to almost triple that for the top-of-the-line Cayenne Turbo S.

Throughout the Cayenne lineup, there are plenty of personalization options to suit your particular tastes. You can choose from a dizzying array of colors, wheels, interior materials, trim elements and performance-related upgrades. Since it's a Porsche, these options will send the price skyrocketing, so be warned.

As good as the Porsche Cayenne is, there are some drawbacks to keep in mind. We consider the rear seat and cargo area adequate, but other SUVs in the class are more spacious. For the money, we also expect more standard features. Our biggest complaint, however, is with the E-Hybrid model, which remains one of the least impressive hybrids we've evaluated. Otherwise, we're fans of the 2018 Porsche Cayenne and we're confident you will be, too.

2018 Porsche Cayenne models

The 2018 Porsche Cayenne is a five-passenger midsize SUV available in six levels of trim: Cayenne, S, S E-Hybrid, GTS, Turbo and Turbo S. Each has a different engine and a consequent increase in performance, although they do typically include a few extra features with each step up. All come with all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission. Within these trim levels are two more generously equipped submodels: the Cayenne Platinum and Cayenne S E-Hybrid Platinum.

Standard feature highlights for the base Cayenne include a 3.6-liter V6 (300 horsepower, 295 pound-feet of torque), 18-inch wheels, xenon headlights, power-folding heated mirrors, a power tailgate, dual-zone automatic climate control, eight-way power-adjustable front seats, partial leather upholstery, 40/20/40-split folding rear seats (with slide and recline), Bluetooth phone and streaming audio, a 7-inch central touchscreen, a navigation system and a 10-speaker audio system with satellite radio and auxiliary/USB input.

The Cayenne S gets a more powerful turbocharged version of the 3.6-liter V6 (420 hp, 406 lb-ft) plus 19-inch wheels, a sunroof, speed-sensitive variable steering effort (Power Steering Plus), front and rear parking sensors and driver-seat memory functions.

The Cayenne S E-Hybrid has a special hybrid-electric powertrain that features a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 and an electric motor (416 hp and 435 lb-ft of torque combined). It also includes adaptive suspension dampers (PASM), Porsche Car Connect with E-Mobility (provides remote access to important hybrid features via a smartphone app), a 3.6-kilowatt onboard charger (a 7.2-kW charger is available) and an energy management display in the instrument cluster.

Stepping up to the Cayenne GTS gets you a more powerful version of the S engine good for 440 hp and 443 lb-ft of torque. It also offers a variety of additional performance enhancements that include 20-inch wheels, a specially tuned adjustable air suspension, larger high-performance brakes, a sport exhaust system, front sport seats, a simulated-suede headliner and seat inserts, and unique exterior styling elements.

The Cayenne Turbo adds to the Cayenne S equipment a twin-turbocharged 4.8-liter V8 (520 hp, 553 lb-ft), adaptive LED headlights, a heated steering wheel, a full leather interior, 18-way adaptive power-adjustable front sport seats, heated front and rear outboard seats, and a 14-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system.

The range-topping Cayenne Turbo S adds an even more powerful version of the Turbo V8 (570 hp, 590 lb-ft) plus 21-inch wheels, two-tone leather upholstery, carbon-fiber interior trim and the Sport Chrono package with a dash-mounted timer. It also includes handling upgrades such as active anti-roll bars (PDCC), brake torque-vectoring and electronic-locking rear differential (PTV Plus) and ultra high-performance carbon-ceramic brakes.

The two Platinum Edition models adds a selection of popular options plus exclusive 20-inch wheels and special exterior trim. The E-Hybrid version also includes an auxiliary climate system that allows preheating or precooling of the cabin.

Many features that come standard on upper trim levels can be ordered as stand-alone options. Indeed, like other Porsches, the Cayenne is one of the most customizable vehicles you can buy.

Then you've got even more choices from a dizzying options list. It starts with four main packages — Sport, Porsche Connect Plus, Premium and Premium Package Plus — and then goes to a huge list of stand-alone choices. All serve to enhance the Cayenne's performance, technology and audio, comfort, safety, and exterior and interior style. All for a price, of course.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2015 Porsche Cayenne S (turbo 3.6L V6 | 8-speed automatic | AWD). Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Cayenne since there have been no significant changes since then.

Driving

9.0
The 2017 Porsche Cayenne S isn't the sportiest trim available from Porsche, but it provides a surprisingly high level of on-road performance, even by sedan standards. Combine this with a good tow rating and you end up with a surprisingly versatile SUV.

Acceleration

9.5
Motivating more than two-and-a-half tons of vehicle to 60 mph in just 5.4 seconds is a tall order, but the Cayenne S does so without breaking a sweat. At full throttle, the all-wheel-drive Cayenne launches from a standstill without drama.

Braking

10.0
The Cayenne S needed just 106 feet to stop from 60 mph in our tests, which is better than many dedicated sports cars do.

Steering

9.5
The steering response and feel are about as good as it gets in a SUV. The reduced assist (heavier steering feel) in Sport and Sport Plus modes is suitable for enthusiastic driving, while Comfort mode provides effortless parking-lot and around-town maneuvering.

Handling

9.0
The Cayenne's handling is impressive in a vehicle of this size. Although it had a nose-heavy attitude around the long, sustained arc of our skidpad test, the Cayenne S handles real-world driving situations amazingly well.

Drivability

8.0
This is an easy SUV to drive overall, but leaving stoplights can take longer than expected due to a slight delay from both the eight-speed automatic transmission and the engine. The auto stop-start system isn't intrusive unless driving in very heavy traffic.

Off-road

8.0
The Cayenne's specialty is peerless stability on curvy roads, yet it's also decent in an off-road environment. The height-adjustable air suspension provides plenty of clearance. You can't get low-range gearing in the Cayenne, though.

Comfort

9.0
The 2017 Cayenne S combines a quiet cabin with seating that preserves comfort for long-distance cruising and still offers excellent support for more dynamic driving. The optional adjustable air suspension is key in this area, offering varied height and ride comfort settings.

Seat comfort

10.0
Several front-seat designs are available, but they mostly differ in the number of adjustments, including those for the bolsters. All are superb in terms of long-distance and cornering support. The rear bench is split 40/20/40 for improved comfort and versatility.

Ride comfort

8.0
On the softest suspension setting of three available (Comfort), the Cayenne's underlying sporting nature can still be discerned. The ride isn't harsh in the least, but if you're expecting pillowlike comfort, look elsewhere.

Noise & vibration

8.5
The Cayenne's cabin is quiet at all times and keeps wind and road noise to a minimum. A low-frequency engine/exhaust note at idle is a little louder than expected, especially given the Cayenne's lack of a burly exhaust sound at full throttle.

Interior

8.0
Porsche does interiors well. The 2017 Cayenne's cabin layout is highly intuitive and well insulated, and it has excellent fit and finish. Whether you spend your time commuting or taking long road trips, the Cayenne provides a fast-moving sanctuary of comfort from the world outside.

Ease of use

9.0
Like Apple's iPhone, the Cayenne's controls and switchgear require little instruction and effort to use. The number of buttons may be dizzying at first glance, but the layout is thoughtful and quickly becomes second nature.

Getting in/getting out

9.0
The door openings are typical for an SUV, opening to nearly 90 degrees. The seat cushions have more aggressive lateral bolstering than in most rivals (even in the back), but the adjustable air suspension option allows for low step-in and loading heights.

Driving position

With so many available adjustments, the Cayenne's many seating options should all provide a better driving position than can be achieved in most other vehicles. A low-slung, 911-like seating position it's not, but you'll definitely feel in control and part of the vehicle.

Roominess

8.0
Headroom is abundant, as are shoulder room and hiproom for the front passengers. The high center console reduces some open cabin air space, but it isn't a hindrance. In back, rear legroom is adequate at best.

Visibility

6.5
The door-mounted side mirrors provide a clearer view out the windows (compared to the more typical mounting next to the roof pillar), but the mirrors themselves are small. The optional Lane Change Assist is a necessity.

Quality

10.0
Build quality is something at which Porsche consistently excels, and the Cayenne is no exception. The interior design is thoughtful and functional, with high-quality materials and tight fit. Everything is finished to an elegant standard.

Utility

6.5
For an SUV of its size and weight, its utility is below average. Similarly priced rivals are almost all better in this regard.

Small-item storage

With its high center console packed with buttons, there really isn't much opportunity for small-item storage beyond the smallish under-armrest bin and glovebox. At least the door pockets are of a fair size.

Cargo space

The Cayenne concedes considerable cargo room to its competition, with 24 cubic feet with the seats raised and 63 cubic feet with them folded. That's about what you can expect from compact luxury SUVs.

Towing

8.5
The Cayenne S is rated to tow up to 7,716 pounds, more than most other luxury crossover SUVs.

Technology

The Porsche Cayenne offers most of the infotainment and safety tech expected at this price range. Note we said "offers" because most of it is optional. Features such as a rearview camera, Apple CarPlay and forward collision warning are all extra cost items.

Audio & navigation

The Cayenne gets a jolt for 2017 with Porsche's new touchscreen interface. It's quicker to respond, easier to use, less prone to fingerprints and can be equipped with Apple CarPlay.

Driver aids

Essentially all driving aids are optional: a rearview camera, parking sensors, lane departure warning and blind-spot monitoring, lane change assist, adaptive cruise control (includes forward collision warning with auto-brake). Some, if not all, of these features should be standard at this price.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall8.5 / 10
Driving9.0
Comfort9.0
Interior8.0
Utility6.5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Porsche Cayenne.

5(25%)
4(0%)
3(50%)
2(0%)
1(25%)
3.0
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Posh Porsche
WJL,12/08/2018
4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
No changes since the last update. Overall fantastic car except the door mirror on the driver's side remains annoying. Updated 10 June 2019. No changes from the original review. Fantastic car with the following unchanged cons: The driver's side rear view mirror remains dangerous and annoying, despite the improvements I paid for. The Porsche online Nav System remained impressive, but not available where I live and drive most, so I stopped paying for the subscription and use the built in sat nav system or online programs on my iPhone such as Waze. Original Review: I bought the base model at a great price, it was the dealership loaner for almost a year, it had 8000 miles on it. I commute about 60 miles a day in heavy traffic to work in it. I get about 25 mpg, lower if traffic comes to a standstill. I have had no problems with it in the 10 months I have owned it. It is a pleasure to drive. Took it on a trip to the mountains and the performance was great at 12,000 ft above sea level. The road handling was awesome on the mountain roads. I traded a Cayman S for it and do not miss the minor obvious performance differences. The obvious difference in comfort and luxury over the Cayman are very noticeable, and really nice - no regrets about the trade. The standard (not adaptive) cruise control on it is the best I have ever used. It is very intuitive and quick to activate, and accurately maintains the set speed whether you are going steeply uphill, steeply downhill, or flat. I use very easily and safely in traffic on my daily commute, and it saves gas. When available in an area, the automatic traffic/re-routing system on the built in Porsche Nav system is the most impressive I have ever seen, much better than Waze. Only cons so far are luggage space is borderline with the rear seats up, great with them down (you can drop them all, or individually by left, right or middle). Standard rear view driver’s side mirror has a dangerous blind spot that cannot be adjusted for. There is a warning light that illuminates on it when a vehicle is in collision range, but this light can be inadvertently turned off by the mirror adjustment controls. Porsche makes an alternate mirror which I paid $140 to buy and install at the dealership. It totally eliminates the blind spot, but the vehicles in it are much, much closer than they appear in the mirror. The entertainment system works with an iPhone, but not seamlessly, and there is a large learning curve, and it is intermittently aggravating.
Acceleration is poor for a car of this price
Eric M,12/13/2017
Platinum Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
I leased this vehicle with the hopes of having a high performance SUV and I was willing to pay the premium over BMW. But I am highly disappointed in the acceleration. I came out of a 2015 BMW X5 xDrive3.5i and that was much more peppy than this 2018 Cayenne Platinum. Note that this is the old generation Cayenne, not the new 2018 that comes out mid year. The maintenance costs are very high ($400 for an oil change for example) because it is a "performance vehicle" when in fact it is slower than a Jeep Grand Cherokee. Another disappointment was when using Apple Carplay, the controls on the steering wheel for skipping to the next song (if you configure the spare button for that) do not work. Neither does making phone calls - you have to use Apple Carplay via the touch screen unless you unplug the iPhone and it falls back to bluetooth. There is also NO place on the center console to put stuff like your phone (and my iPhone Plus doesn't even fit in the center console compartment so I have to just put it on the passenger seat when I have it plugged in for Apple Carplay.)
Sold mine before the warranty could run out.
Jim,11/13/2017
4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
I had a major repair in the first 15k, then the same repair at 25k. I got out before I would be responsible for repairs outside of the warranty. It was a powerful vehicle, but felt like driving a truck and did not handle as well as I expected. I might consider a Macan at some point, but right now I’m a little wary of the brand.
Buyer Beware !!!
Dave P,11/28/2019
S E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A)
Bought a new 2018 Cayenne E Hybrid two days after owning it started to have problems when engine starts in morning or when it goes from electric to engine it runs rough displays a miss fire code and to be able to drive you have to shut it down and re start. Its been to dealer multi times they say theres nothing wrong. I must be using bad gas when they did the first fill even on the car. I call this a dud Suv
See all 4 reviews of the 2018 Porsche Cayenne
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
420 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Hybrid
416 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2018 Porsche Cayenne features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Cayenne models:

Porsche Active Safe
Warns you about impending forward collisions and automatically applies the brakes if necessary. Bundled with the adaptive cruise control.
Reversing Camera
Shows what's behind you. A surround-view version is also available. It's a must-have.
Multi-Collision Brake System
Automatically applies the Cayenne's brakes after an initial collision occurs to minimize further damage to other vehicles.

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2018 Porsche Cayenne

Used 2018 Porsche Cayenne Overview

The Used 2018 Porsche Cayenne is offered in the following submodels: Cayenne SUV, Cayenne Hybrid. Available styles include Platinum Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), S 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A), S E-Hybrid Platinum Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A), Turbo S 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A), GTS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A), S E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A), and Turbo 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Porsche Cayenne?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Porsche Cayenne trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition is priced between $50,750 and$52,500 with odometer readings between 20888 and37832 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Porsche Cayenne Base is priced between $51,275 and$51,275 with odometer readings between 33069 and33069 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Porsche Cayenne S is priced between $58,500 and$58,500 with odometer readings between 19694 and19694 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Porsche Cayenne Turbo is priced between $83,490 and$83,490 with odometer readings between 35200 and35200 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Porsche Cayennes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Porsche Cayenne for sale near. There are currently 5 used and CPO 2018 Cayennes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $50,750 and mileage as low as 19694 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Porsche Cayenne.

Can't find a used 2018 Porsche Cayennes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Porsche Cayenne for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $13,782.

Find a used Porsche for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $24,088.

Find a used certified pre-owned Porsche Cayenne for sale - 5 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $12,052.

Find a used certified pre-owned Porsche for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $11,292.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Porsche Cayenne?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Porsche lease specials
Check out Porsche Cayenne lease specials

Related Used 2018 Porsche Cayenne info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles