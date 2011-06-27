  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche Cayenne
  4. Used 2010 Porsche Cayenne
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(6)
Appraise this car

2010 Porsche Cayenne Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Outstanding handling for an SUV, authoritative acceleration, excellent build quality, wide variety of models, highly customizable.
  • Commonly standard features are optional, options can get hilariously expensive, short on cargo capacity.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2006
2005
2004
2003
Porsche Cayenne for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2006
2005
2004
2003
List Price Range
$14,990 - $16,995
Used Cayenne for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

It may be in its final year before a complete redesign, but the 2010 Porsche Cayenne remains a solidly engineered and thoroughly competent SUV for families on the (rapid) move.

Vehicle overview

No matter how much you may get used to them, some things will always seem strange. The California governor is an Austrian, body-building Kindergarten Cop. A small Starbucks coffee is called tall. Kim Kardashian is a celebrity. And then there's the 2010 Porsche Cayenne. We'll admit, a Porsche SUV still seems like a bizarre concept (what, no Ferrari minivan?), but after eight model years, continuous improvement and relatively substantial sales, the Cayenne has grown on us.

Now in its final year before a complete redesign, Porsche's SUV maintains its sizable lineup of models that range widely in performance and price, from the V6-powered base to the 550-horsepower Turbo S. Whichever level of spiciness you choose, however, you'll be driving one of the sportiest crossovers on the market; that Porsche badge isn't simply for show. True, the Cayenne doesn't exactly handle like a sports car, but for those who venture into the hills for a weekend family vacation, few other crossover SUVs will exhibit the same composure on serpentine roads.

Unlike other performance-oriented SUVs, the Cayenne has a decent amount of off-roading potential. Packing a rear-biased permanent all-wheel-drive system, air suspension and Porsche's Active Suspension Management, the Cayenne can also be equipped with optional items like a locking differential and underbody reinforcements. To highlight this capability -- and Porsche's participation in the 4,400-mile Transsyberia Rally -- a new trim known as the Cayenne S Transsyberia debuts for 2010. Strangely, the Off-Road Technology package is optional, so the Transsyberia is pretty much just an appearance package with the GTS engine.

The 2010 Cayenne isn't alone among performance-oriented SUVs. BMW's X5 and X6 (including the M editions), the Infiniti FX, Mercedes-Benz ML63 AMG and Range Rover Sport are strong competitors. Some of these also undercut the Porsche's price considerably. Items that are normally standard at this price range, such as dual-zone automatic climate control, iPod connectivity, Bluetooth, satellite radio and keyless ignition/entry are optional on the Cayenne. Other options are pricier than they should be, and given the sheer number of them it's actually possible to double the price of the Cayenne.

Then there's the matter of the fully redesigned model for next year. It's going to be much lighter (excessive weight is a current Cayenne criticism), while boasting a sharper-looking interior and streamlined styling. We think it'll be worth the wait, but should there be a good deal to be found, the 2010 Porsche Cayenne is still one of the most impressive SUVs on the road.

2010 Porsche Cayenne models

The 2010 Porsche Cayenne is a midsize crossover SUV available in Cayenne, Cayenne S, S Transsyberia, GTS, Turbo and Turbo S trim levels. Standard on the base V6-powered Cayenne are 17-inch alloy wheels, all-season tires, front and rear foglamps, heated side mirrors, a power tailgate (with adjustable height), cruise control, eight-way power front seats (including adjustable lumbar), a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, leather upholstery and a 12-speaker sound system with CD player. The Cayenne S adds a V8 engine, 18-inch wheels, driver memory functions and dual-zone automatic climate control.

The Cayenne S Transsyberia adds the more powerful V8 from the GTS, contrasting-color 18-inch wheels, an air suspension, a biplane spoiler, roof-mounted lights, skid plates, faux-suede interior upholstery and sport seats. The optional Off-Road Technology package can be added that includes a lockable rear differential, rock rails and reinforcements for the engine, fuel tank and rear axle.

The Cayenne GTS gains 21-inch wheels, summer performance tires, a sport-tuned air suspension, a lower ride height than all other Cayennes, a sport body kit, faux-suede and aluminum interior trim, and a power-adjustable steering wheel.

The Cayenne Turbo is equipped similarly to the GTS, but features a twin-turbo V8, 19-inch wheels, a height-adjustable air suspension, a slightly different body kit, automatic and adaptive bi-xenon headlights, front and rear parking assist, a touchscreen interior electronics interface, a hard-drive-based navigation system, front and rear heated seats, a heated steering wheel, upgraded driver memory functions, upgraded leather upholstery and a 14-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system.

The Turbo S further adds a more powerful turbo V8, 21-inch wheels, Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (for improved handling), sport seats, a two-tone interior color scheme and upgraded interior trim. Most of the added equipment on the Turbo models is available on the lower trim levels as options.

Of course, there's even more should one want to customize the Cayenne even further. Highlights include the Off-Road Technology package, various wheel designs, ceramic composite brakes (not available on the base Cayenne), variable-assist power steering, a towing package, keyless ignition/entry, a sunroof (regular or panoramic), quad-zone climate control, sport seats, Bluetooth, a rear-seat entertainment system, a six-CD changer, an iPod/USB interface, satellite radio, voice-recognition capability and numerous customized interior details (colors, materials, etc.).

2010 Highlights

In its final year before a full redesign, the 2010 Porsche Cayenne receives new special-edition models: the Cayenne S Transsyberia and the Cayenne GTS Porsche Design Edition 3. There are also more interior color customization choices for 2010.

Performance & mpg

All 2010 Porsche Cayennes are equipped with all-wheel drive. The base Cayenne is powered by a 3.6-liter V6 producing 290 hp and 273 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual is standard, and a six-speed automatic (Tiptronic) is optional. According to Porsche, the Cayenne with the automatic goes from zero to 60 mph in 7.9 seconds. The Cayenne S is equipped with the automatic only and features a 4.8-liter V8 good for 385 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. In our testing, the Cayenne S completed the 0-60-mph sprint in 7.1 seconds.

The Cayenne GTS and Transsyberia get the same basic V8 as the S, but it's massaged up to 405 hp. The six-speed manual is standard on the GTS, while the automatic is optional on the GTS and standard on the Transsyberia. An automatic GTS yielded a 0-60 time of 6.8 seconds at our test track.

The Cayenne Turbo gets a twin-turbocharged 4.8-liter V8 with 500 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque, while the Cayenne Turbo S squeezes 550 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque from the same engine. Both Turbo models are only available with the automatic. In our testing, the more powerful Turbo S managed a 5-second run to 60 mph. If you have enough autobahn, the Turbo S won't quit until it reaches 174 mph.

Naturally, fuel economy is not a Cayenne strong suit, ranging from 14 mpg city/20 mpg highway and 16 mpg combined for the Cayenne V6 to 11/17/13 for the manual-transmission GTS. Towing capacity for all Cayennes is a robust 7,700 pounds when properly equipped.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes are standard on the 2010 Porsche Cayenne, as are front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Stability control is standard as well, and the system features a rollover sensor. Active bi-xenon headlights and front and rear park assist are standard on the Turbo models and available on all other trims.

Multiple Cayennes we've tested (S, GTS and Turbo S) have come to a stop from 60 mph in about 110 feet -- fantastic results for an SUV.

Driving

In terms of performance and handling, the 2010 Porsche Cayenne fully lives up to its Porsche heritage. Even with its massive heft, the Cayenne displays remarkable agility. The GTS and Turbo models offer particularly sporting drives. Swift acceleration from nearly any speed is always at hand, even with the base V6, while cornering is controlled and confident, especially when the dynamic chassis control option is specified. The ride is firm but never harsh, and the brakes are strong. The Cayenne can also be a capable SUV when it comes to off-road work, but only with the optional Off-Road package.

Interior

With a 911-style instrument cluster and left-side ignition switch, the Cayenne's interior is pure Porsche. Materials quality is superb -- every major surface feels worthy of a vehicle with such a large price tag, right down to the richly carpeted footwells. As you add things like extended leather and an Alcantara headliner, that quality improves even more. Fit and finish, especially with the optional wood or metallic accent packages, is excellent, and the various front seat designs are all supportive yet comfortable. Rear seat comfort is mediocre, however, and maximum cargo capacity, at 62.5 cubic feet, is on the small side for a midsize luxury SUV.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Porsche Cayenne.

5(83%)
4(17%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
6 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love it
Hzsc,05/22/2010
Previous SUVs we have owned have been the Lexus LX470 and GX470. We highly considered both the new GX460 and the BMW X-6, but went with the Cayenne after falling in love with it during a test drive. Power is much superior to the Lexus and similar to the V-8 BMW in my opinion. I would love to have the turbo edition, but hard to justify the price. We love the ability to switch between the sport and comfort setting. The cayenne GTS actually rides very smoothly in comfort mode. Much smoother than I anticipated. The navigation system with voice control is much improved over my LX470 or our 2008 CLK 550 Mercedes. The I-pod interface is also fantastic in its controlability. Great car.
An honest review
Don,05/05/2010
We saw it, loved the look/style, we got it, and we enjoy it. Driving is exactly what you would expect from a Porsche SUV - exciting and fun (not a soft ride, its a sports SUV). Behind the wheel is FUN and EXCITING - the car responds so well anywhere and it sounds like a powerful car should. Utilitarian also: it has lots of room in the rear end for gold clubs and much more. 4 People ride ok, no more! The large Porsche wheels stand out so nice in their design. Unfortunately, like German lux cars, they need to be cleaned regularly - they get black brake dust on them way too fast. Expect about 14 MPG (if you drive regular + some fun driving).
Purchased my 2010 Transsyberia Pre-owned
Steve B,08/14/2018
S Transsyberia Tiptronic 4dr SUV 4WD (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
I purchased this pre-owned and have loved this car from day one. I'm not a huge fan of the orange wheels or sticker, but lucky for me those wheels and stickers were long gone when I got the car last year. I had it checked out prior by Porsche service and their comment was that the mechanics of the car were spot on. The odometer had just tripped 150k and this thing drives like new. Sport mode is so much fun and sounds great. This car gets a lot of compliments and I've enjoyed every minute with it. The interior with the Alcantara is sporty but luxurious. Passengers say it is very comfortable, in the back as well. The interior is tastefully accented with the orange on the dials, floormat trim, door trim, and seatbelts. My personal favorite is the panoramic roof and shade. The interior noise is what you would expect from a sports car, even as an SUV. It's relatively quiet but under throttle and at speed there is a small amount of noise. The Tiptronic is easy to use on the steering wheel or by using the shifter. Using either gets you as close to driving a manual as you can and makes it even more fun when driving those back roads in Northern Virginia.
Great car
Brown gurl,08/03/2018
S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
Love the feel of the car. Accelerate great. Handles well. Traction superb on wet roads. Rides nice. Bose stereo is nice.
See all 6 reviews of the 2010 Porsche Cayenne
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
385 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
290 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
290 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
12 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
500 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2010 Porsche Cayenne features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2010 Porsche Cayenne

Used 2010 Porsche Cayenne Overview

The Used 2010 Porsche Cayenne is offered in the following submodels: Cayenne Turbo S, Cayenne SUV. Available styles include S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.8L 8cyl 6A), Tiptronic 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Turbo 4dr SUV 4WD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 6A), Turbo S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 6A), GTS Tiptronic 4dr SUV 4WD (4.8L 8cyl 6A), GTS 4dr SUV 4WD (4.8L 8cyl 6M), and S Transsyberia Tiptronic 4dr SUV 4WD (4.8L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Porsche Cayenne?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Porsche Cayenne trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Porsche Cayenne Base is priced between $14,990 and$14,990 with odometer readings between 60900 and60900 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Porsche Cayenne GTS is priced between $16,995 and$16,995 with odometer readings between 124179 and124179 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Porsche Cayenne S is priced between $15,000 and$15,000 with odometer readings between 107556 and107556 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Porsche Cayennes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Porsche Cayenne for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2010 Cayennes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $14,990 and mileage as low as 60900 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Porsche Cayenne.

Can't find a used 2010 Porsche Cayennes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Porsche Cayenne for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $7,395.

Find a used Porsche for sale - 1 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $21,815.

Find a used certified pre-owned Porsche Cayenne for sale - 10 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $13,813.

Find a used certified pre-owned Porsche for sale - 4 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $22,845.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Porsche Cayenne?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Porsche lease specials
Check out Porsche Cayenne lease specials

Related Used 2010 Porsche Cayenne info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles