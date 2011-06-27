Vehicle overview

No matter how much you may get used to them, some things will always seem strange. The California governor is an Austrian, body-building Kindergarten Cop. A small Starbucks coffee is called tall. Kim Kardashian is a celebrity. And then there's the 2010 Porsche Cayenne. We'll admit, a Porsche SUV still seems like a bizarre concept (what, no Ferrari minivan?), but after eight model years, continuous improvement and relatively substantial sales, the Cayenne has grown on us.

Now in its final year before a complete redesign, Porsche's SUV maintains its sizable lineup of models that range widely in performance and price, from the V6-powered base to the 550-horsepower Turbo S. Whichever level of spiciness you choose, however, you'll be driving one of the sportiest crossovers on the market; that Porsche badge isn't simply for show. True, the Cayenne doesn't exactly handle like a sports car, but for those who venture into the hills for a weekend family vacation, few other crossover SUVs will exhibit the same composure on serpentine roads.

Unlike other performance-oriented SUVs, the Cayenne has a decent amount of off-roading potential. Packing a rear-biased permanent all-wheel-drive system, air suspension and Porsche's Active Suspension Management, the Cayenne can also be equipped with optional items like a locking differential and underbody reinforcements. To highlight this capability -- and Porsche's participation in the 4,400-mile Transsyberia Rally -- a new trim known as the Cayenne S Transsyberia debuts for 2010. Strangely, the Off-Road Technology package is optional, so the Transsyberia is pretty much just an appearance package with the GTS engine.

The 2010 Cayenne isn't alone among performance-oriented SUVs. BMW's X5 and X6 (including the M editions), the Infiniti FX, Mercedes-Benz ML63 AMG and Range Rover Sport are strong competitors. Some of these also undercut the Porsche's price considerably. Items that are normally standard at this price range, such as dual-zone automatic climate control, iPod connectivity, Bluetooth, satellite radio and keyless ignition/entry are optional on the Cayenne. Other options are pricier than they should be, and given the sheer number of them it's actually possible to double the price of the Cayenne.

Then there's the matter of the fully redesigned model for next year. It's going to be much lighter (excessive weight is a current Cayenne criticism), while boasting a sharper-looking interior and streamlined styling. We think it'll be worth the wait, but should there be a good deal to be found, the 2010 Porsche Cayenne is still one of the most impressive SUVs on the road.