Used 2009 Porsche Cayenne for Sale Near Me

Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia

This Porsche Cayenne GTS 6-Speed Automatic is one that you really need to take out for a test drive to appreciate. It is a super clean one-owner SUV, one of the best that we have ever seen. Rest assured knowing that this Porsche Cayenne GTS 6-Speed Automatic has the low miles that you have been searching for with only 94,549 on the odometer. The previous owner was a non-smoker, which is a definite plus. This SUV has been very well maintained, and a complete SERVICE HISTORY is available for it. Our customers are important, and we want to make sure that they get the best, so we put all of our inventory including this Porsche Cayenne GTS 6-Speed Automatic through a strict and severe MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. Anything meant to stand the test of time must first be built upon a solid foundation. Without a shred of doubt, we guarantee that this vehicle's foundation has not been compromised by any structural damage. Looking for power? Look no further! This 4.8L V8 DOHC 32V engine has all the power that you want in a vehicle. You can count on the 4.8L V8 DOHC 32V engine to get great gas mileage and go the distance between fill ups. Make driving fun again with the exhilaration of a sports suspension that is precision tuned to grip the road. If you require superior ground clearance and an off-road style suspension, then this baby is for you. Why not be pampered by your vehicle? This SUV has all of the comforts that you could want. Nothing was spared in outfitting this highly functional SUV. You will find every desirable feature accounted for. This baby 'purrs like a kitten' under the hood. We have made sure that this Porsche has kept its same faultless beauty as when it first rolled out the factory doors. The condition of the interior will have you believing that you just bought a brand new SUV. The drive train and other major mechanical systems are all confirmed to be in good shape and ready to hit the road. Overall, the exterior is in really good shape with just a few insignificant blemishes in the finish that aren't even noticeable from a short distance. The interior is really quite clean and has no unsightly stains or rips anywhere to be found. We also provide a free CARFAX report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. Our CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership is dedicated to ensuring that you not only drive away happy but confident that the vehicle you are purchasing stands up to CARFAX's rigorous standards. A lot can happen between owners and CARFAX backs us up when we say that this SUV has only had one previous owner. We run a AutoCheck Report on every car we buy and make that information available to you just for asking. Our AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership is dedicated to ensuring that you not only drive away happy but confident that the vehicle you are purchasing stands up to AutoCheck's rigorous standards. We want you to be completely satisfied with your purchase, so we offer an optional extended warranty at a very affordable price. Just ask for the details. Call us now to find out how our GUARANTEED FINANCING program will put you in this ride today! Let us make your car buying experience a little easier by getting you the lowest monthly payment possible. If you trust BLUE BOOK's pricing then you better believe the fact that we have priced this SUV below its BLUE BOOK means it won't stay on our lot long. Act today! With amazing deals at Merlex Auto Group, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Merrifield. Runs great and drives like new.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Porsche Cayenne GTS Tiptronic with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WP1AD29PX9LA62391

Stock: A62391

Certified Pre-Owned: No

