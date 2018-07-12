5 star reviews: 43 %

4 star reviews: 19 %

3 star reviews: 14 %

2 star reviews: 10 %

1 star reviews: 14 %

Average user rating: 3.7 stars based on 21 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

3 out of 5 stars, 2019 Cayenne Hybird, so close, yet so far away...

PorscheFanGuy , 12/09/2019

E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)

This is my third Porsche. My other two cars right now are a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland Diesel and a 981 Boxster S (manual). The car was leased new and has around 600 miles on it so these are initial impressions. Lets address the pros first. The car is very fast and handles exceptionally well. When is Sport or Sport + the car accelerates faster than my Boxster S (or at least feels that way) and handles the curves superbly well. The seats are comfortable and there is a lot of room in the back seat. The battery gives you about 20 miles of range on fully electric which is speedy enough to get you around short errands easily. Now for the cons. First, my vehicle had an MSRP of around $91K so pretty basic trim. Premium package plus the ventilated seats. But this is still $91K! I compare that against what I got in my Jeep Grand Cherokee (~$45K) and the value is simply not there (even for a Porsche). Second, the are some pretty bad fit and finish quality issues. The paint is a joke and will scratch and get holes it in as if it were Play Doh. It also has an area where it looks like the paint dripped. How this got through quality control in Bratislava is concerning. I've toured the factory in Stuttgart and it wouldn't have gotten through those guys. I had to get ceramic coating because the paint is so bad and its a lease! There are also panels inside the car that do not align well (e.g., A pillar). Finally, I hear rattles with certain radio songs (at moderate volume) and it just doesn't seem as well put together as the JGC when going over bumps which is nuts to say about a Porsche. Third, with the government subsidy the e-hybrid is the one to get over the S but if I were buying and not leasing I'd get the base. The hybrid tech is truly amazing (good job to the engineers), its hard to tell when the vehicle goes from electric to gas. However, if I were planning on owning (as opposed to leasing) I'd worry long-term about the impact of the hybrid drive and power train on the engine. The car needs to engage the ICE engine at any time (even if cold) and it will constantly need to go back and forth which is a lot for any engine to handle. The range of 20 very limiting and once its over, you don't have the speed anymore (just the weight). Overall, if you want an electric car, get a Tesla Porsche is just not there yet and the uncertainty of long-term residuals is too much to buy vs. lease. Plus the tech is changing at an exponential rate. Fourth: Porsche, please go pick up a 2014-2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee and make it a required course for the folks who design your ergonomics. I've had Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, MB, and other Porsches and this is the worst ergonomic design I've ever seen. Simple things like being able to select previous track on the steering wheel, hang grocery bags in the back seats (or rear), and ability to easily control music are impossible in the new Cayenne. The controls look great but I think this car is a step back in this respect relative to the previous generation. Fifth: The Bose Stereo system is not great. I have a lot of Bose products (e.g., headphones, speakers, stereo in Boxster) and this one is just not as good. It sounds only slightly better than the system in my JGC. I've tried every setting combination, multiple different sources, and even Tidal which streams at more than CD quality. Its just not a great system. Having owned a couple of other Porsches, this doesn't feel of the same quality. Frankly it doesn't feel special. I think they need to bring the production back to Germany ASAP. Will report back after a few months.

2 out of 5 stars, Poorly built . Even worse customer service

sunny , 12/20/2019

4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

I have been having constant issues with the car . In 6 months and at about 6.5k miles , the car has been in the repair shop for over 30 days . The issues are serious. 1. Trunk opens randomly when car is in motion . Very dangerous issue . Worse , there is no error code . I was told by the dealership that Porsche knows there is an issue in some 2019 and possibly 2020 Cayennes but don’t have a fix yet. 2. Squeaky brakes . As another reviewer said , totally unacceptable in a 80-90k car . Worse, the dealers will tell you that it’s acceptable because it’s a race car and solution is to brake hard. 3. ACC and PAS have stopped working and service required message appeared twicr. Dealership has changed 4 modules and failed to fix the issue . Worse , they claim that Porsche Tech Line is not responsive. 4. Nav screen has gone black suddenly and doesn’t work until restarting vehicle many times. Do I have a lemon , possibly . The customer service has been poor until I talked about the Lemon Law. Overall , the ride is fantastic and I love the pickup , handling and responsiveness but it’s not worth the safety issues which could cause a serious accident. I would recommend staying away .

5 out of 5 stars, This SUV Begs to go Fast

Tin , 12/27/2018

4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

We owned this 2019 Cayenne 3.0T Awd for close to 3 months. After initial Break-In. This car screams. We get to take it on a road trip from Los Angeles to Las Vegas to Valley of Fire at Moapa. Cruising at 85mph seems like it’s moving at 55mph. The handling is so superb, like a smaller car. This SUV begs to go fast. This SUV likes to be cruising at 90+ mph and the 8 speed transmission keeps the RPM around 2K. At 95-100mph, the cabin is quiet with very little wind noise. Acceleration up the grades are just half throttle and when u look at the speedometer, your flying up at triple digits. Braking to slow down for traffic is effortless. Going through the turns, there are very little body roll. Interior have lots of leg room for both front and rear passengers. Seats are comfortable. Control layouts gets a little used to but once figured out. Everything is easy to navigate. This is Truly the Ultimate Family Sports SUV

5 out of 5 stars, From a woman's perspective!

JCFloridaGirl , 08/11/2019

4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

Let me begin by saying, I don't know much about cars and this is my first Porsche purchase. I drove EVERY other mid-size luxury SUV and found the Cayenne to be the most fun to drove and that's ultimately why I bought it. When it came down to it for me....it was the Cayenne or the 2020 GLE Mercedes (I'm a REALTOR and needed a roomy back seat for clients). I think the technology was far superior and preferred in the Mercedes, but as one astute salesman said, "It's like driving a couch behind a steering wheel." I needed the comfort of an SUV but I wanted it to have the feel of a sports car. The Cayenne has the power and space of a truck, but with the new '19 design, drives like a sports car. SO FUN! I agree with all edmunds complaints. And living in Florida....the fan noise for the A/C (especially when I have clients in the car) is annoying. Here are my pet peeves (sharing in case Porsche is watching because I think I'm hooked for life!): I think it's dangerous that the car has to be on and gas running in order for the garage door opener function to work. Most people open the garage door first....then turn on their car. As a single woman, and for safety reasons, I always make sure I'm in my locked car before opening the garage door (so please don't tell me to use the wall switch). You can't do that in the Cayenne. After owning the car for a week, I left it outside overnight. When I woke up, the rotors looked rusted. I panicked and went onto a forum and learned you just need to drive it to kick off the rust. Nonetheless...disappointing but maybe there's no way around this. I wash/detail my own car/wheels every week myself...I don't like how the water drains. It rains every day in Florida in the summer and when I open doors (like the rear hatch), days later, water comes out. I have the attractive spyder wheels (they are a pain to clean by the way....do yourself a favor and buy the chemical guys' wheel woolies-best thing I ever did). But there is ALWAYS dirt kicked up by the wheels. I can wash my car, and later that day it looks like it needs to be washed/detailed again. For this reason, I wish I had driven to AZ to get the rhodium silver Cayenne I really wanted (I purchased the Biscay Blue in FL and it's VERY hard to keep clean although EVERYBODY raves about the color). The interior sleek black glass gets finger prints quickly; I keep a polishing cloth and spray in my console. As one other review said....when you slow down....the transmission gets clunky. I previously had a VW so I'm used to this. My number one frustration is the intrusive sound/security features. They can be heard while on the telephone by the person on the other line. I appreciate Porsche's concern for my safety....but these alarms are off the rails. During my first service, I'm going to see if there's anything they can do to shorten or terminate them. I work on a small Island. Sometimes I leave the office just to get to a house that's two blocks away, driving 15 mph. The seat belt reminder continues to SCREAM for MINUTES. I also find the warnings distracting while I drive. Once someone pulled out in front of me and the collision warning that flashed on my dash and the loud alarm, actually caused me to take my eyes off the road. I wish the seats were more comfortable...softer. They are pretty stiff. Also, when you're driving with the sunroof open...the air doesn't flow like it should. You get that helicopter sound.... I've only ever owned cars with sunroofs and never had this problem before. It's remedied by cracking the windows. I only share these complaints so that Porsche works on fixing them. I don't in any way regret the purchase. In short, you're buying what's under the hood. Everything else is nice but pretty expected in this price point. I have always preferred German engineering, I like the simplicity.

Write a review

See all 21 reviews