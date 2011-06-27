Used 2017 Porsche Cayenne for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Fuel Economy
Electric Range
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $46,995Great Deal | $6,413 below market
Certified 2017 Porsche Cayenne Base15,902 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Porsche West Broward - Davie / Florida
Color & Equipment Jet Black Metallic Exterior with Standard Interior in Luxor Beige Premium Package Plus Porsche Entry and Drive Lane Change Assist Power Seats with Memory Package Panoramic Roof System Roof Rails in Black -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche Cayenne with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AA2A27HKA82269
Stock: PA82269
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- $43,888Great Deal | $5,229 below market
Certified 2017 Porsche Cayenne Base25,155 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Rusnak/Pasadena Porsche - Pasadena / California
Porsche Certified, Asking Price $46,900, This 2017 Porsche Cayenne is a CARFAX One-Owner with a Clean CARFAX.A local Southern California Vehicle with low mileage, Comes in Palladium Metallic over Agate Gray Interior, Four brand new tires with just installed, Vehicle is nicely built for you every day commuting needs, features include Ventilated Seats, Seat Heating (Front), Window Trim in Black (High Gloss), Wheel Hub Cover w/Colored Porsche Crest, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6, 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, AWD, Palladium Metallic, Agate Gray w/Leather Seat Trim, 14-Way Power Seats w/Memory Package, Automatically Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors, Bi-Xenon Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System, Comfort Lighting Package, Comfort Lighting Package w/Memory Package, Electric Slide/Tilt Glass Sunroof, Electric Sunblinds for Rear Side Windows, Lane Change Assist (LCA), LED Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus, Porsche Entry & Drive, Power Steering Plus, Premium Plus Package, Reversing Camera Including Front & Rear ParkAssist, Seat Ventilation (Front & Rear ), Smoker Package, Wheels: 8J x 18" Cayenne S.Certified. Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Warranty Deductible: $0* 111 Point Inspection* Includes Trip Interruption reimbursement* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance* Limited Warranty: 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase dateWe're confident that once you've experienced the dedication and commitment of the Rusnak Standard and how we strive to embody it in every aspect of our dealership experiences, you simply won't want to do business anywhere else. So, if you're ready to enjoy a higher quality of luxury auto sales and service experiences, we'd like to humbly invite you to pay us a visit at one of our many dealerships. Come enjoy the Rusnak Standard of care and see why so many Southern California drivers put their trust in the Rusnak Auto Group.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche Cayenne with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AA2A23HKA88747
Stock: 13P00901
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $35,490Great Deal | $6,522 below market
2017 Porsche Cayenne Base59,355 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
ALM Gwinnett - Duluth / Georgia
PANORAMIC..NAVIGATION..BACKUP CAMERA..HEATED COOL SEATS..KEYLESS ENTRY..BLUETOOTH..2017 PORSCHE CAYENNE..GRAY ON BLACK..59K MILES..ALL PWR FULLY LOADED OPTIONS SUPER COLD AIR AC HEAT REAR DEFROST AUTO CLIMATE CNTRL AUTO CRUISE PWR WINDOWS PWR LOCKS PWR STEERING PWR MIRRORS PWR SEATS REAR DEFROST ALL ABS BRAKES FRONT SIDE IMPACT AIRBAGS TRACTION CNTRL SECURITY ALARM SYSTEM NON SMOKER LOOKS GOOD RUNS GREAT MUST SEE FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL DIRECT SALES TEAM AT 678-684-4444. WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!! WE DO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES, FULL FINANCING, SUB PRIME TO SUPER PRIME CREDIT HISTORY AND TRADE INS ARE WELCOME. ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ARE ACCEPTED. WE DO OFFER NATION WIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. OVER 14 YEARS IN ATLANTA OFFERING YOU THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED LUXURY!! CARFAX ADVANTAGE DEALER! WE BUY AND SELL WITH CONFIDENCE! BE THE FIRST ONE TO CALL!!! OVER 600 CARS LISTED ONLINE AT WWW.ALMGWINNETT.COM. ALL DESCRIPTIONS AND OPTIONS SELECTED SUBJECT TO CHANGE, PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche Cayenne with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AA2A25HKA89835
Stock: HKA89835
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- $39,290Great Deal
2017 Porsche Cayenne Base32,591 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Autos Of Dallas - Plano / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche Cayenne with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AA2A28HKA89361
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $54,731Great Deal | $5,946 below market
Certified 2017 Porsche Cayenne S21,586 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hendrick Porsche of Southpoint - Durham / North Carolina
WAS $56,567, FUEL EFFICIENT 24 MPG Hwy/17 MPG City! Porsche Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner, Clean, GREAT MILES 21,503! NAV, Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, All Wheel Drive, Tow Hitch, Turbo, Alloy Wheels, CONNECT PLUSKEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Power Liftgate, Turbocharged. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, All Wheel Drive, Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks.OPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE: Automatically Dimming Exterior & Interior Mirrors, Electric Sunblinds for Rear Side Windows, 14-Way Power Seats w/Memory Package, Panoramic Roof System, Front Seat Ventilation, Porsche Entry & Drive, Comfort Lighting Package w/Memory Package, Front & Rear Seat Heating, Reversing Camera Including Front & Rear ParkAssist, LED Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus, Lane Change Assist (LCA), BOSE SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, CONNECT PLUS, WHEELS: 9J X 20" CAYENNE SPORTDESIGN II: Tires: 20", LANE DEPARTURE WARNING W/LANE CHANGE ASSIST, TRAILER HITCH W/O TOW BALL, BLACK/LUXOR BEIGE, TWO-TONE PARTIAL LEATHER SEAT TRIM, STEERING WHEEL HEATING. Serviced hereAFFORDABLE TO OWNVehicles must pass an extensive 111-point checklist and inspection, 2 Year/Unlimited Mile Warranty from the date of sale, when/if New vehicle warranty has expired, Balance of original 4-year/50 Was $56,567.BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERThe philosophy of the entire team at Porsche Southpoint can be summed up in a simple phrase, "There is no substitute". We know the feeling that the Porsche Key in your left hand initiates. We know the feeling that the distinctive sound and feel of a Porsche brings forth. We know what you expect from your Porsche Experience.Pricing analysis performed on 8/29/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche Cayenne S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AB2A25HLA51349
Stock: PSP0001
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- $40,890Great Deal | $4,643 below market
2017 Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition28,472 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Unique Auto Mall - South Amboy / New Jersey
This 2017 Porsche Cayenne 4dr Platinum Edition AWD features a 3.6L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Tiptronic transmission. The vehicle is Jet Black Metallic with a Luxor Beige Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Navigation System, 14 Speakers, DVD-Audio, MP3 decoder, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear side impact airbag, Power Liftgate, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Spoiler, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Heated front seats, Partial Leather Seat Trim, Split folding rear seat, Passenger door bin, Wheels: 20 RS Spyder Design in Satin Platinum, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window wiper, 3.27 Axle Ratio Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, PCM, Power Lift Gate, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-707-3223 or prestigeautogroup@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AA2A20HKA82162
Stock: A82162
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- $48,989Great Deal | $4,899 below market
2017 Porsche Cayenne GTS61,452 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Jaguar Larchmont New Rochelle - New Rochelle / New York
Meteor Grey Metallic Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black; Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact Jaguar Land Rover Larchmont/New Rochelle today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2017 Porsche Cayenne GTS. This Porsche includes: PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE Mirror Memory Seat Memory Rear Parking Aid Back-Up Camera Power Passenger Seat Adjustable Steering Wheel Power Driver Seat Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Blind Spot Monitor Driver Adjustable Lumbar LANE CHANGE ASSIST (LCA) Blind Spot Monitor BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM SEAT CONSOLE TRIM IN LEATHER ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL W/PORSCHE ACTIVE SAFE Adaptive Cruise Control ANTHRACITE BIRCH INTERIOR PACKAGE Woodgrain Interior Trim REVERSING CAMERA INCLUDING FRONT Rear Parking Aid Back-Up Camera TIRES: 21 Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance WHEELS: 21 CAYENNE SPORT CLASSIC BLACK Tires - Front Performance Aluminum Wheels Tires - Rear Performance PREMIUM PACKAGE Mirror Memory Seat Memory Power Passenger Seat Adjustable Steering Wheel Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Driver Adjustable Lumbar LEATHER INTERIOR PACKAGE METEOR GREY METALLIC PIANO BLACK INTERIOR PACKAGE 18-WAY ADAPTIVE SPORT SEATS W/MEMORY PACKAGE Mirror Memory Seat Memory Power Passenger Seat Adjustable Steering Wheel Power Driver Seat Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Driver Adjustable Lumbar Bucket Seats PORSCHE DYNAMIC CHASSIS CONTROL (PDCC) *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This Porsche Cayenne GTS delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche Cayenne GTS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AD2A22HLA80852
Stock: HLA80852
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- $44,200Great Deal | $5,616 below market
Certified 2017 Porsche Cayenne Base25,910 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Porsche Santa Clarita - Valencia / California
FUEL EFFICIENT 24 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City!, $300 below Kelley Blue Book! CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 25,910! Cayenne trim. Leather Interior, Navigation, Power Liftgate, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, All Wheel Drive. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, iPod/MP3 Input. EXPERTS RAVE: "The Cayenne's specialty is peerless stability on curvy roads, yet it's also decent in an off-road environment. The height-adjustable air suspension provides plenty of clearance." -Edmunds.com. A GREAT VALUE: This Cayenne is priced $300 below Kelley Blue Book. MORE ABOUT US: The Galpin Difference Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche Cayenne with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AA2A2XHKA89474
Stock: SCP1064
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- $43,981Great Deal
2017 Porsche Cayenne Base31,027 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Cotroneo Auto Group - Addison / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche Cayenne with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AA2A26HKA82540
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $42,999Great Deal | $4,471 below market
Certified 2017 Porsche Cayenne Base30,098 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Porsche of Beachwood - Beachwood / Ohio
- 2017 Porsche Cayenne Platinum EditionPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 1715 miles below market average! Certified. Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Includes Trip Interruption reimbursement * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty * 111 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Limited Warranty: 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, PCM, Power Lift Gate, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Pre Owned Sales at 888-437-6796 or SDumperth@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche Cayenne with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AA2A29HKA80300
Stock: PP3093
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 03-19-2020
- $38,991Great Deal | $4,977 below market
Certified 2017 Porsche Cayenne Base42,430 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Porsche Mechanicsburg - Mechanicsburg / Pennsylvania
Heated Seats, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front & Rear Park Assist, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Panoramic Roof System, Power Liftgate, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. CARFAX One-Owner.What is a "One Price" store and how does it benefit you? Simply put we put our BEST and ONLY Price right here. We use a very sophisticated software systems that allows us to compare our vehicles to comparable vehicles NATIONWIDE. This ensures you get a great deal and eliminates the stress, hassle, aggravation, and anxiety of the dreaded negotiation process, and allows you to seamlessly purchase your dream car.Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details:* 111 Point Inspection* Includes Trip Interruption reimbursement* Limited Warranty: 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $0
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche Cayenne with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AA2A22HKA89209
Stock: HKA89209
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- $36,995Great Deal | $3,510 below market
2017 Porsche Cayenne S68,978 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Premier Auto Group NJ - Blackwood / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche Cayenne S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AB2A25HLA50508
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $53,995Great Deal | $7,285 below market
2017 Porsche Cayenne GTS41,446 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Legend Volkswagen - Amityville / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche Cayenne GTS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AD2A27HLA84041
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$38,495Great Deal | $5,381 below market
2017 Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition43,314 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Midwestern Auto Group - Dublin / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AA2A21HKA90755
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $59,900Good Deal | $3,233 below market
Certified 2017 Porsche Cayenne S12,799 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Rusnak/Pasadena Porsche - Pasadena / California
Porsche Certified, Asking Price $59,900, This 2017 Porsche Cayenne S is a CARFAX One-Owner with a Clean CARFAX.Vehicle was sold as New by Rusnak Pasadena Porsche, a local Southern California Vehicle with low mileage, Vehicle just had four brand new tires installed, Comes in Purpurite Metallic over Black interior, Vehicle is nicely optioned with many great features such as Premium Package, Reversing Camera Including Front & Rear ParkAssist, 14-Way Power Seats w/Memory Package, Automatically Dimming Exterior & Interior Mirrors, Bi-Xenon Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System, Comfort Lighting Package w/Memory Package, Front Seat Heating, Front Seat Ventilation, Panoramic Roof System, Porsche Entry & Drive, Window Trim in Black (High-Gloss), 20" RS Spyder Design Wheels, Wheel Center Caps with Colored Porsche Crest, Lane Change Assist (LCA), BOSE Surround Sound System, Cayenne S, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6, 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, AWD, Purpurite Metallic, Black w/Leather Seat Trim.Certified. Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Roadside Assistance* 111 Point Inspection* Limited Warranty: 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Includes Trip Interruption reimbursement* Warranty Deductible: $0* Transferable WarrantyWe're confident that once you've experienced the dedication and commitment of the Rusnak Standard and how we strive to embody it in every aspect of our dealership experiences, you simply won't want to do business anywhere else. So, if you're ready to enjoy a higher quality of luxury auto sales and service experiences, we'd like to humbly invite you to pay us a visit at one of our many dealerships. Come enjoy the Rusnak Standard of care and see why so many Southern California drivers put their trust in the Rusnak Auto Group.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche Cayenne S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AB2A20HLA52389
Stock: 13P00928
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $45,878Good Deal | $3,147 below market
Certified 2017 Porsche Cayenne Base16,980 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Porsche Downtown LA - Los Angeles / California
Loaded Cayenne with low mileage! Porsche of Downtown L.A. is proud to present you this beautiful 2017 Cayenne in Tiptronic transmission warranty covered through Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned CPO. It has an original MSRP of $71,345 and a Clean Carfax History of 1 Owner. The exterior color is a beautiful Moonlight Blue Metallic with Black and Luxor Beige interior. It is well equipped with Premium Package, Panoramic Roof System, Park Assist (Front and Rear) with Reversing Camera, Bi-Xenon Headlights Including Porsche Dynamic Light System, Power Steering Plus, Automatically Dimming Mirrors with Memory Package, Front Seat Heating, Comfort Lighting, Porsche Entry and Drive, Wheel Center Caps with Colored Porsche Crest, Lane Change Assist, Porsche Connect Plus, and more. Call us now to schedule a test drive with one of our Porsche Sales Consultants at (888) 824-4852 or visit our website for more information at https://www.porschedowntownla.com Trade Ins Welcome at the Porsche Downtown Los Angeles, Ca 90007
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche Cayenne with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AA2A25HKA89379
Stock: ZP3140M
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- $78,363Good Deal | $3,930 below market
Certified 2017 Porsche Cayenne Turbo11,760 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Beverly Hills Porsche - Los Angeles / California
ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX/NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, 2 SETS OF KEYS/OWNERS MANUAL, MSRP $130,220, Espresso/Cognac w/Two-Tone Natural Leather Seat Trim, 21" Cayenne SportEdition Wheels with Wheel Arch Extensions, Comfort Lighting Package w/Memory Package, Connect Plus, Electric Sunblinds for Rear Side Windows, Front Seat Ventilation, Lane Change Assist (LCA), Panoramic Roof System, Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus), Porsche Entry & Drive, Porsche Logo/Model Designation Painted, Premium Plus Package, Reversing Camera Including Front & Rear ParkAssist, Sport Chrono Package. 2017 Porsche Cayenne Turbo AWD 4.8L V8 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic Meteor Gray MetallicRecent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche Cayenne Turbo with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AC2A21HLA92865
Stock: U16328
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- $50,000Good Deal | $2,376 below market
Certified 2017 Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition18,999 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Porsche West Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
Exterior color: Mahogany Metallic Interior equipment: Standard Interior in Black/Luxor Beige 20" RS Spyder Design Wheels in Platinum Satin (9.5" rim width) Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel Lane Change Assist (LCA) Panoramic Roof System Porsche Entry & Drive Power Seats (14-way) with Memory Package Premium Package Preparation for Two-Tone Leather Interior i.c.w. Seat Ventilation Seat Ventilation (Front) Smoking Package
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AA2A20HKA91539
Stock: PC-PF26487
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-14-2020