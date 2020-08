Close

Rusnak/Pasadena Porsche - Pasadena / California

Porsche Certified, Asking Price $46,900, This 2017 Porsche Cayenne is a CARFAX One-Owner with a Clean CARFAX.A local Southern California Vehicle with low mileage, Comes in Palladium Metallic over Agate Gray Interior, Four brand new tires with just installed, Vehicle is nicely built for you every day commuting needs, features include Ventilated Seats, Seat Heating (Front), Window Trim in Black (High Gloss), Wheel Hub Cover w/Colored Porsche Crest, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6, 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, AWD, Palladium Metallic, Agate Gray w/Leather Seat Trim, 14-Way Power Seats w/Memory Package, Automatically Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors, Bi-Xenon Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System, Comfort Lighting Package, Comfort Lighting Package w/Memory Package, Electric Slide/Tilt Glass Sunroof, Electric Sunblinds for Rear Side Windows, Lane Change Assist (LCA), LED Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus, Porsche Entry & Drive, Power Steering Plus, Premium Plus Package, Reversing Camera Including Front & Rear ParkAssist, Seat Ventilation (Front & Rear ), Smoker Package, Wheels: 8J x 18" Cayenne S.Certified. Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Warranty Deductible: $0* 111 Point Inspection* Includes Trip Interruption reimbursement* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance* Limited Warranty: 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Porsche Cayenne with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WP1AA2A23HKA88747

Stock: 13P00901

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-30-2020