Jaguar Larchmont New Rochelle - New Rochelle / New York

Meteor Grey Metallic Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black; Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact Jaguar Land Rover Larchmont/New Rochelle today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2017 Porsche Cayenne GTS. This Porsche includes: PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE Mirror Memory Seat Memory Rear Parking Aid Back-Up Camera Power Passenger Seat Adjustable Steering Wheel Power Driver Seat Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Blind Spot Monitor Driver Adjustable Lumbar LANE CHANGE ASSIST (LCA) Blind Spot Monitor BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM SEAT CONSOLE TRIM IN LEATHER ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL W/PORSCHE ACTIVE SAFE Adaptive Cruise Control ANTHRACITE BIRCH INTERIOR PACKAGE Woodgrain Interior Trim REVERSING CAMERA INCLUDING FRONT Rear Parking Aid Back-Up Camera TIRES: 21 Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance WHEELS: 21 CAYENNE SPORT CLASSIC BLACK Tires - Front Performance Aluminum Wheels Tires - Rear Performance PREMIUM PACKAGE Mirror Memory Seat Memory Power Passenger Seat Adjustable Steering Wheel Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Driver Adjustable Lumbar LEATHER INTERIOR PACKAGE METEOR GREY METALLIC PIANO BLACK INTERIOR PACKAGE 18-WAY ADAPTIVE SPORT SEATS W/MEMORY PACKAGE Mirror Memory Seat Memory Power Passenger Seat Adjustable Steering Wheel Power Driver Seat Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Driver Adjustable Lumbar Bucket Seats PORSCHE DYNAMIC CHASSIS CONTROL (PDCC) *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This Porsche Cayenne GTS delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Porsche Cayenne GTS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WP1AD2A22HLA80852

Stock: HLA80852

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-27-2020