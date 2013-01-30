Used 2004 Porsche Cayenne for Sale Near Me

Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut

A Turbo Porsche for how much??? Yep. $7,995. Runs excellent. Strong motor. good transmission, tons of neck jerking power, good clean interior, factory navigation, 4.5L turbo V8, power sliding sunroof, BOSE sound system, premium aluminum alloy wheels, recently replaced air struts and brakes, Brembo brakes, height adjustable suspension, and so much more. It does have a CLEAN only 2nd owner title! yes. clean title and CLEAN CARFAX with zero accident history. For these reasons it is $7,995 and not a penny less. We will even deliver it to you for a small delivery fee if you so choose. Keep in mind...this was a $110,000 truck brand new!!! Now you can drive turbo Cayenne for the price of driving a Honda Civic! Buy it with cash or finance with only $1,800 down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings. Have good credit? We work with several lenders to get you the best rate. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? Not to worry. BAD or NO credit is perfectly acceptable with our Guaranteed Credit approval program available to ANYONE who has ANY FORM of income, whether it be paystubs, unemployment, self employment, Social Security, Disability..You name it, We accept it!!! Easy weekly payments deducted directly from your checking or savings and there is no penalty for early payoffs! Sales tax and registration are included in your down payment. Hurry before it goes!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Porsche Cayenne Turbo with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WP1AC29P84LA92937

Stock: A92937

Certified Pre-Owned: No

