Estimated values
2018 Porsche 718 Cayman 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,993
|$40,321
|$44,235
|Clean
|$36,194
|$39,464
|$43,260
|Average
|$34,597
|$37,750
|$41,309
|Rough
|$32,999
|$36,037
|$39,357
Estimated values
2018 Porsche 718 Cayman S 2dr Coupe (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,467
|$48,469
|$53,173
|Clean
|$43,507
|$47,439
|$52,001
|Average
|$41,587
|$45,379
|$49,655
|Rough
|$39,667
|$43,319
|$47,310
Estimated values
2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 2dr Coupe (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$58,870
|$61,109
|$63,872
|Clean
|$57,599
|$59,810
|$62,464
|Average
|$55,056
|$57,213
|$59,646
|Rough
|$52,514
|$54,616
|$56,829