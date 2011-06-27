Estimated values
2000 Nissan Xterra SE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,148
|$1,838
|$2,188
|Clean
|$1,033
|$1,653
|$1,973
|Average
|$803
|$1,284
|$1,544
|Rough
|$572
|$915
|$1,115
Estimated values
2000 Nissan Xterra SE 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,069
|$1,712
|$2,039
|Clean
|$962
|$1,540
|$1,839
|Average
|$747
|$1,196
|$1,439
|Rough
|$533
|$853
|$1,039
Estimated values
2000 Nissan Xterra XE V6 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$969
|$1,583
|$1,897
|Clean
|$872
|$1,424
|$1,711
|Average
|$678
|$1,107
|$1,339
|Rough
|$483
|$789
|$967
Estimated values
2000 Nissan Xterra XE V6 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$808
|$1,245
|$1,467
|Clean
|$727
|$1,120
|$1,324
|Average
|$564
|$870
|$1,036
|Rough
|$402
|$620
|$748
Estimated values
2000 Nissan Xterra XE 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$874
|$1,493
|$1,809
|Clean
|$787
|$1,343
|$1,631
|Average
|$611
|$1,044
|$1,277
|Rough
|$436
|$744
|$922