2018 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,342
|$23,314
|$25,541
|Clean
|$20,874
|$22,799
|$24,970
|Average
|$19,939
|$21,767
|$23,829
|Rough
|$19,004
|$20,736
|$22,688
2018 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,991
|$26,063
|$28,401
|Clean
|$23,466
|$25,486
|$27,766
|Average
|$22,415
|$24,333
|$26,497
|Rough
|$21,364
|$23,180
|$25,228
2018 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,122
|$27,104
|$29,342
|Clean
|$24,572
|$26,504
|$28,687
|Average
|$23,471
|$25,305
|$27,375
|Rough
|$22,371
|$24,106
|$26,064
2018 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,329
|$24,355
|$26,644
|Clean
|$21,840
|$23,817
|$26,049
|Average
|$20,861
|$22,739
|$24,858
|Rough
|$19,883
|$21,662
|$23,668
2018 Nissan Pathfinder SV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,679
|$21,450
|$23,451
|Clean
|$19,248
|$20,976
|$22,927
|Average
|$18,386
|$20,027
|$21,879
|Rough
|$17,524
|$19,078
|$20,832
2018 Nissan Pathfinder S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,841
|$20,799
|$23,010
|Clean
|$18,428
|$20,339
|$22,496
|Average
|$17,603
|$19,418
|$21,467
|Rough
|$16,777
|$18,498
|$20,439
2018 Nissan Pathfinder SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,002
|$20,850
|$22,938
|Clean
|$18,585
|$20,389
|$22,426
|Average
|$17,753
|$19,466
|$21,401
|Rough
|$16,921
|$18,544
|$20,376
2018 Nissan Pathfinder S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,793
|$19,660
|$21,768
|Clean
|$17,404
|$19,225
|$21,281
|Average
|$16,624
|$18,355
|$20,308
|Rough
|$15,845
|$17,486
|$19,336