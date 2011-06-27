  1. Home
2016 Nissan Murano Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Murano Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,287$20,696$23,120
Clean$17,783$20,115$22,456
Average$16,773$18,951$21,129
Rough$15,764$17,788$19,802
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Murano S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,794$15,882$17,983
Clean$13,413$15,435$17,467
Average$12,652$14,543$16,435
Rough$11,890$13,650$15,403
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Murano Platinum HEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid S/C CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,122$22,621$25,135
Clean$19,566$21,985$24,414
Average$18,456$20,713$22,971
Rough$17,345$19,441$21,528
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Murano SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,841$20,166$22,505
Clean$17,348$19,599$21,860
Average$16,364$18,466$20,568
Rough$15,379$17,332$19,276
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Murano Platinum HEV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid S/C CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,427$21,887$24,362
Clean$18,891$21,272$23,663
Average$17,819$20,041$22,265
Rough$16,747$18,811$20,866
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Murano Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,216$21,684$24,168
Clean$18,685$21,075$23,474
Average$17,625$19,856$22,087
Rough$16,564$18,637$20,700
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Murano SV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,936$18,129$20,335
Clean$15,497$17,619$19,751
Average$14,617$16,600$18,584
Rough$13,737$15,581$17,417
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Murano SL HEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid S/C CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,232$21,681$24,144
Clean$18,701$21,071$23,451
Average$17,640$19,853$22,065
Rough$16,579$18,634$20,679
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Murano SL HEV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid S/C CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,536$20,943$23,366
Clean$18,025$20,355$22,696
Average$17,002$19,177$21,354
Rough$15,979$18,000$20,013
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Murano S 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,725$16,751$18,789
Clean$14,319$16,280$18,250
Average$13,506$15,338$17,172
Rough$12,693$14,397$16,093
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Murano SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,148$19,514$21,895
Clean$16,675$18,966$21,266
Average$15,729$17,869$20,010
Rough$14,782$16,772$18,753
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Murano SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,912$17,009$19,120
Clean$14,501$16,531$18,571
Average$13,678$15,575$17,474
Rough$12,854$14,619$16,376
Sell my 2016 Nissan Murano with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Murano near you

FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Nissan Murano on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Nissan Murano with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,413 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,435 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Murano is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Nissan Murano with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,413 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,435 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Nissan Murano, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Nissan Murano with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,413 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,435 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Nissan Murano. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Nissan Murano and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Nissan Murano ranges from $11,890 to $17,983, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Nissan Murano is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.