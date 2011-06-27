Vehicle overview

Sometimes, there's a fine line between genius and insanity. And it looks as if that's right where the 2013 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet resides. Combining the attributes of a crossover SUV with the open-air fun of a convertible, the CrossCabriolet may strike you as either the answer to a question nobody asked, or the greatest automotive idea in decades.

The brilliant side of the CrossCabriolet is clear just from the advantages it offers over most every other convertible for sale. These include a spacious rear seat where two adults can ride in comfort, a relatively large trunk that still provides plenty of capacity even with the top folded down and a relatively high, "command of the road" seating position that has helped make crossover SUVs so popular. There's also standard all-wheel drive that makes this fun-in-the-sun Murano spin-off a true four-season drop top.

The questionable side of this Nissan comes into play when you consider the styling and price. The former is undeniably odd, while the latter is hefty. To be fair, the CrossCabriolet comes in a single, loaded trim level, and similarly equipped vehicles from premium brands can cost even more. Offering a more affordable, front-wheel-drive version with fewer bells and whistles could conceivably boost its appeal, but for 2013, the Murano convertible remains AWD only.

There are several other convertibles to consider at this price point, and plenty of other SUVs, but there's nothing quite like the 2013 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet. Sure, the 2013 Jeep Wrangler is a convertible SUV as well, but that's like comparing appletinis and Orange Crush. Frankly, the CrossCabriolet is so unique that the folks at Nissan are either visionaries or absolutely nuts. Perhaps they're a little bit of both.