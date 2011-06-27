  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
  4. Used 2011 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(10)
Appraise this car

2011 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet Review

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious backseat
  • big trunk for a convertible
  • commanding driving position
  • Only available in fully loaded all-wheel-drive trim
  • noticeable cowl shake.
Other years
2014
2013
2012
2011
Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet for Sale
2014
2013
2012
2011
List Price Estimate
$7,331 - $10,050
Used Murano CrossCabriolet for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

It's a little bizarre and certainly pricey, but the 2011 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet surprisingly makes sense for anyone looking for a convertible with some real practicality.

Vehicle overview

"This just doesn't seem right. I'm in a Nissan Murano, but the roof is missing. At the same time, I'm in a convertible, but I'm really high off the ground. Weird."

This seems like the typical conversation that will commence within your imagination upon driving the 2011 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet for the first time. Indeed, this is a weird car, both in appearance and concept. The regular Murano's styling is far from conventional, but when you remove two doors, chop off the roof and give it a coupelike trunk lid, "conventional" is just about the last word that pops to mind. And, really, it's surprising that doing such a thing to a midsize crossover SUV popped into Nissan's collective mind at all.

To begin with, it's big. If you want this much rear seat legroom in a convertible, you'll need to scrounge up $450,000 for a Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe or search eBay for a '62 Lincoln Continental. The trunk is also relatively enormous, swallowing a vacation's worth of luggage even with the roof down. Then there's the elevated ride height. You certainly don't need it for off-roading, but countless drivers will enjoy that "commanding" view of the road that's been a selling point of SUVs for the better part of two decades.

So as far as convertibles are concerned, the 2011 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet is quite practical. It also has some consumer-style value if you consider that similarly equipped luxury-badged convertibles cost thousands more. Still, it's hard not to be shocked by the CrossCab's sticker price of $47,000, even if every item from the options list of the regular Murano is included. We would welcome a cheaper, more modestly equipped version, as well as one that lacks the standard but mostly pointless all-wheel-drive system. That way, the CrossCabriolet would make even more sense -- even if it remained a little weird.

2011 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet models

The 2011 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet is a two-door convertible variant of the regular Murano crossover SUV. It's available in only one loaded trim level that comes standard with 20-inch alloy wheels, automatic xenon headlights, foglights, heated mirrors, a fully powered soft top and keyless ignition/entry. Inside, it gets automatic dual-zone climate control, cruise control, a rearview camera, an eight-way power driver seat with power lumbar adjustment, driver seat memory functions, heated front seats, leather upholstery, a heated and power-operated tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and an auto-dimming mirror.

Standard electronic features include a navigation system (with real-time traffic updates), Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a seven-speaker Bose sound system (with an iPod interface, an auxiliary audio jack, 9.3GB of digital music storage, a CD player and satellite radio). The only options are extra-charge roof and interior leather colors.

2011 Highlights

The 2011 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet is a new convertible variant of Nissan's popular SUV.

Performance & mpg

The 2011 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 that produces 265 horsepower and 248 pound-feet of torque. All-wheel drive and a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) are standard.

In Edmunds performance testing, the CrossCabriolet went from zero to 60 mph in 8.2 seconds -- just 0.3 second slower than the regular Murano. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 17 mpg city/22 mpg highway. Unlike the regular Murano, which takes regular gas, the CrossCabriolet requires premium.

Safety

The CrossCabriolet comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, pop-up roll bars, front seat side airbags and door-mounted curtain-style side airbags. In Edmunds brake testing, the Murano CrossCabriolet came to a stop from 60 mph in 124 feet -- a good distance for an SUV-sized vehicle.

Driving

The 2011 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet's CVT does a good job of keeping the powerful V6 in its sweet spot without the sort of revving drone typically associated with CVT-equipped cars. Handling is similar to that of the regular Murano, with commendable control and steering that's well weighted, with a decent amount of information transmitted to the driver's hands. Still, compared to just about any convertible car, the CrossCabriolet feels like a lumbering pachyderm around corners. The ride is reasonably compliant, though the standard 20-inch wheels don't exactly make things supple.

Removing the roof of any vehicle -- be it a coupe or crossover -- obviously weakens the structure. While Nissan reinforced the CrossCabriolet, bigger bumps still send vibrations through the steering wheel and make the windshield header wiggle from side to side. We probably would have hailed the CrossCabrio for structural integrity 10 or so years ago, but compared to other new convertibles, this Nissan's structure seems a little flaccid.

Interior

Convertibles are not supposed to be spacious. The people who end up riding in back are usually either tiny or have lost a round of rock-paper-scissors. However, the CrossCabriolet is different, since it offers legitimate hip- and legroom for two adults back there. It is not just spacious for a convertible -- it's spacious, period. It's also pretty easy to get back there as long as you roll down the large rear windows. The doors are long, though, and entry and exit can be tricky in parking lots. We also don't find the tinny sound the doors produce when you bang them closed to be particularly becoming for a vehicle costing nearly $50,000.

On the upside, the CrossCab's trunk is quite large for a convertible. Even with the top lowered, it easily holds two stacked golf bags and a sizable suitcase. Many convertibles struggle to match that with the roof raised.

Otherwise, the CrossCabriolet shares its cabin with a fully loaded regular Murano. The dash design is identical, with the same well-sorted electronics controls, and overall quality is strong. The seats are comfortable and most people should find the driving position ideal.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet.

5(50%)
4(20%)
3(20%)
2(10%)
1(0%)
4.1
10 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I'm Not Disappointed But ....
jpw56,09/26/2011
I traded in an SUV and a hard top convertible in the hopes I would be able to have just one car that had the attributes of both. This does, for the most part. As others say, it's either love it or hate it. It clearly is a looker and folks either think its cool or ugly. It's definitely not a performance vehicle, but it doesn't claim to be. It's a very heavy vehicle and back seat access can be a pain, but the good seems to outweigh the bad, so far. It has memory seating so if you set your preferences, it will revert back with a touch of a button. The nav and leather upgraded interior is lovely and comfortable and to me, the only downside is that it requires premium petrol.
So Glad I Purchased It!
rob_d,08/14/2012
As some reviewers have commented across other websites, you either love this car or hate it. After driving it for some 6 months and 12,000 miles, and having made multiple 400 mile trips through both snow and through 100F heat, I absolutely love this car! There are not many AWD convertibles out there, and while it was never meant to be a sports car, this crossover has been everything I could have wanted in an AWD convertible for taking long trips over mountains. The build quality is excellent and I have not experienced any of the difficulties (handling, door weight, etc.) noted in other reviews I read before purchasing. And get used to compliments from truckers and teenagers. It's non stop!
I think critics are crazy
strotherdc01,11/02/2012
I was intrigued to find a family man's convertible but I was discouraged by the critics reviews. I decided to go look at it and drive it for myself. I loved it! It was responsive, roomy (for a convertible) and completely loaded. So I bought it! My MPG's have been about 22. I love the tan leather and the seats are extremely comfortable.
Fun car for the young
pesci,06/17/2013
This car isn't for older drivers. The backseat is very difficult to get into for passengers and the doors are heavy and of course, it sits high. You will also get some top and cowl rattle If you can get passed the above, then this is the car for you. Its fun It looks nice It rides very nice. Life is good with the top down in this car. I have had mine for several thousand miles and love it! It rides great and the leather feels even better. It hasn't leaked a drop even in heavy rain. It's a lot of fun and the luxurious interior is a step up for me having come from Honda. The GPS isn't all that great but nice to have with the large touch screen
See all 10 reviews of the 2011 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 4
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
265 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2011 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet features & specs
More about the 2011 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
More About This Model

From the first we found the idea of a Nissan Murano convertible just too weird to be true. It seemed like the sort of unsubstantiated rumor generated by someone on some blog that gets passed around despite its absurdity. Even when we heard official confirmation that Nissan would indeed be creating a drop-top Murano, we still addressed it with the same attitude typically reserved for aliens, Sasquatch and "Elvis Alive on Guam!" We would believe it when we saw it.

Well, here we are sitting in the 2011 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet, and to be safe, we're keeping our eyes open for a 7-foot furry creature riding shotgun with The King on board a Klingon battle cruiser. Yet just because that weird rumor turned out to be true doesn't make this resulting vehicle any less strange — in concept or appearance.

Nissan took its avant-garde Murano crossover, lopped off the roof and hatchback, removed the rear doors and lengthened the front doors by nearly 8 inches. It might look smaller, but the length and wheelbase are unchanged, as are the continuously variable transmission (CVT) and general interior design. The 3.5-liter V6 receives only a minor power bump. Driving it is therefore a strange sensation. It accelerates like a Murano, it steers like a Murano and the view from the driver seat is just like in a Murano. But then you notice the cowl shake, the wind noise coming through the canvas roof and the fact that rear visibility is actually worse.

There's nothing really with which to compare the Murano CrossCabriolet, since the only other convertible SUV is a Jeep Wrangler. So it would be pretty easy to shrug off the CrossCab as just an oddity destined for a display at some car museum titled, "What Were They Thinking?" Yet once we got beyond the shock of its existence, this strange creature actually started to make some sense. (This might sound weird, but then weirder things have turned out to be true.)

Used 2011 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet Overview

The Used 2011 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet is offered in the following submodels: Murano CrossCabriolet SUV. Available styles include 2dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolets are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet.

Can't find a used 2011 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolets you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $22,796.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $22,443.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet for sale - 7 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $7,575.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $14,509.

Should I lease or buy a 2011 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet lease specials

Related Used 2011 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles