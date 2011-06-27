Vehicle overview

"This just doesn't seem right. I'm in a Nissan Murano, but the roof is missing. At the same time, I'm in a convertible, but I'm really high off the ground. Weird."

This seems like the typical conversation that will commence within your imagination upon driving the 2011 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet for the first time. Indeed, this is a weird car, both in appearance and concept. The regular Murano's styling is far from conventional, but when you remove two doors, chop off the roof and give it a coupelike trunk lid, "conventional" is just about the last word that pops to mind. And, really, it's surprising that doing such a thing to a midsize crossover SUV popped into Nissan's collective mind at all.

To begin with, it's big. If you want this much rear seat legroom in a convertible, you'll need to scrounge up $450,000 for a Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe or search eBay for a '62 Lincoln Continental. The trunk is also relatively enormous, swallowing a vacation's worth of luggage even with the roof down. Then there's the elevated ride height. You certainly don't need it for off-roading, but countless drivers will enjoy that "commanding" view of the road that's been a selling point of SUVs for the better part of two decades.

So as far as convertibles are concerned, the 2011 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet is quite practical. It also has some consumer-style value if you consider that similarly equipped luxury-badged convertibles cost thousands more. Still, it's hard not to be shocked by the CrossCab's sticker price of $47,000, even if every item from the options list of the regular Murano is included. We would welcome a cheaper, more modestly equipped version, as well as one that lacks the standard but mostly pointless all-wheel-drive system. That way, the CrossCabriolet would make even more sense -- even if it remained a little weird.