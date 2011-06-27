  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(6)
2012 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet Review

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious backseat
  • big trunk (for a convertible)
  • commanding driving position.
  • Available only in all-wheel-drive trim
  • noticeable cowl shake
  • large yet insubstantial doors.
List Price Estimate
$11,572 - $15,371
Used Murano CrossCabriolet for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

It's a little bizarre and certainly pricey, but the 2012 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet makes surprising sense for anyone looking for a convertible with some real practicality.

Vehicle overview

Just when we think we've seen every possible body style under the sun, out pops the 2012 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet. This midsize four-passenger vehicle takes key attributes of two wildly divergent categories -- the car-based crossover SUV and the soft-top convertible -- and combines them to create something thoroughly unique. Whether or not that's a good thing depends on your perspective.

On the positive side, this two-door convertible version of Nissan's four-door Murano offers several distinct advantages over virtually every other convertible on the road. The spacious rear seat can comfortably seat two people and the comparatively large trunk provides plenty of cargo room even with the power-operated cloth top folded down. This Murano also retains the relatively tall seating position that has helped make crossovers so popular.

That said, the Murano CrossCabriolet has its share of weaknesses, not the least of which is its oddball appearance. The fact that it's only offered in a single fully loaded trim level gives it a steep price point, although it's fair to say that similarly equipped vehicles from other luxury brands cost more. Dispensing with the all-wheel-drive system and offering a more affordable entry-level CrossCabriolet without all the bells and whistles might even make this Nissan a star in rental car fleets in California and Hawaii.

There are several other convertibles to consider at this price point, and plenty of other SUVs, but there's nothing quite like the 2012 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet. Sure, the Jeep Wrangler is a convertible SUV as well, but that's like comparing appletinis and Orange Crush. Frankly, the CrossCabriolet is so unique that the folks at Nissan are either visionaries or absolutely nuts. Perhaps they're a little bit of both.

2012 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet models

The 2012 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet is a two-door, four-passenger convertible version of the regular Murano crossover SUV.

It's available in only one loaded trim level that comes standard with 20-inch alloy wheels, automatic xenon headlights, foglamps, heated mirrors, a fully powered soft top and keyless ignition/entry. Inside, it gets automatic dual-zone climate control, cruise control, leather upholstery, heated front seats, an eight-way power driver seat with power lumbar adjustment and memory functions, a heated and power-adjustable tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an auto-dimming mirror, a rearview camera, Bluetooth and a seven-speaker Bose audio system with a CD player, satellite radio, an iPod/USB audio interface and an audio/video input.

The only options are upgraded leather upholstery and a navigation system with a touchscreen interface, real-time traffic/weather updates and Bluetooth streaming audio.

2012 Highlights

The 2012 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet's touchscreen navigation system, which includes Bluetooth streaming audio, moves from the standard equipment list to a stand-alone option.

Performance & mpg

The 2012 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 that produces 265 horsepower and 248 pound-feet of torque. All-wheel drive and a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) are standard.

In Edmunds performance testing, the CrossCabriolet went from zero to 60 mph in 8.2 seconds -- just 0.3 second slower than the regular Murano. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 17 mpg city/22 mpg highway. Unlike the regular Murano, which takes regular gas, the CrossCabriolet prefers premium fuel.

Safety

The 2012 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, pop-up roll bars, front-seat side airbags, door-mounted side curtain airbags and active front head restraints.

In Edmunds brake testing, the CrossCabriolet came to a stop from 60 mph in 124 feet -- a good distance for an SUV-sized vehicle.

Driving

The CVT of the 2012 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet does a good job of keeping the powerful V6 in its sweet spot without the sort of drone typically associated with other CVT-equipped vehicles. And while the CrossCabriolet looks wildly different, it handles much like a conventional Murano, with commendable body control and steering that's well weighted. Plus, a decent amount of information from the tires is transmitted to the driver's hands. Still, compared to just about any convertible car, the CrossCabriolet feels like a lumbering pachyderm around corners. The ride is reasonably compliant, though the standard 20-inch wheels don't exactly make things supple.

We'll remind you that slicing off the roof of any vehicle weakens its structure, so there's an engineering challenge in minimizing the consequences. And while Nissan has reinforced the CrossCabriolet's structure, bigger bumps still send vibrations through the steering wheel and make the windshield header wiggle from side to side. We probably would have hailed the CrossCabrio for its structural integrity 10 or so years ago, but compared to other new convertibles, this Nissan's structure seems a little flaccid. Nevertheless, it is incredibly fun to drive around in such an extravagantly unique convertible.

Interior

Convertibles are not supposed to be spacious. The people who end up riding in back are usually either tiny or have lost a round of Rock-Paper-Scissors. However, the CrossCabriolet is different from almost all other convertibles because it does indeed offer legitimate hip- and legroom in a backseat that will accommodate two adults. It is not just spacious for a convertible; it's spacious, period. It's also pretty easy to get back there as long as you roll down the large rear windows. The doors are long, though, so entry and exit can be tricky in parking lots. We also don't find the tinny, insubstantial sound the doors produce when you bang them closed to be particularly becoming for a vehicle that costs nearly $50,000.

On the upside, the CrossCab's trunk is quite large for a convertible. Even with the top lowered, it easily holds two stacked golf bags and a sizable suitcase. Many convertibles struggle to match that with the roof raised.

Otherwise, the CrossCabriolet shares its cabin with a fully loaded regular Murano. The dash design is identical, with the same well-sorted electronics controls, and overall quality is strong. The seats are comfortable and most people should find the driving position ideal.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet.

5(83%)
4(0%)
3(17%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
6 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A Perfect Choice
violinmom,03/12/2012
I have been searching for a car that would fill my needs for AWD but have a fun factor, have been driving a full sized SUV for years and was craving a sporty fun car..our climate tho requires AWD..really loved the idea of this cross cabriolet..was fun to drive in test drive, was roomy enough, sat up a little higher..had AWD..and i like that not everyone has one! but some online reviews had me a little concerned. well...I have had it for a month, and i adore it, was the perfect choice, i have no complaints at all, its really fun, looks cool, different and not common to see lots of them..all things i like.
Reviewers just don't get it....
925349,10/17/2012
Ok, we have all seen the negative reviews. Actually, one negative review copied by a lot of others...that obviously, never drove the car!! This car is one of the GREAT ONES! It has every creature comfort, plenty of power, a great roadster look, ease of entry, great roominess in the comfortable back seats, and has led to one GREAT SUMMER OF FUN. At this time, you won't see many on the road because that one reviewer scared the masses, but he will be made to look as stupid as those that dissed on the MUSTANG and the CORVETTE when they first came public. We know how that turned out! Kudos to ...and anyone that thinks this looks like a jeep..get GLASSES. ;)) Five Stars from CT!!!
Very impressed
volvovespa,05/22/2012
So I bought the CrossCab as a quarter-life-crisis car. I live in central WI and this makes a great summer and winter driver (keeping my Volvo C30 as my every day chaser). I'm very impressed with the feel and preformance of this car, and the room! I read the 3 reviews on Edmunds for the 2011 and I was a bit nervous. The main complaints seemed to be: wind noise (umm... its a convertible), heavy doors (very typical of a coupe... especially in an suv package), windshield vibration (haven't experienced this), and rear visability with the top up (yes... this was one that bummed me out, but it wasn't as bad as I thought when I went on the test drive). If you like it, give it a shot. Its nice
Fantastic all season car
hillbillydoc,03/06/2014
I have had my 2011 Murano Crosscabriolet for 2 1/2 years, and 40,000 miles later I absolutely love it. This car is an extremely fun drive with the top down. With the top up, road noise is better than other convertibles that I have owned. Yes, the rear visibility is a bit diminished, but not terrible. There is some rattle from the window, but again this is common with many convertibles. The car is very comfortable to drive on road trips, and the interior and driver interfaces are top notch. I have driven this car in all conditions, including snow, and have been happy with the performance.
See all 6 reviews of the 2012 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 4
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
265 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2012 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet features & specs
