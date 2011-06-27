Vehicle overview

Just when we think we've seen every possible body style under the sun, out pops the 2012 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet. This midsize four-passenger vehicle takes key attributes of two wildly divergent categories -- the car-based crossover SUV and the soft-top convertible -- and combines them to create something thoroughly unique. Whether or not that's a good thing depends on your perspective.

On the positive side, this two-door convertible version of Nissan's four-door Murano offers several distinct advantages over virtually every other convertible on the road. The spacious rear seat can comfortably seat two people and the comparatively large trunk provides plenty of cargo room even with the power-operated cloth top folded down. This Murano also retains the relatively tall seating position that has helped make crossovers so popular.

That said, the Murano CrossCabriolet has its share of weaknesses, not the least of which is its oddball appearance. The fact that it's only offered in a single fully loaded trim level gives it a steep price point, although it's fair to say that similarly equipped vehicles from other luxury brands cost more. Dispensing with the all-wheel-drive system and offering a more affordable entry-level CrossCabriolet without all the bells and whistles might even make this Nissan a star in rental car fleets in California and Hawaii.

There are several other convertibles to consider at this price point, and plenty of other SUVs, but there's nothing quite like the 2012 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet. Sure, the Jeep Wrangler is a convertible SUV as well, but that's like comparing appletinis and Orange Crush. Frankly, the CrossCabriolet is so unique that the folks at Nissan are either visionaries or absolutely nuts. Perhaps they're a little bit of both.