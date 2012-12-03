Used 2012 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet for Sale Near Me
6 listings
- 83,815 miles
$13,492
- 60,385 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,500
- 106,365 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$12,343
- 130,000 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,950
- 39,475 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,777
- 76,970 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,995
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
violinmom,03/12/2012
I have been searching for a car that would fill my needs for AWD but have a fun factor, have been driving a full sized SUV for years and was craving a sporty fun car..our climate tho requires AWD..really loved the idea of this cross cabriolet..was fun to drive in test drive, was roomy enough, sat up a little higher..had AWD..and i like that not everyone has one! but some online reviews had me a little concerned. well...I have had it for a month, and i adore it, was the perfect choice, i have no complaints at all, its really fun, looks cool, different and not common to see lots of them..all things i like.
