Used 2012 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet for Sale Near Me

6 listings
Murano CrossCabriolet Reviews & Specs
  • 2012 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet in Gray
    used

    2012 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet

    83,815 miles

    $13,492

    Details
  • 2011 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet in Off White/Cream
    used

    2011 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet

    60,385 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,500

    Details
  • 2011 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet in Off White/Cream
    used

    2011 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet

    106,365 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $12,343

    Details
  • 2011 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet in Black
    used

    2011 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet

    130,000 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,950

    Details
  • 2014 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet in Gray
    used

    2014 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet

    39,475 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,777

    Details
  • 2014 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet in Black
    used

    2014 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet

    76,970 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,995

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet

See all 6 reviews
A Perfect Choice
violinmom,03/12/2012
I have been searching for a car that would fill my needs for AWD but have a fun factor, have been driving a full sized SUV for years and was craving a sporty fun car..our climate tho requires AWD..really loved the idea of this cross cabriolet..was fun to drive in test drive, was roomy enough, sat up a little higher..had AWD..and i like that not everyone has one! but some online reviews had me a little concerned. well...I have had it for a month, and i adore it, was the perfect choice, i have no complaints at all, its really fun, looks cool, different and not common to see lots of them..all things i like.
