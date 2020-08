Used 2013 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet for Sale Near Me

Bosak Motor Sales - Merrillville / Indiana

Recent Arrival! Murano CrossCabriolet Gun Metallic CARFAX One-Owner. ***ALL WHEEL DRIVE***, ***LOWEST MILES OF ALL***, ***CONVERTIBLE***, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Compass, Convertible roof lining, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/CD/RDS/MP3/WMA Reader, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel. Odometer is 32719 miles below market average!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JN8AZ1FY3EW300458

Stock: M20703A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020