Used 2011 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet for Sale

6 listings
  • $12,500

    2011 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet Base

    60,385 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    DMV Auto Group - Falls Church / Virginia

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JN8AZ1FY0BW000632
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $12,343

    2011 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet Base

    106,365 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Hudson Nissan of Charleston - Charleston / South Carolina

    CALL TODAY 843-571-2810 TO CONFIRM AVAILABILITY. OR VISIT US IN WEST ASHLEY AT 1714 SAVANNAH HWY CHARLESTON, SC.** CLEAN CARFAX **, ** HEATED LEATHER SEATS **, ** AWD/ALL-WHEEL DRIVE **, ** BLIND SPOT WARNING SYSTEM **, ** POWER SEATS **, Rear Backup Camera, Navigation/Nav/GPS, Heated Seats, Power Convertible, Mention this advertisement to the dealer to receive the advertised price..2011 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet 2D Sport Utility Glacier Pearl LEATHER/CONVERTIBLE Clean CARFAX. AWD CVT 3.5L V6 DOHC 24VPrice includes motor vehicle closing fee of $629. Buyer is responsible for state, county and city taxes, tag, title and registration fees in the state where the vehicle will be registered. Price does not include any dealer-installed options. Offer good while supplies last. Mention this advertisement to the dealer to receive the advertised price.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JN8AZ1FY7BW003575
    Stock: T003575
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-06-2020

  • $9,950

    2011 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet Base

    130,000 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Atlanta Fine Cars - Jonesboro / Georgia

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JN8AZ1FY3BW002682
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $13,492

    2012 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet Base

    83,815 miles
    Delivery available*

    John Jones Chevrolet Buick of Scottsburg - Scottsburg / Indiana

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JN8AZ1FY2CW100295
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $17,777

    2014 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet Base

    39,475 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Bosak Motor Sales - Merrillville / Indiana

    Recent Arrival! Murano CrossCabriolet Gun Metallic CARFAX One-Owner. ***ALL WHEEL DRIVE***, ***LOWEST MILES OF ALL***, ***CONVERTIBLE***, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Compass, Convertible roof lining, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/CD/RDS/MP3/WMA Reader, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel. Odometer is 32719 miles below market average! See this at www.bosakmotor.comBR>Used vehicle pricing does not include tax, tag, title, $199 doc fee, dealer installed options and reconditioning fees.TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER!BUY ONLINE-TEXT EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR!FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR!IT'S THAT EASY!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JN8AZ1FY3EW300458
    Stock: M20703A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-24-2020

  • $13,995

    2014 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet Base

    76,970 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Beaty Chevrolet - Knoxville / Tennessee

    Beaty Chevrolet Company is delighted to offer this great 2014 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet in Super Black Beautifully equipped with 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5.173 Axle Ratio, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Convertible roof lining, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Glass rear window, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD/RDS/MP3/WMA Reader, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers! Vin decoding may not always be 100% accurate. Vehicle descriptions may not always be accurate. Please see Dealership Sales Associate.Beaty Chevrolet is Family Owned and Operated since 1933.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JN8AZ1FY2EW300922
    Stock: 23160B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

Showing 1 - 6 out of 6 listings
