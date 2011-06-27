Used 2011 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $12,500
2011 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet Base60,385 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
DMV Auto Group - Falls Church / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ1FY0BW000632
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,343
2011 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet Base106,365 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hudson Nissan of Charleston - Charleston / South Carolina
CALL TODAY 843-571-2810 TO CONFIRM AVAILABILITY. OR VISIT US IN WEST ASHLEY AT 1714 SAVANNAH HWY CHARLESTON, SC.** CLEAN CARFAX **, ** HEATED LEATHER SEATS **, ** AWD/ALL-WHEEL DRIVE **, ** BLIND SPOT WARNING SYSTEM **, ** POWER SEATS **, Rear Backup Camera, Navigation/Nav/GPS, Heated Seats, Power Convertible, Mention this advertisement to the dealer to receive the advertised price..2011 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet 2D Sport Utility Glacier Pearl LEATHER/CONVERTIBLE Clean CARFAX. AWD CVT 3.5L V6 DOHC 24VPrice includes motor vehicle closing fee of $629. Buyer is responsible for state, county and city taxes, tag, title and registration fees in the state where the vehicle will be registered. Price does not include any dealer-installed options. Offer good while supplies last. Mention this advertisement to the dealer to receive the advertised price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ1FY7BW003575
Stock: T003575
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- $9,950
2011 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet Base130,000 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Atlanta Fine Cars - Jonesboro / Georgia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ1FY3BW002682
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,492
2012 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet Base83,815 milesDelivery available*
John Jones Chevrolet Buick of Scottsburg - Scottsburg / Indiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ1FY2CW100295
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$17,777
2014 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet Base39,475 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bosak Motor Sales - Merrillville / Indiana
Recent Arrival! Murano CrossCabriolet Gun Metallic CARFAX One-Owner. ***ALL WHEEL DRIVE***, ***LOWEST MILES OF ALL***, ***CONVERTIBLE***, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Compass, Convertible roof lining, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/CD/RDS/MP3/WMA Reader, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel. Odometer is 32719 miles below market average! See this at www.bosakmotor.comBR>Used vehicle pricing does not include tax, tag, title, $199 doc fee, dealer installed options and reconditioning fees.TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER!BUY ONLINE-TEXT EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR!FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR!IT'S THAT EASY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ1FY3EW300458
Stock: M20703A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $13,995
2014 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet Base76,970 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Beaty Chevrolet - Knoxville / Tennessee
Beaty Chevrolet Company is delighted to offer this great 2014 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet in Super Black Beautifully equipped with 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5.173 Axle Ratio, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Convertible roof lining, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Glass rear window, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD/RDS/MP3/WMA Reader, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers! Vin decoding may not always be 100% accurate. Vehicle descriptions may not always be accurate. Please see Dealership Sales Associate.Beaty Chevrolet is Family Owned and Operated since 1933.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ1FY2EW300922
Stock: 23160B
Certified Pre-Owned: No