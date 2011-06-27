Close

CALL TODAY 843-571-2810 TO CONFIRM AVAILABILITY. OR VISIT US IN WEST ASHLEY AT 1714 SAVANNAH HWY CHARLESTON, SC.** CLEAN CARFAX **, ** HEATED LEATHER SEATS **, ** AWD/ALL-WHEEL DRIVE **, ** BLIND SPOT WARNING SYSTEM **, ** POWER SEATS **, Rear Backup Camera, Navigation/Nav/GPS, Heated Seats, Power Convertible, Mention this advertisement to the dealer to receive the advertised price..2011 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet 2D Sport Utility Glacier Pearl LEATHER/CONVERTIBLE Clean CARFAX. AWD CVT 3.5L V6 DOHC 24VPrice includes motor vehicle closing fee of $629. Buyer is responsible for state, county and city taxes, tag, title and registration fees in the state where the vehicle will be registered. Price does not include any dealer-installed options. Offer good while supplies last. Mention this advertisement to the dealer to receive the advertised price.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JN8AZ1FY7BW003575

Stock: T003575

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-06-2020