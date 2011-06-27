Vehicle overview

Like many manufacturers, Mitsubishi reckons having a little fun in your practical everyday car is a good thing. Based on the Lancer sedan, the 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback expands on that notion with its hatchback design, offering additional cargo capacity over the sedan. Aggressively styled with its chiseled body and available cosmetic upgrades, the Lancer Sportback looks as if it came straight from Europe -- which it originally did.

Sadly, there's little actual performance to back up those sporty looks this year, as the turbocharged, all-wheel-drive Ralliart version has been dropped for 2012. What remains is a competent hatchback but not much else. While the car's handling is better than average and its features list is fairly comprehensive, it's letdown by a sluggish continuously variable transmission (CVT), unremarkable fuel economy, substandard interior materials and limited actual cargo capacity due to the car's raked rear window.

As such, we think most buyers will be happier with a competing small hatchback. Compared to models such as the Ford Focus, Mazda 3, Subaru Impreza or Volkswagen Golf, the Lancer typically comes up short in terms of cargo capacity, fuel economy and performance.

Unfortunately for Mitsubishi, small hatchbacks are better than ever, and the 2012 Lancer Sportback has been left near the back of the pack.