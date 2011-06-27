  1. Home
2010 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback Review

Pros & Cons

  • Practical hatchback body style, competent handling, strong performance, full array of available high-tech equipment, edgy styling.
  • Lackluster fuel economy, subpar interior materials, awkward touchscreen interface.
Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback for Sale
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2004
Edmunds' Expert Review

A versatile hatchback by another name, the 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback increases the desirability of Mitsubishi's entertaining small car by offering sports enthusiasts and shopaholics a generous cargo hold.

Vehicle overview

Until now, some of the current-generation Mitsubishi Lancer's competitors offered four-door hatchback body styles while the Lancer didn't. With the 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback, the "triple diamond" carmaker changes all that. Yes, Sportback is just marketing speak for hatchback, a word that Americans stuck in the '80s tend to unfairly equate with functional but dull economy cars. But the reality is that the new Sportback is anything but boring, as it is offered only in the Lancer's uppermost trim levels -- the entertaining GTS and the even more capable Ralliart.

The Lancer Sportback GTS has an appealing mix of performance and value thanks to a smooth and energetic 2.4-liter inline-4, a sport-tuned suspension and welcome standard features such as Bluetooth and automatic climate control. The Lancer Sportback Ralliart takes it to the next level with 237 turbocharged horsepower, an automated dual-clutch manual transmission, all-wheel drive and an even more aggressively tuned suspension. In most respects, the Sportback mirrors the personalities of its sedan counterparts, meaning it provides communicative steering and a composed cornering attitude but suffers a bit in terms of interior quality. Of course, utility is the Sportback's calling card relative to its sedan siblings, as it offers up to a healthy 52.7 cubic feet of maximum cargo space.

This dynamic duo of Lancer Sportbacks is challenged mainly by the Mazda 3 and Subaru Impreza hatches and their related high-performance variants. In our tests of the Ralliart and Impreza WRX, we found the Lancer to be sharper and more in tune with the driver's will, while the WRX offered a softer ride over the bumps. The new Mazdaspeed 3 boasts extraordinarily athletic handling along with a compliant ride, a nicely trimmed cabin and a price tag that's thousands less than the other two, and even the base Mazda 3 hatch is a thoroughly entertaining ride. All of these models are worth a look, but overall we think pretty highly of the new Sportback and its endearing collection of virtues.

2010 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback models

The 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback is a compact four-door hatchback available in GTS and Ralliart trim levels.

The GTS comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, lower body skirting, a roof spoiler, a chrome exhaust outlet, a tilt-only steering wheel, keyless entry, full power accessories, automatic climate control, a trip computer, cruise control, sport bucket front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a 60/40-split rear seat with a center armrest, manual driver-seat height adjustment, Bluetooth and a six-speaker CD/MP3 stereo (with steering-wheel audio controls and an auxiliary audio jack). The Ralliart ups the performance ante with a turbocharged engine, an automated dual-clutch manual transmission (with shift paddles), all-wheel drive and keyless ignition/entry.

The Sun & Sound package available on the GTS includes a sunroof, keyless ignition/entry and a nine-speaker Rockford Fosgate sound system with an in-dash six-CD changer and satellite radio. Also optional is a navigation system that features a 30GB hard drive capable of storing digital music files. The Ralliart can be outfitted with a Recaro Sport package that includes the namesake sport seats as well as the Rockford Fosgate audio system.

2010 Highlights

The Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback makes its debut for 2010 as essentially a hatchback version of the Lancer offered in only the two upper trims -- the sporty GTS and the rapid Ralliart.

Performance & mpg

The Lancer Sportback GTS has a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that cranks out 168 hp and 167 pound-feet of torque. It's paired to either a standard five-speed manual transmission or an optional continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). The latter includes a manual mode with simulated gear ratios operated via paddle shifters. The Ralliart features a 2.0-liter turbocharged four (237 hp and 253 lb-ft), an automated dual-clutch manual transmission with shift paddles, and all-wheel drive.

Though we haven't yet tested the Sportback versions, we clocked an otherwise identical GTS sedan with a manual transmission at a quick-for-its-class 7.7 seconds in the 0-60 dash, while in the same test a Ralliart sedan turned in a sizzling 5.8-second time.

Fuel economy is subpar for this class. The GTS with the CVT is rated at 21 mpg city/27 mpg highway and 23 mpg combined, while the manual version rates 20/27/22. The Ralliart is rated at 17 city/25 highway and 20 combined.

Safety

The 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback comes standard with front-seat side airbags, full-length head curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag, antilock four-wheel disc brakes and stability control. In our braking tests, a Lancer GTS sedan stopped from 60 mph in a scant 115 feet; the hatchback's performance should be similar.

In government frontal impact crash testing, the Lancer Sportback received a perfect five-star rating for the driver and a four-star rating for the passenger.

Driving

The GTS model is an enticing choice for buyers on a budget who are looking for a more spirited driving experience than they'd find in a typical economy car. The 2.4-liter engine has adequate low-end power and a smooth, willing nature. Furthermore, the GTS's sport-tuned suspension provides unusually sharp handling for this class.

The Ralliart is built to thrill with its powerful engine and super-quick gearchanges (whether done via the column-mounted shift paddles or by the transmission itself in automatic mode). Overall, the Ralliart has an energetic, "on its toes" personality that makes for quick passing and merging maneuvers. The only caveat is that the tire fitment for the Ralliart could be better, as we've found that the capable chassis is let down by the tires' substandard grip.

Interior

The Lancer Sportback's interior is one of its principal weaknesses. Materials quality is on the cheap side, and the dull overall design doesn't live up to the bold statement made by the eye-catching exterior. The driving position for taller folks leaves something to be desired, with no telescoping steering wheel and little under-thigh support.

We also have mixed feelings about the touchscreen navigation system: It's well-equipped in terms of features, but its lack of volume and tuning knobs and not-quite-logical layout make operation tricky at times. Rear seat comfort is very good, though, with an impressive amount of legroom. With the seats up, the Sportback offers 13.8 cubic feet of storage. Maximum cargo capacity is either 47 cubic feet with the Ralliart or 52.7 cubes with the GTS, as the latter features an adjustable rear cargo floor.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback.

5(62%)
4(18%)
3(20%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
16 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Not my Audi TT, but great for $20k less
cutcoll,11/05/2010
I use my Mitsubishi Lancer SB/GTS for driving to work and chores. I have an 2009 Audi TT 2.0/Quattro I drive when I'm not going to work. When I'm driving the Lancer, I often wonder where the $20k difference in price is. The Lancer has many of the same features like auto. headlights and wipers, heated leather seats, pwr windows, ABS/ATC/ASC, 4 wheel disc brakes,anti-theft system, 18" aluminum wheels(extra $850 on the TT), cruise control, paddle shifters, steering wheel mounted controls, automatic temperature control... So where is the difference? The Lancer exceeds the mpg rating. I'm averaging 30 with mixed driving. Plus the Lancers 6CD sound system puts the Audi's to shame.
Fun car... but
maxima155,02/13/2014
Purchased my Certified Pre-Owned Lancer GTS Sportback Ralliart iin 2013 with 28,000 miles. So far, great car to drive. 4WD is amazing. Drove this winter in Indianapolis with 8+ inches of snow and past countless SUV's and trucks. Turbo is great so far and no issues. A few problems: The car has a sport pack option which includes an aluminum gas tank cover. If you live in a colder region, avoid this option. The gas tank cover does freeze under 25F. The Rockford navigation system is a bit awkward and takes some time to adjust. Voice command inside the car is hopeless. Also the rear window in the sport back has poor visibility.
I Would NEVER Buy it Again
Tony Sam,09/28/2009
The ride is awful - its the worst I have ever experienced in any car Ive driven in the last 40 years. Very small bumps are okay and smooth roads great. But any other size bumps are bad jolts and very uncomfortable. Road noise is pronounced because poor insulation. The rear view is awful - obstructed by low hatchback, head rests in the back seats, and if people sit in the back seat, it's hard to see anything. And this causes problems parking and backing up and can cause the car to be accident prone. The stability control is not perfected as it doesn't always stop straight. Fuel economy is well below competitors, Toyota, Honda, Kia, etc. The cheap plastics on the dashboard cause easy scratches.
A Real Good Looker
Sport Sally,10/14/2009
This car is more suited for long highway drives with very smooth roads. It is like a horse that needs you to let out its reins. It holds the road well at high speeds and the engine does not even labor a breath - even at 90. However this is not a good city car because of poor gas economy during non-highway driving and hard to park because it's wide and not too easy to see behind you because of an excessively slanting hatchback; and the imperfections on city streets shake the whole car making the city ride very unpleasant. Although the highway ride is much better, it is still below average in comfort. The dealer test drove me on a very smooth road. I was unaware of this problem until after buying.
See all 16 reviews of the 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
168 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
168 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automated manual
Gas
237 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
