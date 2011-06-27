Vehicle overview

Until now, some of the current-generation Mitsubishi Lancer's competitors offered four-door hatchback body styles while the Lancer didn't. With the 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback, the "triple diamond" carmaker changes all that. Yes, Sportback is just marketing speak for hatchback, a word that Americans stuck in the '80s tend to unfairly equate with functional but dull economy cars. But the reality is that the new Sportback is anything but boring, as it is offered only in the Lancer's uppermost trim levels -- the entertaining GTS and the even more capable Ralliart.

The Lancer Sportback GTS has an appealing mix of performance and value thanks to a smooth and energetic 2.4-liter inline-4, a sport-tuned suspension and welcome standard features such as Bluetooth and automatic climate control. The Lancer Sportback Ralliart takes it to the next level with 237 turbocharged horsepower, an automated dual-clutch manual transmission, all-wheel drive and an even more aggressively tuned suspension. In most respects, the Sportback mirrors the personalities of its sedan counterparts, meaning it provides communicative steering and a composed cornering attitude but suffers a bit in terms of interior quality. Of course, utility is the Sportback's calling card relative to its sedan siblings, as it offers up to a healthy 52.7 cubic feet of maximum cargo space.

This dynamic duo of Lancer Sportbacks is challenged mainly by the Mazda 3 and Subaru Impreza hatches and their related high-performance variants. In our tests of the Ralliart and Impreza WRX, we found the Lancer to be sharper and more in tune with the driver's will, while the WRX offered a softer ride over the bumps. The new Mazdaspeed 3 boasts extraordinarily athletic handling along with a compliant ride, a nicely trimmed cabin and a price tag that's thousands less than the other two, and even the base Mazda 3 hatch is a thoroughly entertaining ride. All of these models are worth a look, but overall we think pretty highly of the new Sportback and its endearing collection of virtues.