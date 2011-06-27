Estimated values
2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback GT 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,603
|$6,250
|$7,590
|Clean
|$4,309
|$5,857
|$7,090
|Average
|$3,721
|$5,071
|$6,091
|Rough
|$3,133
|$4,286
|$5,092
Estimated values
2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback ES 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,021
|$5,174
|$6,123
|Clean
|$3,764
|$4,849
|$5,720
|Average
|$3,250
|$4,199
|$4,914
|Rough
|$2,737
|$3,549
|$4,108