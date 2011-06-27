2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback Review
Pros & Cons
- Multiple body styles and trim levels, clean cabin design, solid power from Ralliart and Sportback models, wagon's generous cargo capacity.
- Base engine lacks punch, no manual gearbox in Ralliart models, ABS and side airbags not available on all models, small trunk in sedans.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,346 - $2,852
Used Lancer Sportback for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
A midpack player until now, the introduction of the more powerful and fun-to-drive Sportback and Ralliart models gives the Lancer the boost it needs to compete with the class leaders.
2004 Highlights
The Lancer Sportback wagon joins the lineup, along with performance-oriented Ralliart versions of both the sedan and wagon. All Sportback wagons as well as the Ralliart sedans get a new 2.4-liter, four-cylinder engine rated at 160 horsepower (162 hp in Ralliart form). The entire Lancer line gets a redesigned front fascia with Mitsubishi's corporate grille design, plus new integrated bumpers, halogen headlamps and a relocated rear license plate.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback.
Most helpful consumer reviews
craig24,04/20/2012
This sports wagon is perfect for me. It has everything I want and none of what I don't. I wanted; a used, fun-to-drive, reasonably priced, reliable, roomy, comfy, fuel efficient, wagon with great visibility, low insurance and a compromise between sporty handling and good ride quality. I didn't want; expensive repairs & maintenance, electric leather seats, a sunroof, climate control (A/C button & dials are best), paying extra for a badge, a boring vehicle, an SUV. The Lancer Ralliart wagon has all of this and more. It's a great car for; commuting, driving spiritedly (it's not fast but sporty and rewarding), highway cruising, moving furniture, grocery shopping, carrying sports equipment.
ajl,10/12/2006
My Lancer Sportback LS now has 63,000 mostly highway miles on it and is still going strong. It's been a much better car then my Ford Focus was, although I miss the handling from the Focus and I still prefer manual shifting. But this is a pretty good automatic and the 2.4 liter 160 hp 4-cylinder runs strong. My '89 Acura Legend was only 160 hp and it was a V6 that was 2.7 liters in displacement! A very enjoyable little wagon that has been very reliable and rather fun.
IowaRalliart,01/23/2008
Bought our 2004 Ralliart Sportback brand new in February 2005. Just turned 22000 miles (Jan 2008). Knock on wood the car has been free of any problems of any kind. Short of routine maintenance the only thing I've had to do is change a tail light bulb. Car is comfortable but about 5 hours into a long trip I find myself wishing for just a little bit more lower back support. Fit and finish is excellent inside and out. For a wagon it's peppy and handles very well. Gas mileage is what I'd expect for a sport wagon and the engine sings over 3500rpm which is when the engine kicks over to the second cam profile. Ride is stiffer but it's suppose to be - sport suspension. Very happy with the car.
Vic Diddy,12/06/2003
This car is very fun to drive. It has pretty good pickup on the streets, handles well and looks pretty spiffy. its definately NOT a soccer mom car as so many say.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback features & specs
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
162 hp @ 5750 rpm
Sponsored cars related to the Lancer Sportback
Related Used 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2006
- Used Jeep Renegade 2016
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2004
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Audi Q5 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2016
- Used Kia K5 2012
- Used BMW 5 Series 2012
- Used BMW 3 Series 2005
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ram 3500
- 2019 GMC Sierra 1500
- 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
- Genesis G90 2019
- Chevrolet Corvette 2019
- 2020 Kia K900
- 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 1500
- 2019 Yaris
- 2021 Ram 1500 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage