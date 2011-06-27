Used 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback ES Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)372.0/496.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.5 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower148 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Sport Accent Packageyes
Navigation Packageyes
Popular Equipment Packageyes
Alloy Wheel Packageyes
LED Illumination Packageyes
Chrome Packageyes
Sport Aero Packageyes
Interior Sport Packageyes
Deluxe Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
140 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
electric power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Accessory FUSE Handsfree Link System w/USB Portyes
Accessory All-Weather Floor Mats - Frontyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room54.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Accessory Wheel Locksyes
Accessory Chrome Lower Grille Garnishyes
Measurements
Front track60.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity52.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3021 lbs.
Gross weight4013 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.8 cu.ft.
Length180.4 in.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height59.3 in.
EPA interior volume108.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.7 in.
Width69.4 in.
Rear track60.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Apex Silver Metallic
  • Mercury Gray Pearl
  • Wicked White Metallic
  • Tarmac Black Pearl
  • Octane Blue Pearl
  • Rally Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 in. wheelsyes
P205/60R16 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
