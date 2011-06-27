Vehicle overview

Based on the compact Lancer sedan, the 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback gets the same sporty styling as its sibling. The principal difference is the large hatchback opening that, combined with the 60/40-split-folding rear seatbacks, nearly quadruples the sedan's cargo capacity. The top-of-the-line GT model is also well-equipped for the money.

Unfortunately, the Lancer Sportback's powertrain is unable to deliver the elevated level of performance its styling implies. The handling is decent enough, but the lackluster continually variable automatic transmission (CVT), relatively poor fuel economy and low-budget interior detract from the overall package.

With that in mind, we think most buyers ought to consider some of the Lancer Sportback's hatchback competitors. A short list might include the 2013 Ford Focus, 2013 Mazda 3 and 2013 Volkswagen Golf, all of which best the little Mitsubishi in important areas like performance, fuel economy and cargo room.