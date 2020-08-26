Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Maybach for Sale Near Me
- 34,274 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$79,990$8,221 Below Market
Motor Werks Barrington Automall - Barrington / Illinois
PANORAMA SUNROOF, 20'' 5-SPOKE WHEELS, DESIGNO BLACK PIANO FLOWING LINES WOOD, AIR BALANCE PACKAGE, REAR SEAT COMFORT PACKAGE, FULL LED LIGHTING, WARMTH AND COMFORT PACKAGE, PARKTRONIC, EXECUTIVE SEAT PACKAGE, EXTRA CLEAN, THE BEST OR NOTHING!!!! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Burmester Surround Sound System, Navigation system: COMAND. 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class designo Diamond White Metallic Maybach S550 4MATIC 4MATIC 9-Speed Automatic 4.7L V8Recent Arrival!Join The Circle.Reviews: * Exceptionally serene ride quality; effortless acceleration regardless of engine choice; several high-powered engine options; seemingly endless safety and comfort features; eerily controlled handling around turns with optional Magic Body Control. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUX8FB0HA312612
Stock: PMS3600
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 12,985 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$99,900$3,599 Below Market
Ocean Mazda - Miami / Florida
New Price! Clean CARFAX. White 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maybach S550 4MATIC® 4MATIC® 9-Speed Automatic 4.7L V8 *INCLUDES WARRANTY*, *CLEAN CARFAX*, *REAR BACK UP CAMERA*, *NAVIGATION / GPS*, *MULTI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL*, *PREMIUM WHEELS*, *SUNROOF MOONROOF*, *BLUETOOTH, HANDS-FREE*, *LEATHER SEATS*, *PREMIUM AUDIO*, *HEATED SEATS*, S-Class Maybach S550 4MATIC®, 4MATIC®, White, Black w/AMG Nappa Leather Upholstery, Wheels: 20" Maybach Exclusive Forged.Recent Arrival!Our goal is to make your car buying experience the best possible. Ocean Mazda's virtual dealership offers a wide variety of new and used cars, Mazda incentives, service specials, and Mazda parts savings. Conveniently located in Doral, FL we are just a short drive from Miami, FL and Hialeah, FL.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUX8FB1HA319987
Stock: L19366A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 45,151 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$73,894$6,506 Below Market
Auto Holding - Hillside / New Jersey
BEST PRICE ON THE MARKET!! NO NEED FOR PERFECT CREDIT!! FREE CARFAX!!! THIS 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class IS PRICED FOR A QUICK SALE!!! ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS!!! IT HAS A GREAT LOOKING EXTERIOR! PLEASE CALL US TO CONFIRM THE AVAILABILITY AND SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT WE ARE LOCATED MINUTES FROM NEW YORK, AS WELL AS NORTH AND SOUTH JERSEY. $NOTHING DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE *** CHOOSE FROM OVER 200 FRONT LINE READY VEHICLES ***INSTANT FINANCING*** TOP RATED NJ USED CAR DEALER!!! EASY APPROVAL, LOW PAYMENT WITH WWW.AUTOHOLDING.US -Contact us at 908-686-0100 or autoholding@gmail.com for a FREE Carfax Report. All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Auto Holding Vehicle Certification, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUX8FB6HA323050
Stock: HA323050
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- 19,802 miles3 Accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$89,500$4,981 Below Market
Auto Enterprise - New Port Richey / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner.White 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maybach S550 4MATIC 4MATIC 4.7L V8Odometer is 18764 miles below market average!At Jacobs Mitsubishi Our goal is to make you a customer for life. We want you to have the most enjoyable car buying experience possible . All prices displayed do not include additional accessories or fees and costs of closing including any government, additional packages applied to vehicle, including but not limited to JacobsCare, federal, dealer fees, taxes, registration, dealer document, cost of accessories, emissions testing, or any other fees. All prices, specifications and availability are subject to change at any time, without notice. Online pricing reflective of conditional consumer qualifications and stipulation to finance with our captive lenders and trade in their vehicle, not all applicants will be approved, offers may change at any time and may not reflect accuracy online, see dealer for most updated offers. Not all offers can be combined. Applicant may qualify for partial discount displayed by financing with another approved lender through and provided by Jacobs Mitsubishi. Contact dealer for most current information, availability or details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUX8FB5HA333052
Stock: V333052
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- certified
2017 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 60014,652 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$114,800
Mercedes-Benz of Coral Gables - Coral Gables / Florida
2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maybach S600 RWD 7-Speed Automatic 6.0L V12Recent Arrival!Reviews:* Exceptionally serene ride quality; effortless acceleration regardless of engine choice; several high-powered engine options; seemingly endless safety and comfort features; eerily controlled handling around turns with optional Magic Body Control. Source: EdmundsEmbrace a new level of power and prestige behind the wheel of our 2017 Mercedes-Maybach S 600 proudly displayed for your pleasure in designo Diamond White Metallic! Our incredible sedan soars to new heights of automotive excellence with its 6.0 Liter TwinTurbo V12 that offers a vigorous 523hp while connected to a paddle-shifted 7 Speed Automatic transmission and rockets our sedan to 60mph in just 5 seconds, while Magic Body Control suspension with road surface scan keeps every ride at the leading edge of comfort!Longer than the traditional S Class, our Maybach is perfection in motion! It offers unrivaled comfort and new levels of refinement with its masterfully crafted interior rich with top-shelf amenities such as Nappa Leather heated and cooled 12-way power front seats with memory, multi-contour front seats with massage, executive heated and cooled rear seats, a heated armrest, ambient lighting, cabin fragrance and so much more! You can command your empire from this sedan with its high-resolution screens, COMAND central controller, head-up display, navigation, Burmester sound system, WiFi hotspot, and Bluetooth, while the front and rear passengers enjoy an entertainment system of the highest quality.Your safety is our priority, and with state-of-the-art systems such as Collision Prevention Assist Plus, Attention Assist, Distronic Plus with Steering Assist, active full-LED headlamps, Nightview Assist and other advanced features, you can have peace of mind in this exquisite machine! This is truly an unrivaled level of safety, performance, and comfort that you must see in the flesh to truly understand the quality and craftsmanship! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 600 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUX7GB9HA318448
Stock: Y866
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 38,996 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$104,972
CARmazone - Salisbury / North Carolina
Recent Arrival! **HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS**, **MP3 / IPOD COMPATIBLE!**, **BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE CALLING!**, **REAR ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM**, **BACK UP WARNING SENSORS!**, **REAR VIEW CAMERA!**, **NAVIGATION!**, **PANORAMIC MOONROOF!**, **AUTOMATIC MULTI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL!!**, **BLIND SPOT MONITORING SYSTEM!!*, **LANE DEPARTURE WARNING SYSTEM!!**, **ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL!!**, **STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS!!**, S-Class Maybach S600, 6.0L V12, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-leveling suspension, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: mbrace2, Front anti-roll bar, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Night vision lights, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power adjustable rear head restraints, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear side impact airbag, Ventilated front seats, Ventilated rear seats.Reviews:* Exceptionally serene ride quality; effortless acceleration regardless of engine choice; several high-powered engine options; seemingly endless safety and comfort features; eerily controlled handling around turns with optional Magic Body Control. Source: EdmundsWhite 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maybach S600 RWD 7-Speed Automatic 6.0L V12*****Please note while we make every effort to ensure that our vehicles are listed accurately, we are not responsible for errors or omissions. Please verify all options, colors, vehicle condition, pricing, and check availability of unit as we sell our inventory daily. In addition our online price does not include tax, tag, or doc fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 600 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUX7GBXHA318510
Stock: 9460
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 76,314 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$66,500
DCH Montclair Acura - Verona / New Jersey
CARFAX 1-Owner. Maybach S 550 trim. Moonroof, Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, DVD Entertainment System, Panoramic Roof, Rear Air, Aluminum Wheels, Turbo Charged, Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, DVD, Panoramic Roof, Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Cooled Rear Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors. VEHICLE REVIEWS: Edmunds.com's review says "Simply put, the 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is one of the finest cars in the world. There's no need for qualifiers like "for the money" or "within its class."". BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner WHO WE ARE: Welcome to DCH Montclair Acura in Verona, New Jersey, New Jersey's #1 Volume Acura Dealer. We have an large selection of New Acura and Certified Pre-Owned Acura Vehicles as well as many other brands. No matter if you're driving from NYC or any of the Northern New Jersey suburbs you're sure to find the Acura of your dreams at DCH Montclair Acura where we are Delivering Customer Happiness Everyday! Pricing analysis performed on 8/26/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUX8FB1HA320444
Stock: MAJ0510
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 37,905 miles
$87,995
Greater Chicago Motors - Glendale Heights / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUX8FB4HA326982
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 65,329 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$79,500
Celebrity Auto Group - Sarasota / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 600 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUX7GB8HA309143
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 5,367 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$124,900$5,423 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of North Olmsted - North Olmsted / Ohio
Black / Black Exclusive Napa Leather. Executive Rear Seat Package PLUS, Burmester Surround Sound System, Black Nappa Headliner, 20" High Gloss Polished Multispoke Wheels, MAGIC SKY CONTROL, Designo Black Piano Lacquer Wood. Compare To A $175,895 MSRP!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 560 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUX8GBXJA351275
Stock: P1873
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 23,081 milesLemon history, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$77,800
Deluxe Auto Sales - Linden / New Jersey
Please note that in February 2020 Mercedes-Benz USA reacquired this vehicle due to a customer complaint concerning "Check Engine Light On, Vehicle Lacks Power, Idles Rough and Stalls".Mercedes-Benz fully resolved this matter under warranty by simply Replaced Wiring Harness, 02 Sensors, Right and Left Catalytic Converters.In the interest of customer satisfaction, Mercedes-Benz agreed to repurchase the vehicle.Deluxe Auto Sales have all the documentation from Mercedes-Benz USA on file.This is an excellent opportunity to save thousands!*2016 Mercedes-Benz S 600 Maybach,*Designo Mocha Black Metallic Exterior over Nut Brown/Black Exclusive Nappa Leather Interior,*ORIGINAL MSRP: $197,325.00,**FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDE:**Executive Rear Seat Package Plus (Originally $1,950),*Four Place Seating, Folding Rear Tables,*Rear Center Console Refrigerator (Originally $1,100),**Designo Mocha Black Metallic Exterior Paint (Originally $2,300),**VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:*Keyless Go Entry System with Available Push Button Engine Start, Hands-Free Access,COMAND Voice Activated Navigation System with Color Monitor,Distronic Plus with Steering Assist, Bas Plus with Cross Traffic Assist,Pre-Safe Brake with Pedestrian Recognition,Pre-Safe Plus, Active Lane Keeping and Active Blind Spot Assist,Collision Mitigation Lane and Rear, Night View Assist Plus, Head-Up Display,Parktronic with Active Parking Assist, Surround-View Camera with Parking Guidance Display,AM/FM/Satellite Radio, CD/DVD-Player, Touchpad,Burmester High-End 3D Surround Sound System, Rear Seat Entertainment System,Bluetooth Streaming Audio and Hands-Free Phone Connectivity,Multi-Function Wood/Leather-Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Audio Controls,Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column,Heated/Ventilated Power Active Multi-Contour Front Leather Seats Plus with Memory,Pre-Safe Seat Belts, Rear Outboard Seat Belt Airbags,Occupant Classification System, Heated Front and Rear Armrests, Easy Adjust Headrests,Heated/Ventilated Power Active Multi-Contour Rear Leather Executive Seats Plus with Memory,Tinted Glass Panorama Sunroof with Power Sunshade, Heated Magic Vision Control,Front and Rear Automatic Climate Control with Air Filtration, Air Balance Package,Black Poplar Wood Interior Trim with Brushed Aluminum Interior Accents,Ambient Interior Lighting, Black Nappa Headliner, Rear Center Console Refrigerator,Power Rear Window Sunshade, Power Rear Side Window Sunshades,Illuminated Door Sills, Auto-Dimming Interior Rear-View Mirror, Garage Door Opener,Electronic Trunk Closer, Soft-Close Doors, Folding Rear Tables,Automatic Full LED Headlights with Active Curve Illumination, Adaptive Highbeam Assist,LED Daytime Running Lights, LED Tail-Lights, LED Brake-Lights,Auto-Dimming Heated Power Exterior Mirrors with Turn Signal Indicator,Rain-Detecting Variable Intermittent Windshield Wipers with Heated Washer Reservoir,Heated Windshield, Heat and Noise Insulating and Infrared Reflecting Glass,Magic Body Control, Exclusive Trim Package,6.0L Bi-Turbo 12-Cylinder Engine with ECO Start/Stop System,AMG Speedshift 7-Speed Automatic Transmission,Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust with Chrome Tailpipe Finisher,20-Inch Multi-Spoke Aluminum-Alloy Wheels with High-Performance Tires,*GUARANTEED Financing for All Types of Credit!*Extended Warranty Available.Deluxe Auto Sales has been in business for over 20 years, put all of our vehicles through a careful multi-point inspection and carry over 200 cars in stock!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 600 with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUX7GB0GA151332
Stock: 13937
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 14,150 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$124,900$527 Below Market
Tysinger Signature Used Cars - Hampton / Virginia
MUST SEE! ORIGINAL MSRP $163,990! LOADED WITH REAR SEATBELT AIR BAGS, 20 IN MULTI SPOKE WHEELS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, PORCELAIN NAPPA LEATHER HEADLINER, AND MORE! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Tysinger has been providing "World Class" service before, during and after the sale since 1926. Let us show you what "World Class" service really means!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 560 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUX8GB2JA389163
Stock: MAYBACH
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 21,887 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$118,901$2,214 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz Manhattan - New York / New York
Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned. Recent Arrival!Mercedes-Benz Details:* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date (for Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned program)* Transferable Warranty* 165 Point Inspection (for Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned program), 126 Point Inspection (for Mercedes-Benz Vans Certified Pre-Owned program)* Warranty Deductible: $0* Roadside Assistance* Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement and 7 days/500 miles Exchange Privilege (for Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned program), Within OEM Warranty less than 3 years old or 36,000 miles, CPO Extended Limited Warranty includes 2 years & up to 100,000 miles. Out of OEM Warranty less than 5 years old or 75,000 miles, CPO Extended Limited Warranty includes 1 year & up to 100,000 miles (for Mercedes-Benz Vans Certified Pre-Owned program)* Vehicle History
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 560 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUX8GB9JA359030
Stock: 705126
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 32,142 milesNo accidents, Personal UseFair Deal
$114,895$503 Below Market
Jidd Motors - Des Plaines / Illinois
Recent Arrival!__ Rare Maybach S560!! **Original MSRP of $176,495!!**__Highlighted Features: MAGIC SKY CONTROL (orig. $4,950), Executive Rear Seat Package (orig. $1,950), Panoramic Roof, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Collision Prevention Assist, Burmester Premium Audio, Cooled Front & Rear Seats!__No Collisions, Clean Carfax, Remaining Factory Warranty, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth Audio Streaming, Keyless Start, Panoramic Roof, Daytime Running Lights, Parking Aid Sensors, Backup Camera, Power-Folding Door Mirrors, Collision Prevention Assist Plus, 2 Folding Tables for Rear Seats, 4-Place Seating, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Blind spot sensor: Active Blind Spot Assist active, Burmester 3D High-End Surround Sound System, Distance pacing cruise control: Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Door auto-latch, Exclusive Nappa Leather Upholstery, Executive Rear Seat Package PLUS, Front dual zone A/C, Heads-Up Display, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated steering wheel, MAGIC SKY CONTROL , Memory Driver seat, Navigation System, Pre-Wiring for CD Player, Radio: COMAND w/Navigation, Rain sensing wipers, Rear dual zone A/C, SiriusXM Capability, Smartphone Integration, Ventilated front seats, Ventilated rear seats.**30 DAY PRICE MATCH AND RETURN GUARANTEE**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 560 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUX8GB5JA349563
Stock: E6617
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 9,799 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$158,900
HGreg Lux - Pompano Beach / Florida
2018 Mercedes Benz Maybach S650Black Paint over Black Exclusive Nappa LeatherOnly 8,898 Miles1 Owner *Clean CarFax*FACTORY OPTIONS:Magic SKY ControlExecutive Rear Seat Package PlusDesigno Black Piano lacquer Wood20â Maybach Forged WheelsVehicle Highlights:6.0 Liter BiTurbo V12 Engine rated at 523 Horsepower7-Speed Automatic TransmissionRear Wheel DriveKEYLESS GO and HANDS-FREE ACCESSExtended Nappa LeatherRear Seat Entertainment SystemPanorama RoofNight View Assist PLUSDISTRONIC PLUS w/Steering AssistActive Blind Spot AssistActive Lane Keeping AssistSurround View SystemPARKTRONIC w/Active Parking AssistCOMAND Navigation System w/3 Year Map UpgradesBurmester High-End 3D Surround Sound SystemSatellite RadioPower Heated & Ventilated Front & Rear SeatsActive Multicontour Front & Rear Massaging SeatsLED Ambient LightingBlack Nappa Headliner4-Zone Automatic Climate ControlATTENTION ASSSISTActive LED HeadlampsActive Highbeam AssistAir Balance PackageHeated WindshieldPower Rear & Side SunshadesSoft-Close DoorsPower Folding MirrorsPower Trunk CloserElectronic Stability Program (ESP)Adaptive Braking TechnologyBAS PLUS w/Cross-Traffic AssistPRE-SAFE Brake w/Pedestrian RecognitionPRE-SAFE Predictive Occupant Protection SystemPRE-SAFE PLUS (Rear-End Collision Protection)Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user as is without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and/or documentation fees, and destination charges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 650 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUX8AB5JA399484
Stock: 903109
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- 24,370 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$149,900
Porsche North Olmsted - North Olmsted / Ohio
Black / Designo Silk Beige/Titanium Grey Exclusive Leather. Executive Rear Seat Package PLUS, Burmester Surround Sound System, 20" Multispoke Wheels, Designo Black Piano Lacquer Flowing Lines Wood, PRE-SAFE Rear Seat Package. Compare To A $199,245 MSRP!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 650 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUX8AB3JA379444
Stock: PA71572A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 14,408 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$129,998
Hgreg Nissan Delray - Delray Beach / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. 4MATIC , Silk Beige/Espresso Brown w/Leather Upholstery, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, A/V remote, ABS brakes, Active Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Active Multicontour Front Seats, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Active Blind Spot Assist active, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Burmester 3D High-End Surround Sound System, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Distance pacing cruise control: Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: eCall Emergency System, Entertainment system, Exclusive Nappa Leather Upholstery, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Head restraints memory, Headphones, Heads-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Armrests, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation Map Updates for 3 Years, Navigation system: COMAND, Night vision lights, Occupant sensing airbag, Outboard Rear Seatbelt Airbags, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power adjustable rear head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Front Seats w/Memory, Power moonroof: Panorama, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: COMAND, Pre-Wiring for CD Player, Radio data system, Radio: COMAND w/Navigation, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear Window Blind, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Smartphone Integration, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Ventilated rear seats, Weather band radio, 4MATIC , Silk Beige/Espresso Brown w/Leather Upholstery.Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and dealer fees, and destination charges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 560 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUX8GB2JA376624
Stock: D1532
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 25,590 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$145,000
Mercedes-Benz Of Collierville - Collierville / Tennessee
One Owner Clean Carfax, Maps, Sunroof/Moonroof, Low Miles, Reverse Camera, Leather, Clean Carfax, Backup Camera, Automatic Headlights, Blind Spot Monitors, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Warning Alert, Collision Avoidance System, Automatic Emergency Braking, 360 Degree Camera, Bluetooth, Voice Recognition, Smartphone App Integration, Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Adaptive Headlights, Wi-Fi Hotspot, Active Parking Assist, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats/Ventilated Seats, Keyless Access, Push Button Start, Leather Seats, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Portable Audio Connection/ USB, Premium Audio, Premium Wheels, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof, Panoramic Moonroof, Keyless Entry, Portable Audio Connection, Apple Carplay/ Android Auto, Burmester High End 3-D Surround Sound System, designo Floor Mats, designo Semi-Aniline Exclusive Leather Upholstery, designo Silk Beige/Satin Red Pearl Package, Executive Rear Seat Package PLUS, Navigation system: COMAND, Porcelain Nappa Leather Headliner, Power moonroof: Panorama, Refrigerator in Rear Center Console, Smartphone Integration, Two Folding Tables in Rear, Two Place Seating in the Rear, Wheels: 20 Maybach Forged. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Ruby Black Metallic 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maybach S650 RWD 7G-TRONIC 7-Speed Automatic 6.0L V12 BiTurbo
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 650 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUX8AB3JA385731
Stock: 5066
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
