Used 2016 Scion FR-S for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 43,480 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$17,699$1,211 Below Market
University Volkswagen - Seattle / Washington
ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. CARFAX One-Owner.Every vehicle comes with a thorough inspection report, Carfax history report and market evaluation. Many of our vehicles sell within the first 14 days so we highly encourage you to call to check availability.2016 Scion FR-S White RWD D-4S 2.0L H4 DOHC 6-Speed Automatic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion FR-S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA18G8708696
Stock: 201279A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 33,539 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$19,200$1,139 Below Market
Lockhart Cadillac Greenwood - Greenwood / Indiana
To Protect Your Safety, we are currently offering Home Services:Virtual Tour of Vehicle: We will use live interactive video chat to give you a virtual walk around of any vehicle we have in stock.Test Drive at Home: We will bring the vehicle to your home for a no-obligation test drive.Local Home Delivery: If you buy a vehicle, we will deliver the vehicle to your home or a place of your choosing.Clean CARFAX. Steel 2016 Scion FR-S RWD 6-Speed Automatic D-4S 2.0L H4 DOHC 2D Coupe, D-4S 2.0L H4 DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic, RWD, Steel, Black w/Fabric Upholstery.Odometer is 18319 miles below market average! 25/34 City/Highway MPGHere at Lockhart, We Strive to Provide the Highest Quality Vehicles and Service. Stop by or Call Today to Experience the LOCKHART DIFFERENCE!Reviews: * Fun to drive; outstanding steering; well-balanced chassis; good fuel efficiency; comfortable front seats. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion FR-S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA17G8701416
Stock: 20S434A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 28,256 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$18,995$1,186 Below Market
Wheels in Motion - Tempe / Arizona
JUST REDUCED NOW OVER $1400 BELOW KBB RETAIL!!!Raven 2016 Scion FR-S RWD 6-Speed Automatic D-4S 2.0L H4 DOHCPower Package, Multimedia Package, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Safety Package, Security Package, Technology Package, BLUETOOTH.Odometer is 22959 miles below market average! 25/34 City/Highway MPGWheels In Motion Auto Sales is an Independently family owned dealership that place our customers first when shopping for their new vehicle. My name is Tim Zarbock and I'm the owner here at Wheels In Motion Auto Sales. I am almost always here at the store personally to make sure you have the finest possible shopping experience as you look over our inventory of some of the finest pre-owned vehicles available anywhere. I pick out every single vehicle available here myself so that I can offer great vehicle to you and your family. Wheels In Motion is a Carfax Advantage dealer and that means that every vehicle comes with a free Carfax Report for your viewing. Wheels In Motion offers a relaxed pressure free shopping experience in the comfort of our air-conditioned indoor showroom.Reviews:* Fun to drive; outstanding steering; well-balanced chassis; good fuel efficiency; comfortable front seats. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion FR-S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA16G8707966
Stock: 707966
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 71,622 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$16,000$887 Below Market
Five Star Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Warner Robins - Warner Robins / Georgia
***LOCAL TRADE/NO ACCIDENTS!***FAST AND FUEL EFFICIENT!***LOW PAYMENTS AVAILABLE!2016 Scion FR-S Base Halo 2D Coupe D-4S 2.0L H4 DOHC RWD BLUETOOTH!, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY!, TINTED WINDOWS!, BACKUP CAMERA!, PREMIUM ALLOY WHEELS, TOUCH SCREEN RADIO!, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS!, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS!, CRUISE CONTROL!, GO FAST FUN!, LOCALLY OWNED AND TRADED!, HATES STOPPING AT GAS STATIONS!, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.We appreciate your interest in this used vehicle, for sale at Five Star CDJR in Warner Robins. We sell and service all Makes and models including, Toyota, Ford, Honda, Chevrolet, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Hyundai, Kia, Lexus, Acura, and many more. We proudly serve the Warner Robins, Macon, Dublin, Perry, Cochran, Vienna, Cordele and Columbus areas with the best pricing on used cars. We ensure you get a great deal through market research tools like KBB to find the right price for your vehicle. Drive away with confidence knowing you are covered for the first 2 months / 2000 miles through our used car limited warranty. Used car buying doesn't have to be a scary experience! Let our sale consultants help you find the perfect ride at and affordable cost at Five Star CDJR Warner Robins. 2817 WATSON BLVD 866-207-2847.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion FR-S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA19G8705306
Stock: 216084A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 35,638 milesGood Deal
$17,798$1,377 Below Market
Starling Chevrolet - Deland / Florida
2016 Scion FR-S, CLEAN CARFAX, ALLOY WHEELS, BACKUP CAMERA, PREMIUM AUDIO. At Starling Chevrolet Cadillac, you always get more for less! Visit our website www.starlingchevycadillac.com or contact us at 386-734-2661.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion FR-S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA15G9701330
Stock: 9701330T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 64,425 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$17,995$1,180 Below Market
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER **2.0 H4 GAS**MANUAL TRANSMISSION**PIONEER PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**Back Up Camera, **Power Door Locks, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows, D-4S 2.0L H4 DOHC, 6-Speed Manual, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2016 Scion FR-S Base RWD Sport Coupe
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion FR-S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA11G9707724
Stock: 30474
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-21-2020
- 24,608 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$21,924
Superior Auto Sales - Hamburg / New York
Clean CARFA! Sport Scion FR-S Release Series with Rear Backup Camera, Front Heated Bucket Seats, GPS Navigation System, KENWOOD AM/FM/CD Radio Unit, JBL Amplifier, 18 Alloy wheels, Auto On/Off HID Headlamps, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, LED Daytime Running Lights and 22/30 City/Highway MPG!**Previous Canadian vehicle.Shipping available! We ship to you!Each vehicle undergoes a full multi-point inspection through our service department. Oil changes, brakes, tires... everything the vehicle needs mechanically to be in top condition. We receive inventory daily so check our website often. Superior Auto Sales is also an official KROWN Rust Control dealer. Protect your vehicle starting at $129.95.Owned and operated by the Izzo family for over 80 years in Buffalo, NY. Trade-ins always welcome! We also buy cars for cash and have a no hassle consignment program where we do all the work! Financing and affordable extended service plans available. Whether it's a daily driver or a rare exotic, we search dealer exclusive sources to find all types of quality vehicles. As always, if it's not in stock, we will locate one for you.*IMPORTANT RECALL INFORMATION.*Some vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Go to www.safercar.gov to learn whether an individual vehicle is subject to an open recall. Some vehicles are offered as demos to our sales staff. Buyers MUST call before purchase to check availability and verify mileage. Nearly all vehicles listed on OVE are listed for retail sale on our lot. Manuals, keys, remotes and headsets are not guaranteed unless stated or shown in photos. Full listings and photos at sascars.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion FR-S Release Series 2.0 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA18G9701676
Stock: 31881
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 14,970 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,700
Young Buick GMC of Burley - Burley / Idaho
2016 Scion FR-S Release Series Lunar Storm CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. RWD 6-Speed Manual D-4S 2.0L H4 DOHC 22/30 City/Highway MPG Tax, title, and license fees and Dealer Installed Options are extra. Must finance through Dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion FR-S Release Series 2.0 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA12G9706419
Stock: ZKC2418AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 84,048 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$18,999
Riverside Premier Motors - Riverside / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Oceanic 2016 Scion FR-S RWD 6-Speed Manual D-4S 2.0L H4 DOHCRecent Arrival! 22/30 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Fun to drive; outstanding steering; well-balanced chassis; good fuel efficiency; comfortable front seats. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion FR-S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA17G9709784
Stock: 8925
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 41,394 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$20,998
CarMax Greenville NC - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Winterville / North Carolina
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NC, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion FR-S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA16G9703992
Stock: 19166480
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 41,697 miles
$21,998
CarMax Glencoe (Edens Expy) - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Glencoe / Illinois
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in IL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion FR-S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA19G8702521
Stock: 18612156
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 66,656 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$19,999
Larry H. Miller American Toyota Albuquerque - Albuquerque / New Mexico
Scores 30 Highway MPG and 22 City MPG! This Scion FR-S delivers a Premium Unleaded H-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Manual transmission. Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access. This Scion FR-S Features the Following Options Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual, Tires: P215/45R17 Summer, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Side Impact Beams, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Redundant Digital Speedometer. Stop By Today For a must-own Scion FR-S come see us at Larry H. Miller American Toyota, 5995 Alameda Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion FR-S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA13G9704839
Stock: 123152B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 75,611 miles
$18,998
CarMax Fairfield - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Fairfield / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion FR-S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA1XG8703130
Stock: 19145084
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,759 miles
$16,999
Empire Auto Group - La Mesa / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion FR-S Release Series 2.0 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA17G8706731
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,794 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,995
Lithia Nissan of Fresno - Fresno / California
EPA 30 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! FR-S trim, OCEANIC exterior and BLACK interior. GREAT MILES 39,791! Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Back-Up Camera, CENTER ARMREST, Alloy Wheels. CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels. MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats. OPTION PACKAGES: CENTER ARMREST. Scion FR-S with OCEANIC exterior and BLACK interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 200 HP at 7000 RPM*. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: "The 2016 Scion FR-S, with its sleek styling, rear-wheel drive and sharp handling, is one of the most appealing and attainable small performance cars sold today." -Edmunds.com. Great Gas Mileage: 30 MPG Hwy. VISIT US TODAY: Lithia Nissan of Fresno sells new and used Nissan cars, Nissan trucks & Nissan SUVs in Fresno, CA. We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion FR-S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA12G9704900
Stock: G9704900N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 59,097 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$17,895
Long-Lewis Ford Lincoln - Hoover / Alabama
Recent Arrival! ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.2016 Scion FR-S RWD 6-Speed Automatic D-4S 2.0L H4 DOHC Halo25/34 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Fun to drive; outstanding steering; well-balanced chassis; good fuel efficiency; comfortable front seats. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion FR-S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA19G8703314
Stock: 0812
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 32,967 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$19,997
A Luxury Autos - Miramar / Florida
This 2016 Scion FR-S 2dr 2dr Coupe Automatic features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is RED with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carbon Fiber Trim, Carpeted Floor Mats, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact RICARDO FUNG at 954-882-2176 or RADICALIFES@HOTMAIL.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion FR-S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA17G8702548
Stock: # W4963
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-03-2019
- 71,316 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,888
SC Motors - Placentia / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion FR-S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA1XG8702463
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Scion FR-S searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Scion FR-S
- 5(80%)
- 4(20%)
Related Scion FR-S info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Toyota Sequoia 2016
- Used Cadillac CT6 2018
- Used Ford Focus ST 2015
- Used Volkswagen Jetta GLI 2013
- Used Kia Sorento 2012
- Used Mercedes-Benz Metris 2018
- Used Ford Taurus 2012
- Used GMC Canyon 2015
- Used Toyota Land Cruiser 2017
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage 2017
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2017
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2011
- Used Toyota Sienna 2014
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2016
- Used Porsche Panamera 2017
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid 2015
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Chevrolet Cobalt
- Used Hyundai Accent
- Used Pontiac G8
- Used Mazda 2
- Used Nissan NV200
- Used Audi S6
- Used Acura TSX Sport Wagon
- Used Honda CR-Z
- Used Ford Thunderbird
- Used Ford E-Series Van
- Used Genesis G90
- Used Buick Regal Sportback
- Used Dodge Nitro
Shop used models by city
- Used Toyota Camry Solara Saint Paul MN
- Used Toyota Camry Solara Fontana CA
- Used Toyota Corolla Fort Wayne IN
- Used Toyota Avalon Ocala FL
- Used Toyota Avalon Honolulu HI
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Denver CO
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback Philadelphia PA
- Used Toyota Camry Augusta GA
- Used Toyota Corolla Hybrid Oakland CA
- Used Toyota Matrix Nashville TN
Shop used model years by city
- Used Toyota Highlander 2015 Providence RI
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2015 Lincoln NE
- Used Toyota Highlander 2012 Panama City FL
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Land Rover Discovery 2019
- 2019 Dodge Journey
- 2019 Sonic
- FIAT 500X 2019
- Audi A5 2019
- 2019 Pacifica Hybrid
- 2020 Jaguar XF
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- Audi TT 2019
- 2019 Lexus ES 300h
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4
- 2019 4C
- 2020 Palisade
- Toyota Yaris 2020
- 2019 G80
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe 2019
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe News
- 2019 Chevrolet Sonic
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback