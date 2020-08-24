Used 2016 Scion FR-S for Sale Near Me

133 listings
FR-S Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 133 listings
  • 2016 Scion FR-S in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Scion FR-S

    43,480 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $17,699

    $1,211 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Scion FR-S in Gray
    used

    2016 Scion FR-S

    33,539 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $19,200

    $1,139 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Scion FR-S in Black
    used

    2016 Scion FR-S

    28,256 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $18,995

    $1,186 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Scion FR-S in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Scion FR-S

    71,622 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $16,000

    $887 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Scion FR-S in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Scion FR-S

    35,638 miles
    Good Deal

    $17,798

    $1,377 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Scion FR-S in Red
    used

    2016 Scion FR-S

    64,425 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $17,995

    $1,180 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Scion FR-S Release Series 2.0
    used

    2016 Scion FR-S Release Series 2.0

    24,608 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $21,924

    Details
  • 2016 Scion FR-S Release Series 2.0 in Silver
    used

    2016 Scion FR-S Release Series 2.0

    14,970 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,700

    Details
  • 2016 Scion FR-S in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Scion FR-S

    84,048 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $18,999

    Details
  • 2016 Scion FR-S in Orange
    used

    2016 Scion FR-S

    41,394 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $20,998

    Details
  • 2016 Scion FR-S in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Scion FR-S

    41,697 miles

    $21,998

    Details
  • 2016 Scion FR-S in Orange
    used

    2016 Scion FR-S

    66,656 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $19,999

    Details
  • 2016 Scion FR-S
    used

    2016 Scion FR-S

    75,611 miles

    $18,998

    Details
  • 2016 Scion FR-S Release Series 2.0
    used

    2016 Scion FR-S Release Series 2.0

    40,759 miles

    $16,999

    Details
  • 2016 Scion FR-S in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Scion FR-S

    39,794 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,995

    Details
  • 2016 Scion FR-S in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Scion FR-S

    59,097 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,895

    Details
  • 2016 Scion FR-S in Red
    used

    2016 Scion FR-S

    32,967 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $19,997

    Details
  • 2016 Scion FR-S in Black
    used

    2016 Scion FR-S

    71,316 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $15,888

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Scion FR-S

Overall Consumer Rating
4.85 Reviews
  • 5
    (80%)
  • 4
    (20%)
Beautiful car
Stephanie Gavidia,12/29/2016
2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
It's a beautiful car has very good speed. Very comfortable from the inside. Very sport car the interior has two colors black and red. The outer color is dark blue gray beautiful color. Once you buy this car you will not regret it you'll fall in love.
