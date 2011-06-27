Overall rating

A compact sedan with available all-wheel drive, the 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer might seem appealing at first. Just last year, it received a front-end styling refresh, updated tuning for its continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) and several new standard features. And this year, Mitsubishi has made the previously optional 6.1-inch touchscreen and rearview camera standard as well. But in our opinion these updates are just glossy updates on what is a fundamentally outdated car.

Compare it to the competition in the compact sedan segment and you'll see how the Lancer is well behind the curve. Daily driving is one of its biggest shortfalls as both of the Lancer's available engines are tough to live with, especially paired with the CVT. The optional 2.4-liter motor is strong, sure, but it really only performs well when you've got the gas pedal pinned — real-world acceleration lacks the urgency of many competitors. Poor fuel economy and a lack of desirable tech features are also notable drawbacks.

For a superior small sedan, check out the Honda Civic. It offers stellar fuel economy, class-leading acceleration and midsize sedan-like levels of comfort. Other refined and fun-to-drive competitors include the sporty Mazda 3 and the well-equipped Ford Focus. We also highly recommend the redesigned Hyundai Elantra and the updated Kia Forte. If you're looking for all-wheel drive, we'd point you in the direction of the Subaru Impreza, which has a more modern interior and a superior driving experience.

There are a few tricks up the Lancer's sleeve, including the aforementioned all-wheel drive and quick acceleration with the optional engine, but if you're looking for good value in a modern compact car, we'd recommend going elsewhere.

Standard safety features on all 2017 Mitsubishi Lancers include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, a rearview camera, front seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and a driver knee airbag. Rear parking sensors are optional on all trim levels, but other advanced driver aids, such as blind-spot monitoring and lane departure warning, aren't available.

In government crash tests, the Lancer received four out of five stars for overall crashworthiness, including four stars for frontal protection and four stars for side protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Lancer its top score of Good in moderate-overlap front-impact, side-impact, roof strength and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests. In the small-overlap front-impact test, the Lancer earned the second-highest rating of Acceptable.