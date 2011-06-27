Vehicle overview

As a four-door hatchback version of the Lancer sedan, the 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback is identical to the Lancer sedan until you get past the rear seats. Once you've flopped those 60/40-split rear seats down, you'll have nearly four times the maximum cargo space of the Sportback's more formal sibling. The Sportback is fittingly named, too, as it looks more dynamic than the boxy sedan thanks to its bobbed, spoiler-topped tail.

Sadly, the Lancer Sportback's underhood goods don't live up to its sporty styling. Although it handles respectably, the Sportback doesn't accelerate with the verve you'd expect. The engines put out decent power for this segment, but a continuously variable transmission (CVT) is the only available transmission and it tends to blunt their efforts. This used to be the norm for CVTs, but in recent years, a few carmakers (like Nissan) have shown that it's possible to calibrate these transmissions for better performance. Furthermore, there's no compensating advantage here in fuel economy, as the Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback is subpar in that respect as well.

Given these knocks against the 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback, we suggest checking out its competition. Top recommendations include the 2014 Ford Focus, 2014 Kia Forte, 2014 Mazda 3 and Subaru Impreza. All of these hatchbacks beat the Lancer Sportback in important areas like performance, fuel economy and interior refinement.