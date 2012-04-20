Used 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback for Sale Near Me
6 listings
- 158,570 miles
$3,995
- 128,158 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,629
- 81,888 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
- 52,842 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,433
- 9,733 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Lease
$8,999
- 87,749 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
craig24,04/20/2012
This sports wagon is perfect for me. It has everything I want and none of what I don't. I wanted; a used, fun-to-drive, reasonably priced, reliable, roomy, comfy, fuel efficient, wagon with great visibility, low insurance and a compromise between sporty handling and good ride quality. I didn't want; expensive repairs & maintenance, electric leather seats, a sunroof, climate control (A/C button & dials are best), paying extra for a badge, a boring vehicle, an SUV. The Lancer Ralliart wagon has all of this and more. It's a great car for; commuting, driving spiritedly (it's not fast but sporty and rewarding), highway cruising, moving furniture, grocery shopping, carrying sports equipment.
