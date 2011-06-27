Vehicle overview

The 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback attempts to blend performance with utility in an affordable package, just like the hatchbacks we're used to. Based on a sporty version of the Lancer sedan, the Sportback certainly has the performance side of the formula wrapped up. And there's a fair amount of utility here, with the hatchback design offering more cargo space than the sedan. It also looks the part, with an aggressive face and a sleekly styled rear.

A new entry-level model, the ES, drops the base price by more than $2,000, making it more competitive with other hatchbacks. This also brings the trim level count to three (including the GTS and higher-performing Ralliart models) to broaden the car's appeal. Another new item this year is Mitsubishi's optional Fuse voice-activation system; it helps to alleviate some of the frustration we encountered when operating the navigation and audio controls.

There are still a few areas where the 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback trails the competition, though. Interior design is the car's main weaknesses, with a rather dreary cabin that has an abundance of hard plastic pieces. And while luggage space is substantially larger than that of the Lancer sedan, it's also worth noting that the amount of available space isn't as large as you might expect because of the raked rear window.

The 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback is a good car in concept. But when compared to competing hatchbacks like the 2011 Mazda 3, 2011 Subaru Impreza and 2011 Volkswagen GTI, it typically trails in terms of performance, cargo capacity and value. In the final analysis, the 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback is worthy of consideration because of its styling and admirable performance, but we definitely suggest shopping around.