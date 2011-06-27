Used 1998 Mitsubishi Eclipse Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
1998 Mitsubishi Eclipse

dsmbasshead, 12/03/2010
I bought this car, as a replacement for my 2002 Mercury Cougar C2, and I think the eclipse was, by my standards, definitely an upgrade! First of, the exterior styling. The "2G" eclipse is definitely, the best looking generation IMO. I love the body lines, even the uneven hood. The interior is some what bland, but the curves of the dash and panels keep you entertained, although the interior pattern is ugly. Performance on this, for a 2.0l DOHC L4, is awesome! It beats hondas all day and Ive even run agains a Dodge Ram Hemi and won! Its has its flaws, such as questionable build quality on less important components, but over all its a great car with good fuel economy, thats really fun to drive!

A Good Car in my opinion

LocoDonkay, 02/23/2002
With this car I have enjoyed myself. I have had no major problems with the car like some of the other reviews. I have made some minor upgrades to the car....Euro tail lights,Short ram intake system, clear bumber leans,and a Hayame muffler.

Good If You Don't Want Your Kid to Speed

jeeppsu85, 02/06/2007
My car is beautiful, but has no personality. I treated her like a daughter. I washed and waxed her weekly or bi-weekly and maintained her on a regular basis. There has been no problems with the leaks that are usually found with this model. My only problem is I tend to have problems accelerating on the highway and going uphills. In the winter, the trunk has the grand ability to smack ya on the head. This is a beautiful car but it has low performance. The 420A inline 4 has amazing economy, it hits about 230-310 miles per full tank depending how you drive. To accelerate fast you need to turn the air/heat off to get full power to the engine.

Eclipse GSX

Spooln, 03/19/2008
I bought this car from a lady I worked with. I bought it from her with 150,000 miles on it. I knew she was nice to it so I got it. I had a few minor issues with the car. The struts just went, the master cylinder just went and my truck opens sometimes. I don't mind because it is an old car. It is fast with the turbo at 9 PSI. I like the design of the exterior and the nice GSX rims. It has amazing handling and makes everyone look at it because of the nice design. Good car to mod if you plan on it. Has quick acceleration. Girls love it and I would for sure buy another one if they come out with another GSX version.

1998 Mitsubishi Eclipse RS

infinity8x3, 01/12/2008
So far I've had this car for a couple months and haven't had too many problems. I bought it used and it did have a few kinks. One was the radiator fan went out and it overheated in a parking lot and then a couple weeks latter a hose blew and was spraying coolant all over the inside of the engine. Other than that, I have had no problems allthough the head gasket looks new. Paid $4k and don't regret it at all.

