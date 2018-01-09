Used 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross for Sale Near Me

I just bought this SUV in the beginning of July so I had it for about 2 months now. The first thing your gonna notice is how sexy this thing looks depending on the color you get. I have the metallic gray and is shines just like the diamond red. The vehicle has nice black accents and black 18” alloy wheels. It also has tinted privacy glass on the back passenger windows. The performance is really good and the engine is pretty powerful together with the CVT transmission. The interior looks very nice and the seats are comfortable enough for longer trips. The back passenger seats recline and can be adjusted just right for child seats. They also fold down to the point you can put boxes and other wide items through the back and sides. All doors open wide and you get a lot of standard safety features that other expensive SUVs don’t. Apple car play and Android Auto is nice including a trackpad for navigating the 7” display up front. My only complaints is the way the vehicle turns sharp corners which has a little more lean then what I’m used to. Maybe it’s just me coming from a Lancer, but I would take it easy on the turns. The back window is split which gets in the way when you look through the rear view mirror, but you do get a backup camera so thank Mitsubishi for that! I would have liked some buttons for navigating the touchscreen but I guess that’s where these companies are going. I got used to it but I don’t know how old school people will react to it. There are 2 more trims levels above the LE but I feel for the price that I paid, I should have gotten heated seats and a sunroof. Other than that it’s very sporty, roomy, and good on gas so I feel like a made a good decision overall. I will do another updated review in the coming months if anything changes. If you want to see a video check out my YouTube channel at Gillis da kid.

