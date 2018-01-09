Used 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross for Sale Near Me
728 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 22,069 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,497$4,199 Below Market
- 15,501 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,244$2,141 Below Market
- 27,825 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$15,470$3,137 Below Market
- 5,509 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$17,490$2,271 Below Market
- 8,596 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$17,500$1,673 Below Market
- 10,032 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,987$1,184 Below Market
- 6,004 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$21,998$2,011 Below Market
- 21,597 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$14,995$1,794 Below Market
- 21,720 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,888$1,251 Below Market
- 30,198 miles
$15,383$1,998 Below Market
- 27,240 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,698$1,896 Below Market
- 25,973 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,998$1,867 Below Market
- 9,024 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,980$2,013 Below Market
- 12,996 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,998$1,492 Below Market
- 2,003 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$18,987$1,606 Below Market
- 8,911 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$18,695$331 Below Market
- 21,901 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,999$910 Below Market
- certified
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES22,205 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,995$843 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
Read recent reviews for the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.812 Reviews
Report abuse
Brian,09/01/2018
LE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
I just bought this SUV in the beginning of July so I had it for about 2 months now. The first thing your gonna notice is how sexy this thing looks depending on the color you get. I have the metallic gray and is shines just like the diamond red. The vehicle has nice black accents and black 18” alloy wheels. It also has tinted privacy glass on the back passenger windows. The performance is really good and the engine is pretty powerful together with the CVT transmission. The interior looks very nice and the seats are comfortable enough for longer trips. The back passenger seats recline and can be adjusted just right for child seats. They also fold down to the point you can put boxes and other wide items through the back and sides. All doors open wide and you get a lot of standard safety features that other expensive SUVs don’t. Apple car play and Android Auto is nice including a trackpad for navigating the 7” display up front. My only complaints is the way the vehicle turns sharp corners which has a little more lean then what I’m used to. Maybe it’s just me coming from a Lancer, but I would take it easy on the turns. The back window is split which gets in the way when you look through the rear view mirror, but you do get a backup camera so thank Mitsubishi for that! I would have liked some buttons for navigating the touchscreen but I guess that’s where these companies are going. I got used to it but I don’t know how old school people will react to it. There are 2 more trims levels above the LE but I feel for the price that I paid, I should have gotten heated seats and a sunroof. Other than that it’s very sporty, roomy, and good on gas so I feel like a made a good decision overall. I will do another updated review in the coming months if anything changes. If you want to see a video check out my YouTube channel at Gillis da kid.
Related Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volvo S60 2017
- Used Nissan LEAF 2018
- Used BMW X6 M 2016
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2018
- Used Jeep Compass 2015
- Used Subaru Impreza 2011
- Used Kia Sedona 2016
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2018
- Used Toyota Tundra 2011
- Used BMW M4 2016
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2011
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2016
- Used Lexus IS 350 2017
- Used Porsche Panamera 2016
- Used Kia Soul 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Legacy
- Used Nissan Quest
- Used BMW M2
- Used Lexus IS 300
- Used Bentley Continental
- Used Mazda 5
- Used Jaguar XJ
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz R-Class
- Used Volvo C70
- Used Nissan NV Passenger
Shop used models by city
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage Fairfax VA
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer South Portland ME
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Vancouver WA
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Hampton VA
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage Mckinney TX
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Long Beach CA
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage Long Beach CA
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Scottsdale AZ
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Memphis TN
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer New Orleans LA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage 2015 Philadelphia PA
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage 2017 Ontario CA
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2011 Aurora CO
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Levante
- 2020 RC 300
- 2020 Cadillac CT4
- 2021 Audi RS 6 News
- GMC Savana 2020
- 2020 MKZ
- Subaru Crosstrek 2019
- 2019 Ford Edge
- 2019 Cadillac ATS-V
- Buick Cascada 2019
- Chrysler Voyager 2020
- 2021 Aston Martin DBX News
- 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider
- 2019 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2019 Kia Soul EV
- 2021 Ford Bronco News
- 2020 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2019 EcoSport
- 2019 BMW Z4
- 2019 Sorento