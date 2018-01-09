Used 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross for Sale Near Me

728 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Eclipse Cross Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 728 listings
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SEL in Dark Brown
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SEL

    22,069 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $16,497

    $4,199 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SE in Gray
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SE

    15,501 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,244

    $2,141 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SE in Dark Brown
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SE

    27,825 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $15,470

    $3,137 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES in White
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES

    5,509 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $17,490

    $2,271 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross LE in Gray
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross LE

    8,596 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $17,500

    $1,673 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES in Black
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES

    10,032 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $16,987

    $1,184 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SEL in Silver
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SEL

    6,004 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $21,998

    $2,011 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES in Black
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES

    21,597 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $14,995

    $1,794 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross LE in Dark Brown
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross LE

    21,720 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $16,888

    $1,251 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross LE in Black
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross LE

    30,198 miles
    Great Deal

    $15,383

    $1,998 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SE in Silver
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SE

    27,240 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $16,698

    $1,896 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SEL in Silver
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SEL

    25,973 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $17,998

    $1,867 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES

    9,024 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $15,980

    $2,013 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SEL in Black
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SEL

    12,996 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $19,998

    $1,492 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SE in White
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SE

    2,003 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $18,987

    $1,606 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross LE in Red
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross LE

    8,911 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $18,695

    $331 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES in Gray
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES

    21,901 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $15,999

    $910 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES in Black
    certified

    2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES

    22,205 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $16,995

    $843 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 728 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  4. Used 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

Read recent reviews for the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
Overall Consumer Rating
3.812 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
  • 5
    (33%)
  • 4
    (25%)
  • 3
    (33%)
  • 2
    (8%)
Mitsubishi is back!
Brian,09/01/2018
LE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
I just bought this SUV in the beginning of July so I had it for about 2 months now. The first thing your gonna notice is how sexy this thing looks depending on the color you get. I have the metallic gray and is shines just like the diamond red. The vehicle has nice black accents and black 18” alloy wheels. It also has tinted privacy glass on the back passenger windows. The performance is really good and the engine is pretty powerful together with the CVT transmission. The interior looks very nice and the seats are comfortable enough for longer trips. The back passenger seats recline and can be adjusted just right for child seats. They also fold down to the point you can put boxes and other wide items through the back and sides. All doors open wide and you get a lot of standard safety features that other expensive SUVs don’t. Apple car play and Android Auto is nice including a trackpad for navigating the 7” display up front. My only complaints is the way the vehicle turns sharp corners which has a little more lean then what I’m used to. Maybe it’s just me coming from a Lancer, but I would take it easy on the turns. The back window is split which gets in the way when you look through the rear view mirror, but you do get a backup camera so thank Mitsubishi for that! I would have liked some buttons for navigating the touchscreen but I guess that’s where these companies are going. I got used to it but I don’t know how old school people will react to it. There are 2 more trims levels above the LE but I feel for the price that I paid, I should have gotten heated seats and a sunroof. Other than that it’s very sporty, roomy, and good on gas so I feel like a made a good decision overall. I will do another updated review in the coming months if anything changes. If you want to see a video check out my YouTube channel at Gillis da kid.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mitsubishi
Eclipse Cross
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings