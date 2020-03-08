Used 2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder for Sale Near Me

Carefree Motors - Tucson / Arizona

Super Clean! 2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS Spyder 2 Door Convertible 4-Cyl 2.4 Liter Automatic 4-Spd w/Overdrive & Sportronic Front Wheel Drive Traction Control Stability Control ABS (4-Wheel) Anti-Theft System Keyless Entry Air Conditioning Power Windows Power Door Locks Cruise Control Power Steering Tilt Wheel AM/FM Stereo CD/MP3 (Multi Disc) Rockford Fosgate Premium Sound Dual Air Bags Side Air Bags Power Soft Top Daytime Running Lights Fog Lights Rear Spoiler Alloy WheelsFuel City/Hwy 20/27 MPG2 YEARS FREE LUBE OIL AND FILTER CHANGES94100 Original Actual Miles$6795.00 Carefree Motors has been family-owned and operated by Joe Kroto for 35 years! Conveniently located at 6941 E. 22nd Street in Tucson AZ 85710. (Across the street from Palo Verde High School) Feel free to stop by Monday - Friday 9:00am - 5:00pm and on Saturday from 10:00am - 2:00pm. You are welcome to give us a call with any questions you may have at 520-747-7162 or email us at carefreemtrs@mindspring.com! We look forward to meeting you your family and your friends! We are proud of our quality pre-owned vehicles and we are confident you will be happy purchasing your next vehicle from us!! We are here to assist you in acquiring the vehicle you want. We will not pressure you into purchasing a vehicle you have no interest in buying! For easy Loan Pre-Qualification contact the friendly staff at Lendmark Financial Services 520-319-8750. Conveniently located at 4528 E. Broadway Blvd Tucson AZ 85711. Or if you prefer we will prepare the paperwork necessary for your credit union to finance the vehicle. Of course if you don't require a lender we will gladly accept a cashiers check money order or cash. Wishing you a great new year!! We look forward to hearing from you soon!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS-Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4A37L2EF1CE002746

Stock: 002746

Certified Pre-Owned: No

