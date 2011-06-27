Estimated values
1998 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-T Turbo 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,004
|$1,465
|$1,717
|Clean
|$887
|$1,297
|$1,522
|Average
|$653
|$963
|$1,131
|Rough
|$419
|$628
|$740
Estimated values
1998 Mitsubishi Eclipse GSX Turbo 2dr Hatchback AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,060
|$1,664
|$1,993
|Clean
|$937
|$1,474
|$1,766
|Average
|$689
|$1,094
|$1,313
|Rough
|$442
|$714
|$859
Estimated values
1998 Mitsubishi Eclipse RS 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$780
|$1,343
|$1,648
|Clean
|$689
|$1,190
|$1,461
|Average
|$507
|$883
|$1,086
|Rough
|$326
|$576
|$710
Estimated values
1998 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$836
|$1,363
|$1,648
|Clean
|$738
|$1,207
|$1,461
|Average
|$544
|$896
|$1,086
|Rough
|$349
|$585
|$710