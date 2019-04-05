2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
What’s new
- No significant changes this year
- Part of the first Eclipse Cross generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Provides lots of standard features
- Peppy performance from turbocharged engine
- Easy-to-use infotainment system
- Ride quality is a bit rough
- Poor handling makes twisty roads a chore
- Top trim level priced similarly to more refined competitors
Which Eclipse Cross does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.1 / 10
The Eclipse Cross surprised us a bit when it debuted last year. Here's a crossover SUV with a peppy engine, an easy-to-use infotainment system, and very strong value for the money in terms of available features. Unfortunately, it's hampered by a deeply subpar suspension that hurts ride quality and handling, making the small crossover a chore on anything but smooth, straight pavement. It's also not the most practical option if you need an SUV to carry lots of stuff.
Depending on what you need and want from a small crossover, and the size of your budget, the Eclipse Cross can make a case for itself, offering more standard features in lower trim levels than competitors. But there's a reason the Eclipse Cross falls relatively low in our rankings since many competitors offer significantly more refinement, comfort and utility.
2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross models
The 2019 Eclipse Cross is a small SUV with seating for five that comes in five trim levels, starting with the bare-bones ES and moving up to the well-equipped SEL S-AWC. Only one engine is available: a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder (152 horsepower, 184 pound-feet of torque) that's connected to a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). All-wheel drive is standard on all but the base ES trim, which is front-wheel-drive.
Standard equipment on the ES trim includes 16-inch alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, foglights, and heated side mirrors. Inside, you'll find a height-adjustable driver's seat, 60/40-split folding rear seats that slide and recline, a rearview camera, cruise control, automatic climate control, a 7-inch infotainment touchscreen, Bluetooth, a USB port, and a four-speaker sound system. Stepping up to the ES S-AWC adds all-wheel drive.
Next up is the LE S-AWC. It adds black exterior trim pieces with black 18-inch alloy wheels. The infotainment system is upgraded to a 7-inch screen with a remote touchpad controller mounted near the shift lever. This system also gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, satellite radio, a second USB port and voice controls.
The SP S-AWC is essentially identical to the LE, but it adds a larger rear spoiler and extended airdams for a sportier look.
Our favorite of the mix is the SE S-AWC. It gets a bunch of upgrades such as proximity entry with push-button start, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, illuminated vanity mirrors, heated front seats, upgraded fabric upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a six-speaker stereo system, dual-zone climate control, and a rear-seat center armrest. The SE also comes with Mitsubishi Connect, a subscription that adds an SOS and emergency roadside assistance button and a remote tracker. It also provides the ability to remotely control climate settings, door locks, horn, lights, vehicle settings, and parental controls from a cellphone.
The range-topping SEL S-AWC adds full LED headlights, leather upholstery, a power-adjustable driver's seat, a head-up display, and a surround-view parking camera system. The Touring package, exclusively available for the SEL trim, includes a panoramic sunroof, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a premium Rockford Fosgate nine-speaker stereo system, a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, automatic high beams, and extra safety features such as lane departure warning, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, and adaptive cruise control.
A towing package is available for all trim levels, which adds a tow hitch and a wiring harness.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.1 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|6.0
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|8.0
Driving7.0
Acceleration8.5
Braking8.0
Steering6.0
Handling5.0
Drivability8.5
Comfort6.0
Seat comfort8.0
Ride comfort4.5
Noise & vibration6.0
Climate control7.0
Interior8.0
Ease of use8.5
Getting in/getting out6.5
Driving position7.0
Roominess9.0
Visibility7.5
Quality8.5
Utility7.0
Small-item storage6.5
Cargo space7.0
Child safety seat accommodation8.0
Technology8.0
Smartphone integration8.0
Driver aids8.0
Voice control6.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
First of all, this review is for the ES model. It has some very important differences from all the other models. It's the basic model with a manual hand brake and 16" wheels. All other models have the electric emergency brake and 18" wheels. This is important to remember because all of the "expert" reviews I have watched or read always test the more expensive models. Having 18" rims with tires that equal rubber bands negatively effects ride quality and all off-road capability. If you're going to use this little crossover for anything other than maintained gravel roads or just getting to work in deep snow, you should most likely get the ES. My Eclipse Cross with 215/75/16 Yokohama Geolandar A/T tires have enough sidewall to actually conform to rough terrain and soften out the bumps. Being a devoted Subaru fanboy, I really had my doubts about the AWD in this Mitsubishi. But I am truly impressed with it's capability. My wife and I have taken this thing where, in all honesty, we should have had a true 4WD with a rear locker. Even up on 3 wheels it still keeps going. Remember, I have all terrain tires that I can air down for more traction. An Eclipse Cross with 18" wheels and all weather radials would never dream of following us. You CANNOT get an Eclipse Cross with the electric E-brake and put anything smaller than 17" wheels on it! Smaller diameter wheels won't clear the E-brake mechanism. Fuel mileage: Highway mileage is not all that impressive. In Eco mode, barely touching the accelerator, I can squeeze 29.8 mpg out of it. What's nice though is back rough roads and trails where were always in a low gear ratio I still get over 26. I find the motor to be zippy and the power more than enough. It's very comparable to our 07 2.5 Automatic Impreza. You won't blow anybody's mind with speed, but it will pass the people in the slow lane safely, even up hill So, why only 4 stars? It's because of the cvt transmission. It's the same brand used in Nissan and other cars. They're definitely not known for longevity. That being said, for some reason Mitsubishi hasn't had the problems with them others have. There are many Outlanders out there approaching 200k on an original cvt which is the same one used in the Eclipse Cross. Fingers crossed! Hopefully this transmission won't turn out to be a pile of crap. I would definitely recommend this car to someone who understands what is is. It's NOT a sports car, a rock crawler, or something you want to tow with. If you want something with unique styling, more power than other compact cuvs that you can take camping and have some fun doing some mild off-roading (better known as soft roading) then get one. Just keep in mind what I mentioned about what makes the ES model unique.
Features & Specs
|LE 4dr SUV AWD
1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT
|MSRP
|$25,195
|MPG
|25 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|152 hp @ 5500 rpm
|SE 4dr SUV AWD
1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT
|MSRP
|$26,695
|MPG
|25 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|152 hp @ 5500 rpm
|SEL 4dr SUV AWD
1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT
|MSRP
|$28,195
|MPG
|25 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|152 hp @ 5500 rpm
|ES 4dr SUV AWD
1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT
|MSRP
|$24,195
|MPG
|25 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|152 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Eclipse Cross safety features:
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Alerts the driver about an imminent collision and applies the brakes if necessary.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Monitors the car's position in a lane and warns the driver in the event of an unsignaled departure.
- Blind Spot Warning
- Warns the driver of approaching vehicles in adjacent lanes.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross vs. the competition
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross vs. Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
There's not much difference in size or practicality between the Eclipse Cross and the Outlander Sport. Both are in the same class as small SUVs. They're also priced very similarly. That said, the Eclipse Cross offers better tech features, a better engine and ever so slightly more space. It's definitely the one we'd pick of the pair.
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross vs. Honda CR-V
The Honda CR-V is a size class up from the Eclipse Cross. It offers a ton more room for cargo as well as better comfort and ride quality, but it also comes with a higher price tag. Honda's smaller HR-V is a more direct competitor that also offers more cargo utility and refinement than the Eclipse Cross, but it is much slower in a straight line.
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross vs. Toyota RAV4
The Toyota RAV4 is America's favorite compact SUV. It's a larger and pricier vehicle than the Eclipse Cross. And after last year's redesign, it's also stepped up its game in terms of technology and personality. Toyota's more direct competitor, the C-HR, offers better handling and bold looks but little utility and no all-wheel drive.
FAQ
Is the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross:
- No significant changes this year
- Part of the first Eclipse Cross generation introduced for 2018
Is the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross reliable?
Is the 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross?
The least-expensive 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is the 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,595.
Other versions include:
- LE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $25,195
- SE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $26,695
- SEL 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $28,195
- ES 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $24,195
- ES 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $23,595
- SP 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $26,190
- SEL Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $30,695
What are the different models of Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross?
More about the 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Overview
The 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is offered in the following submodels: Eclipse Cross SUV. Available styles include LE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), SE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), SEL 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), ES 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), ES 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), SP 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), and SEL Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT).
What do people think of the 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Eclipse Cross 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Eclipse Cross.
