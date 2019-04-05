  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
  4. 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
Edmunds Rating
7.1 / 10
Consumer Rating
(1)
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
View Offers
Mitsubishicars.com

2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

What’s new

  • No significant changes this year
  • Part of the first Eclipse Cross generation introduced for 2018

Pros & Cons

  • Provides lots of standard features
  • Peppy performance from turbocharged engine
  • Easy-to-use infotainment system
  • Ride quality is a bit rough
  • Poor handling makes twisty roads a chore
  • Top trim level priced similarly to more refined competitors
Other years
2020
2019
2018
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross for Sale
2018
MSRP Starting at
$23,595
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
Save as much as $1,297 with Edmunds

2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
2020 Eclipse Cross
ES, LE, SP, SE and SEL

msrp 

$22,995⁵
starting price
View Offers
Mitsubishicars.com
Build & price

Which Eclipse Cross does Edmunds recommend?

The SE S-AWC is our top pick. For a relatively minor price bump, you get a whole lot of upgrades over the base car, including technology and active safety features, along with some nicer touch-point materials and extra conveniences.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.1 / 10

The Eclipse Cross surprised us a bit when it debuted last year. Here's a crossover SUV with a peppy engine, an easy-to-use infotainment system, and very strong value for the money in terms of available features. Unfortunately, it's hampered by a deeply subpar suspension that hurts ride quality and handling, making the small crossover a chore on anything but smooth, straight pavement. It's also not the most practical option if you need an SUV to carry lots of stuff.

Depending on what you need and want from a small crossover, and the size of your budget, the Eclipse Cross can make a case for itself, offering more standard features in lower trim levels than competitors. But there's a reason the Eclipse Cross falls relatively low in our rankings since many competitors offer significantly more refinement, comfort and utility.

2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross models

The 2019 Eclipse Cross is a small SUV with seating for five that comes in five trim levels, starting with the bare-bones ES and moving up to the well-equipped SEL S-AWC. Only one engine is available: a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder (152 horsepower, 184 pound-feet of torque) that's connected to a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). All-wheel drive is standard on all but the base ES trim, which is front-wheel-drive.

Standard equipment on the ES trim includes 16-inch alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, foglights, and heated side mirrors. Inside, you'll find a height-adjustable driver's seat, 60/40-split folding rear seats that slide and recline, a rearview camera, cruise control, automatic climate control, a 7-inch infotainment touchscreen, Bluetooth, a USB port, and a four-speaker sound system. Stepping up to the ES S-AWC adds all-wheel drive.

Next up is the LE S-AWC. It adds black exterior trim pieces with black 18-inch alloy wheels. The infotainment system is upgraded to a 7-inch screen with a remote touchpad controller mounted near the shift lever. This system also gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, satellite radio, a second USB port and voice controls.

The SP S-AWC is essentially identical to the LE, but it adds a larger rear spoiler and extended airdams for a sportier look.

Our favorite of the mix is the SE S-AWC. It gets a bunch of upgrades such as proximity entry with push-button start, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, illuminated vanity mirrors, heated front seats, upgraded fabric upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a six-speaker stereo system, dual-zone climate control, and a rear-seat center armrest. The SE also comes with Mitsubishi Connect, a subscription that adds an SOS and emergency roadside assistance button and a remote tracker. It also provides the ability to remotely control climate settings, door locks, horn, lights, vehicle settings, and parental controls from a cellphone.

The range-topping SEL S-AWC adds full LED headlights, leather upholstery, a power-adjustable driver's seat, a head-up display, and a surround-view parking camera system. The Touring package, exclusively available for the SEL trim, includes a panoramic sunroof, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a premium Rockford Fosgate nine-speaker stereo system, a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, automatic high beams, and extra safety features such as lane departure warning, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, and adaptive cruise control.

A towing package is available for all trim levels, which adds a tow hitch and a wiring harness.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SEL w/ Touring package (turbo 1.5L inline-4 | CVT automatic | AWD).

Scorecard

Overall7.1 / 10
Driving7.0
Comfort6.0
Interior8.0
Utility7.0
Technology8.0

Driving

7.0
The Eclipse Cross is a mixed bag in terms of performance. The turbocharged engine makes it quicker than rivals, and the brakes are easy to modulate. Unfortunately, the steering is vague and handling is a mess. If you live on a mountain road with a lot of switchbacks, this car is not for you.

Acceleration

8.5
The turbocharged 1.5-liter engine gives the Eclipse Cross more thrust than most rivals. The engine feels strong up until about 40 mph when it starts running out of steam. That said, there's better passing power at highway speeds than others in the class. Its 0-60 mph time of 9.1 seconds is quicker than average.

Braking

8.0
The brake pedal stroke is short, with some initial bite and intuitive buildup as you press it. We measured a 60-0 mph panic-braking distance of 122 feet, which is a couple of feet shorter than others in this class. But the front end wiggles a bit under heavy braking.

Steering

6.0
The steering effort is very light and doesn't increase as you turn the wheel from center. Steering response feels natural at low speeds around town, but it is far too quick at highway speeds. Combine this highway sensitivity with its lack of effort buildup, and you get a vehicle that's hard to keep tracking straight without extra concentration.

Handling

5.0
Subcompact SUVs aren't known for thrilling driving dynamics, but the Eclipse Cross fails to live up to even those modest expectations. Body roll is apparent as soon as you begin turning the wheel, and it gets progressively worse through a turn. A series of back-to-back corners can be nauseating. Slow, deliberate turns are the best way to pilot the Eclipse Cross.

Drivability

8.5
The Eclipse Cross responds quickly to your gas pedal inputs, even with the Eco mode button pressed. As opposed to similar modes in other cars, you could drive the Eclipse Cross in the city all day in this mode. It's when you're executing passing maneuvers on the highway that Eco mode falls short. No problem, use Normal mode instead.

Comfort

6.0
The goodwill earned by the supportive, nicely shaped front and rear seats is undone by the subpar ride quality. You'll hear and feel every dip, ripple, bump and crack in the road, and the Eclipse's body will be upset the entire time. Outside noise bleeds into the cabin.

Seat comfort

8.0
The front seats are well-shaped and comfortable, though a bit narrow. The side bolsters won't keep you in place when going around corners — the cushioning gives way and the inside bolster rubs against the center console. The rear seats are high off the floor, leaving plenty of room to stretch.

Ride comfort

4.5
The Eclipse Cross is an overly soft-riding crossover. At low speeds, any dips will cause the Eclipse to heave mightily, while bumps will rock occupants slightly. Hit a transverse dip in the road, and you might leave your seat after the suspension rebounds. At higher speeds, the Eclipse Cross feels floaty and bumps are more pronounced.

Noise & vibration

6.0
There's no tire noise while cruising, but you'll hear small booms anytime the rubber hits a bump or rolls over broken pavement. The whoosh of turbulent air is constant at high speeds, but the engine is noisy no matter how fast you're going. At full throttle, it sounds like a broken Dyson vacuum cleaner.

Climate control

7.0
On hot and moderate days, the dual-zone automatic climate control system keeps the cabin comfortable — set it and forget it. But the system has a hard time figuring out where and how much warm air to send when it's cold outside. The heated steering wheel and heated seats only get lukewarm.

Interior

8.0
The Eclipse's interior is nicer than we've seen from Mitsubishi in a long time. The materials quality is above average, the infotainment system is easy to use, and there's a ton of room. We don't like the low-mounted steering wheel, raised seats, and unusually compromised entry and exit.

Ease of use

8.5
Most buttons are clearly labeled and easy to reach. The only exceptions are the trip computer controls (located behind the steering wheel, on the dash) and volume adjustments (buttons on the screen, on the passenger side). The center screen is a touchscreen, or you can use the touchpad to navigate. The touchpad doesn't let the cursor move diagonally, so you almost never make a mistake. It's much better than the touchpad operation used for Lexus and Acura systems.

Getting in/getting out

6.5
It's fairly easy to get into the driver's seat with the steering wheel raised and the seat fully lowered, but any other configuration would make it difficult to do so gracefully. The high-mounted rear seats and sloping roofline pose a challenge for entering and exiting the back. Ducking is required.

Driving position

7.0
The Eclipse's relatively roomy cabin provides the driver with plenty of fore and aft travel. That said, even with the seat in its lowest position, the driver sits up high. The seat bottom is highly adjustable, providing ample thigh support. The steering wheel has limited tilt-and-telescoping range.

Roominess

9.0
The Eclipse's greatest asset is its efficient use of space. Though only a few inches longer than most competitors, its front and rear legroom is on par with what compact crossovers offer. The same goes for headroom. The front feels slightly narrow because of the wide center console.

Visibility

7.5
A low hood and narrow pillars promote good forward visibility, but the high seating position and low roof might make it difficult to see stoplights without ducking. The rear pillars are thick, impeding visibility out of the rear side views.

Quality

8.5
The interior plastics are an interesting mix of piano black, faux carbon, faux nickel and soft-touch. There's very little of the hard, cheap stuff. Contrast stitching on the leather seats is a nice touch. The interior is a clear step above what we usually see from Mitsubishi. Our tester had no rattles. The only downside is that the doors sound tinny and hollow when you shut them.

Utility

7.0
The cargo hold is wide and tall, and load height is at mid-thigh, so most people won't have to bend over to load large items. Item storage is good up front but middling in the back. Car seats should fit easier than in rivals given the Eclipse's large back seat.

Small-item storage

6.5
Storage space is good up front — the door pockets hold two water bottles each, and there's a small tray beneath the center stack and a bin under the armrest. The cupholders have an anti-tip design but aren't secure while cornering. The rear door pockets are much smaller and the cupholders are tiny.

Cargo space

7.0
The Eclipse has one of the largest cargo holds in the class, with 22.6 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats. The angled opening might make it difficult to store large, boxy items. The rear seats don't fold flat. Dropped down, they increase available space to 48.9 cubes, which is good for the segment.

Child safety seat accommodation

8.0
The four LATCH anchors are exposed, making them a cinch to hook onto. The tethers are hidden beneath slits in the upholstery, about two-thirds of the way down the seatback. So they are slightly difficult to access, but at least you can reach them without removing the cargo cover.

Technology

8.0
The Eclipse Cross comes with a long list of driver aids, but most are only available on the top trim level. Even so, the 360-degree parking camera is a rarity in this class. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, but we expect more USB ports for a modern crossover that can comfortably seat four.

Smartphone integration

8.0
A single USB port is standard. LE models and above get an additional port and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto integration. Phone pairing is quick, though we had to unpair and re-pair our phone to download the phone's address book.

Driver aids

8.0
The Eclipse Cross offers a ton of driver aids, including a surround-view parking camera and lane departure warning. Like many competitors, most of these high-end features are only available on the top trim level. Most systems worked intuitively and unobtrusively.

Voice control

6.5
You must read the owner's manual for a list of supported commands because there are few on-screen instructions and the system doesn't recognize natural speech. However, you can reach your connected phone's Google or Siri interface by holding down the voice button longer. Phone calls and voice command prompts sound muddled as if the audio only uses one speaker.
Ad
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
162 people are viewing this car
MSRP$24,595 - $28,745
Features
Available in:
Available Colors
Exterior Colors
Avaliable in
SEL, SE, SP, LE, ES

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross.

5 star reviews: 0%
4 star reviews: 100%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.0 stars based on 1 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    Most helpful consumer reviews

    4 out of 5 stars, Good all around cuv
    EC in PA,
    ES 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

    First of all, this review is for the ES model. It has some very important differences from all the other models. It's the basic model with a manual hand brake and 16" wheels. All other models have the electric emergency brake and 18" wheels. This is important to remember because all of the "expert" reviews I have watched or read always test the more expensive models. Having 18" rims with tires that equal rubber bands negatively effects ride quality and all off-road capability. If you're going to use this little crossover for anything other than maintained gravel roads or just getting to work in deep snow, you should most likely get the ES. My Eclipse Cross with 215/75/16 Yokohama Geolandar A/T tires have enough sidewall to actually conform to rough terrain and soften out the bumps. Being a devoted Subaru fanboy, I really had my doubts about the AWD in this Mitsubishi. But I am truly impressed with it's capability. My wife and I have taken this thing where, in all honesty, we should have had a true 4WD with a rear locker. Even up on 3 wheels it still keeps going. Remember, I have all terrain tires that I can air down for more traction. An Eclipse Cross with 18" wheels and all weather radials would never dream of following us. You CANNOT get an Eclipse Cross with the electric E-brake and put anything smaller than 17" wheels on it! Smaller diameter wheels won't clear the E-brake mechanism. Fuel mileage: Highway mileage is not all that impressive. In Eco mode, barely touching the accelerator, I can squeeze 29.8 mpg out of it. What's nice though is back rough roads and trails where were always in a low gear ratio I still get over 26. I find the motor to be zippy and the power more than enough. It's very comparable to our 07 2.5 Automatic Impreza. You won't blow anybody's mind with speed, but it will pass the people in the slow lane safely, even up hill So, why only 4 stars? It's because of the cvt transmission. It's the same brand used in Nissan and other cars. They're definitely not known for longevity. That being said, for some reason Mitsubishi hasn't had the problems with them others have. There are many Outlanders out there approaching 200k on an original cvt which is the same one used in the Eclipse Cross. Fingers crossed! Hopefully this transmission won't turn out to be a pile of crap. I would definitely recommend this car to someone who understands what is is. It's NOT a sports car, a rock crawler, or something you want to tow with. If you want something with unique styling, more power than other compact cuvs that you can take camping and have some fun doing some mild off-roading (better known as soft roading) then get one. Just keep in mind what I mentioned about what makes the ES model unique.

    Write a review

    See all 1 reviews

    Features & Specs

    LE 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    LE 4dr SUV AWD
    1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT
    MSRP$25,195
    MPG 25 city / 26 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower152 hp @ 5500 rpm
    See all for sale
    SE 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    SE 4dr SUV AWD
    1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT
    MSRP$26,695
    MPG 25 city / 26 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower152 hp @ 5500 rpm
    See all for sale
    SEL 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    SEL 4dr SUV AWD
    1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT
    MSRP$28,195
    MPG 25 city / 26 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower152 hp @ 5500 rpm
    See all for sale
    ES 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    ES 4dr SUV AWD
    1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT
    MSRP$24,195
    MPG 25 city / 28 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower152 hp @ 5500 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Eclipse Cross safety features:

    Forward Collision Mitigation
    Alerts the driver about an imminent collision and applies the brakes if necessary.
    Lane Departure Warning
    Monitors the car's position in a lane and warns the driver in the event of an unsignaled departure.
    Blind Spot Warning
    Warns the driver of approaching vehicles in adjacent lanes.
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength TestNot Tested
    Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross vs. the competition

    Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross vs. Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

    There's not much difference in size or practicality between the Eclipse Cross and the Outlander Sport. Both are in the same class as small SUVs. They're also priced very similarly. That said, the Eclipse Cross offers better tech features, a better engine and ever so slightly more space. It's definitely the one we'd pick of the pair.

    Compare Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross & Mitsubishi Outlander Sport features

    Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross vs. Honda CR-V

    The Honda CR-V is a size class up from the Eclipse Cross. It offers a ton more room for cargo as well as better comfort and ride quality, but it also comes with a higher price tag. Honda's smaller HR-V is a more direct competitor that also offers more cargo utility and refinement than the Eclipse Cross, but it is much slower in a straight line.

    Compare Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross & Honda CR-V features

    Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross vs. Toyota RAV4

    The Toyota RAV4 is America's favorite compact SUV. It's a larger and pricier vehicle than the Eclipse Cross. And after last year's redesign, it's also stepped up its game in terms of technology and personality. Toyota's more direct competitor, the C-HR, offers better handling and bold looks but little utility and no all-wheel drive.

    Compare Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross & Toyota RAV4 features

    FAQ

    Is the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Eclipse Cross both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.1 out of 10. You probably care about Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Eclipse Cross gets an EPA-estimated 25 mpg to 27 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the Eclipse Cross ranges from 22.1 to 22.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross. Learn more

    What's new in the 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross:

    • No significant changes this year
    • Part of the first Eclipse Cross generation introduced for 2018
    Learn more

    Is the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross reliable?

    To determine whether the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Eclipse Cross. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Eclipse Cross's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Eclipse Cross and gave it a 7.1 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Eclipse Cross is a good car for you. Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross?

    The least-expensive 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is the 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,595.

    Other versions include:

    • LE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $25,195
    • SE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $26,695
    • SEL 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $28,195
    • ES 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $24,195
    • ES 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $23,595
    • SP 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $26,190
    • SEL Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $30,695
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross?

    If you're interested in the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, the next question is, which Eclipse Cross model is right for you? Eclipse Cross variants include LE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), SE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), SEL 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), and ES 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT). For a full list of Eclipse Cross models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

    2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Overview

    The 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is offered in the following submodels: Eclipse Cross SUV. Available styles include LE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), SE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), SEL 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), ES 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), ES 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), SP 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), and SEL Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT).

    What do people think of the 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Eclipse Cross 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Eclipse Cross.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Eclipse Cross featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross?

    Which 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Crosses are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross for sale near. There are currently 12 new 2019 Eclipse Crosses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $24,790 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $7,238 on a used or CPO 2019 Eclipse Cross available from a dealership near you.

    Can't find a new 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Crosss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross for sale - 7 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $23,918.

    Find a new Mitsubishi for sale - 2 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $14,049.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Mitsubishi lease specials

    Related 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles

    Hot new vehicles