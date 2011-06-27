  1. Home
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

MSRP range: $23,395 - $28,995
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SEL 4dr SUV Exterior Shown
Photos (33)
Other years
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross for Sale

2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Provides lots of standard features
  • Peppey performance from turbocharged engine
  • Easy-to-use infotainment system
  • Ride quality is overly soft and bouncy
  • Subpar handling abilities
  • Disappointing fuel economy
  • Significant exterior restyling
  • New infotainment system
  • Retuned suspension for improved ride and handling
  • Part of the first Eclipse Cross generation introduced for 2018
Save as much as $1,003 with Edmunds

2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price. Excludes destination/handling, tax, title, license etc. Retailer price, terms and vehicle availability may vary. See your Mitsubishi retailer for details.
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross price drops

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    SE 4dr SUV1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT
    MSRP$26,145
    MPG 25 city / 28 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower152 hp @ 5500 rpm
    See all for sale
    LE 4dr SUV AWD1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT
    MSRP$26,345
    MPG 25 city / 26 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower152 hp @ 5500 rpm
    See all for sale
    SEL 4dr SUV AWD1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT
    MSRP$28,995
    MPG 25 city / 26 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower152 hp @ 5500 rpm
    See all for sale
    SEL 4dr SUV1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT
    MSRP$27,395
    MPG 25 city / 28 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower152 hp @ 5500 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross specs & features
    Safety

    NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover18.5%

    FAQ

    Is the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Eclipse Cross both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Eclipse Cross gets an EPA-estimated 25 mpg to 27 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Eclipse Cross has 23.4 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross. Learn more

    What's new in the 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross:

    • Significant exterior restyling
    • New infotainment system
    • Retuned suspension for improved ride and handling
    • Part of the first Eclipse Cross generation introduced for 2018
    Learn more

    Is the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross reliable?

    To determine whether the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Eclipse Cross. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Eclipse Cross's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Eclipse Cross is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross?

    The least-expensive 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is the 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,395.

    Other versions include:

    • SE 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $26,145
    • LE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $26,345
    • SEL 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $28,995
    • SEL 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $27,395
    • LE 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $24,745
    • SE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $27,745
    • ES 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $23,395
    • ES 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $24,995
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross?

    If you're interested in the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, the next question is, which Eclipse Cross model is right for you? Eclipse Cross variants include SE 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), LE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), SEL 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), and SEL 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT). For a full list of Eclipse Cross models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

    2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Overview

    The 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is offered in the following submodels: Eclipse Cross SUV. Available styles include SE 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), SEL 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), LE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), SEL 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), LE 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), SE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), ES 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), and ES 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT).

    What do people think of the 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 Eclipse Cross.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 Eclipse Cross featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross?

    2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

    The 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $24,590. The average price paid for a new 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is trending $857 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $857 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $23,733.

    The average savings for the 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is 3.5% below the MSRP.

    2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross LE 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

    The 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross LE 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $25,940. The average price paid for a new 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross LE 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is trending $906 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $906 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $25,034.

    The average savings for the 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross LE 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is 3.5% below the MSRP.

    2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SE 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

    The 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SE 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $27,340. The average price paid for a new 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SE 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is trending $957 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $957 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $26,383.

    The average savings for the 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SE 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is 3.5% below the MSRP.

    2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SEL 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

    The 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SEL 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $28,590. The average price paid for a new 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SEL 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is trending $1,003 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $1,003 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $27,587.

    The average savings for the 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SEL 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is 3.5% below the MSRP.

    Which 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Crosses are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross.

    Can't find a new 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Crosss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Mitsubishi for sale - 10 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $25,392.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Mitsubishi lease specials

